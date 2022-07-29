RS Recommends: The Best Electric Razors for an Easier Morning

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Shaving can be a real pleasure with the right products, but it can also be a major inconvenience (sometimes more often than not). Whether you’re rushed in the morning or late to meet friends in the evening, shaving takes up precious time — and requires some focus if you don’t want bumps, nicks, or hairy patches. Here’s where the best electric razors come in.

The best electric razors let you shave without products or even water, and they typically leave skin less irritated: Because the blades on electric razors don’t actually touch your skin, you’re unlikely to get any cuts, bumps, or razor burn. Plus, as brands have improved their electric razor designs, the difference in post-shave hair length is negligible compared to manual razors.

Envision these benefits in practice: fast shaves every time, no extra products in your travel toiletry bag, and a fresh feeling right when you step out of the bathroom (especially if you have sensitive skin). Even if you love the shaving ritual, these advantages are hard to pass up.

How to Choose the Best Electric Razor

There are a few key components to look for when shopping for an electric shaver, and a lot will depend on your personal preference and needs.

Rotary vs. Foil Razor: A rotary razor has three circular blades which rotate and conform to the contours of your face. The blades angle under the heads to trim the hair, while a guard protects the skin; this generally provide a closer shave. In particular, rotary razors are great for longer and thicker hair, and for anyone who doesn’t want to shave every day.

A foil razor is made of a thin metal foil that covers a cutting blade. As it moves back and forth, the foil lifts the hair follicle and guides it to the cutter, protecting your skin from direct contact with the blade. For this reason, a foil razor can work more effectively for those with thinner hair or more sensitive skin.

Cleaning Process: Electric razors have to be well-maintained and regularly cleaned for obvious reasons. The best electric razors can be easily popped open and run under the tap. Even better, some include an automatic charging and washing station that cleans the blades automatically after each use.

Accessories: Many electric razors come with a variety of accessories like a pop-up trimmer that can be useful for precise touch ups. We’ve found some solid picks that come with everything you need to get shaving, right out of the box.

The Best Electric Razors

Ready to go electric? Read on. We’ve rounded up some of the best electric razors to buy right now, whether you’re looking to save time, travel lighter, or care for sensitive skin.

Note: It usually takes your face a week or two to adjust to an electric razor. You may see some bumps after the first few shaves, but, once the skin acclimates, most guys enjoy smoother, less irritated skin than with regular razors.

1. Philips Norelco Shaver 9500

editor’s pick

Philips

Philips Norelco’s latest Shaver 9500 is truly the cutting edge of electric razor tech (pun intended). The standout feature is a pressure sensing system that lets you know, via lights, if you’re applying the right amount of pressure against your face for the smoothest, closest shave. Another high-tech feature is a facial hair density sensor that automatically adjusts power for comfort. The razor is also designed to prevent redness and irritation with ComfortGlide rings, which act as a buffer to shield your skin. Simply put, the Shaver 9500 makes shaving better.

2. Braun Series 5 5018s

BEST OVERALL

Amazon

Braun has been leading the electric razor industry for years. All their models are great, but we think this Series 5 is the best electric razor for most needs. The razor uses three flexible foil blades, adapting to your face’s contours for a close shave and fewer missed spots. 100% waterproof, the device can be used on a wet face, with shaving cream, or in the shower, as well as dry — all with smooth, clean results. This waterproofing also makes it easy to clean the razor: just run water down a hole below the blades to remove hairs.

Like all of Braun’s products, the Series 5 razor is built to last for years, and it comes with a beard trimmer if you just want to touch up your scruff.

3. Panasonic Arc5

BEST FOR SENSITIVE SKIN

Amazon

For an upgraded shaving experience, check out Panasonic’s Arc5. It’s a foil model, with super-thin blades and techy features like the blade sensors, which gauge beard density and automatically adjust accordingly to provide the best comfort — especially for sensitive skin. A nice bonus: a pop-up trimmer is built into the razor instead of coming as an additional accessory.

Like other high-end models, the Panasonic comes with an automatic cleaning and charging station, which we like. Fans of this razor have noted the difference it makes when it comes to their morning shave. The large head may take some getting used to, but that, plus the high speed of this motor, considerably speeds up shaving time.

4. Philips Norelco Shaver 2300

BEST ROTARY ELECTRIC RAZOR

Amazon

For a reliably close shave, this best-selling Philips Norelco 2300 is a great pick. Its rotary blades actually sharpen themselves as they work, guaranteeing a certain level of quality control. The four-blade heads are flexible and automatically adjust to the contours of your face, including your neck. We like that it’s lightweight and fits comfortably in your hand and that it’s easy to clean — just pop open the razor heads and rinse them thoroughly under running water. Its shaving time is decent, and the pop-up trimmer is useful for maintaining sideburns or a mustache.

5. Braun Series 9 9390cc

BEST LUXURY ELECTRIC RAZOR

Amazon

If you’re willing to make the investment, this premium Braun Series 9 is one of the best electric razors on the market. It boasts a four-stage head that can tackle thicker hair than just about any other electric razor, making it the best choice for guys who go longer between shaves. For smoothness, the device uses sonic vibrations that lend a more fluid glide across the face as you trim.

Cleaning (including lubrication) and charging are all automated through an included dock. Fully charged, the battery will last up to an hour, meaning you could take it on a long vacation without the charger and still have enough juice for several shaves. Plus, Braun says the Series 9 is designed to last seven years, although it will likely last even longer than that.

6. Wahl Bump-Free Shaver

BEST ELECTRIC RAZOR FOR TRAVEL

Amazon

Need a small electric razor to stash in your travel bag? Pick up this Wahl shaver. The compact razor features a squared shape that not only makes it fit neatly in toiletry bags, but also offers a wide head for faster shaves. Despite its size, the razor boasts up to an hour of battery life, ensuring enough juice for several shaves without a charge. When you’re ready to use it, the Wahl uses titanium foil blades that cut close and glide smoothly without irritation or bumps. There’s also a pop-up beard trimmer, and the blades self-sharpen with each cut.

7. Manscaped Lawn Mower

BEST ELECTRIC RAZOR FOR PUBES

Amazon

As men start grooming downstairs, the best electric razors now have another job besides the face. For below-the-belt grooming, we recommend a dedicated razor like this Lawn Mower from Manscaped. The brand specializes in shaving needs for the groin, back, and body with SkinSafe Technology and ceramic blades that won’t knick sensitive areas. The Lawn Mower is also totally waterproof, so you can use it in the shower and wash the hair down the drain.

