From NASA-Approved Sets to Wraps That Double as Shelters, These Are the Best Emergency Blankets to Have On-Hand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you take your outdoor excursions to the extreme, or your friends and family know you as the person with the best first aid kit, it’s a good idea to have an emergency blanket on hand. Commonly referred to as space blankets, the best emergency blankets help retain up to 90% of your body heat, even in extreme weather conditions.

When it comes to staying prepared, a good emergency blanket should always be in your survival kit or bug-out bag.

How Do Emergency Blankets Work?

We are constantly losing our body heat. Under normal circumstances, this isn’t usually a problem. However, when you are out exposed to the natural elements, this can be dangerous, especially if the weather conditions are wet or frigid. Emergency blankets can trap your body heat thanks to their design. They are made out of impermeable, metalized plastic known as Mylar, which helps retain your lost body heat. Being diligent with your emergency blanket use can often be the difference between suffering from hypothermia or not.

How to Use an Emergency Blanket

To use your emergency blanket, simply wrap it around your body. The best emergency blankets should be able to give you full-body coverage. Depending on your height and size, the exact measurements you need will vary, but the best emergency blankets should at least have a length of 60 inches. Since emergency blankets are more of a tarp than a blanket in the conventional sense, they can also be used to create DIY shelters. Some even come with the accessories to help, but oftentimes you can build a structure out of your emergency blanket and your existing gear.

What Are the Best Emergency Blankets?

When shopping for the best emergency blanket, its dimensions will be a key factor in your selection. Additionally, so will its durability. Some emergency blankets come in value packs and are made for one-time use. Others are heavy-duty and can be used time and time again, even if they’ve been exposed to extreme environments. For those who want to be prepared for emergencies and make sure the first aid kit is ready, then the standard-grade emergency blankets are an excellent solution. However, if you are going on an intense, extended outdoor journey, heavy-duty emergency blankets may be preferable.

1. Swiss Safe Emergency Mylar Thermal Blankets Made by one of the most trusted brands in survival, you can count on these Swiss Safe emergency blankets to be there for you when you need them most – in fact, they were originally designed for NASA. These blankets come in value packs of ten and are made from military-grade 12-micron aluminized polyethylene Mylar, which makes them simultaneously lightweight and durable. Each blanket measures 52″ by 82″ and is dual-sided. They are an essential component of any first aid kit and a must-have for outdoor excursions. In an emergency situation, these blankets retain up 90% of your body heat while also completely blocking rain, snow, and moisture. Buy Swiss Safe Emergency Mylar Thermal… $16.49

2. Bearhard Heavy Duty Emergency Blanket This heavy-duty Bearhard emergency blanket has stood the test of the Himalayas. Even in the most frigid and extreme environments, the company says it retains up to 93% of your body heat to prevent hypothermia and shock. Giving it its strength is a combination of Nonwoven Fabric, polyester mesh, and aluminized Mylar. The aluminized Mylar can reflect light, which is helpful if you need to be found by rescuers. The emergency blanket is also equipped with four reinforced grommets and four iron stakes for easy setup if you should choose to use it as a shelter. Despite its rugged durability, this emergency blanket weighs only 22 oz. It measures 83” by 59.” Buy Bearhard Heavy Duty Emergency Blanket $19.97

3. Don’t Die In The Woods Emergency Blankets From the brand Don’t Die In The Woods comes a massive emergency blanket that helps you save yourself from such a fate. Measuring 64″ by 82,” this emergency blanket is 23% larger than most of its competitors. The extra surface area is helpful for when you need full-body coverage or an effective DIY shelter space. Made from NASA-grade Mylar, these emergency blankets can retain up to 90% of your body heat to help prevent hypothermia and protect you from extreme weather situations. When it’s not being used, the blanket can be stored in the included ripstop nylon stuff sack. Buy Don't Die In The Woods Emergency… $24.95