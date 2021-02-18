RS Recommends: This $40 Emergency Radio Keeps You Connected When the Power Goes Out

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Whether you’re shopping for additions to your bug-out bag or you’re trying to make sure you’re prepared for inclement weather, owning an emergency weather radio will make sure you’re always up-to-date — especially if the power’s out, or your battery is dead and you can’t check the weather app on your phone.

Right now, Kaito’s top-rated emergency radio is marked down to the lowest price we’ve seen at just $39.99 – a 50 percent discount. This is an essential device to have in any emergency kit, your car and house, to keep you in-the-loop when natural disasters or power outages occur.

Backed by the National Weather Service, Kaito built its radio to make sure you always have access to stations and weather alerts when you need it most. Forget to plug in the rechargeable battery? You can still use the radio thanks to the adjustable solar panel on top of the Kaito, as well as the hand crank on the side of the unit. It even includes a USB port that lets you use the radio as a charging source for your devices. A built-in LED flashlight provides extra light should you need it.

Whether you’re at home, at a camp site or on the road, you’ll always know what’s happening with Kaito’s emergency radio. With a simple knob, you can quickly tune in to seven different NOAA stations and get the latest updates when you set the radio to NOAA Alert mode. The durable design holds up in the snow and inclement weather too, and will last you for years.

The Kaito 5-Way Powered Emergency Radio has a 4.6-star rating (out of five stars) from almost 8000 reviewers online. When you jump on this deal, you’re saving yourself $39.96 on the original retail price, but like most Amazon deals, this discount likely won’t last much longer before climbing back up to its original price tag. Shop the Kaito Emergency Radio here.