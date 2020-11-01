These Electric Fireplaces Might Be Better Than the Real Thing

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Fireplaces are a surefire method (no pun intended) for upgrading any room. The warm glow and cozy heat instantly increase ambiance and comfort, whether in your living room, bedroom or den. However, as wood-burning fireplaces become more restricted, most decorators and homemakers are going electric. And this might not be a bad thing, as the best electric fireplaces offer some real benefits over traditional fireplaces.

Convenience is what attracts most people to electric fireplaces. Just flip a switch (or press a remote) and enjoy a warm, crackling fire in minutes. But the best electric fireplaces offer more. For one, they’re often compact and easy to squeeze into small homes or apartments. Installation is typically quite easy, which is great if, say, you just moved into a new place. The best electric fireplaces are also a statement-making piece of decor, typically becoming the functional centerpiece that brings a room together.

If you’re looking to make the cold seasons more bearable, read on. We’ve rounded up a few of the best electric fireplace heaters currently on Amazon.

What Are The Best Electric Fireplaces?

Electric fireplaces vary quite drastically in terms of setup, power and design. Below are a few things to keep in mind while shopping in order to secure the best electric fireplace for your home.

Setup: Electric fireplaces are either freestanding pieces or inserts that go in the wall or an existing fireplace. Freestanding electric fireplaces are far easier to install – just wheel it in and hook it up to an outlet. They’re sometimes built into a cabinet for added storage. Insert electric fireplaces require some work to set up, but they look much sleeker once installed and don’t take up any floor space.

Heat: Not every electric fireplace will quickly and effectively heat up your home. An electric fireplace’s heating power is typically measured in BTUs (British Thermal Units), wattage, or simply how many square feet it can warm up.

Realism: Nothing will replicate the look of a real wood-burning fire, but some electric fireplaces get closer than others. Ideally, your new electric fireplace will get as close as possible to looking like the real thing.

Size: Whether you’re getting an insert or a freestanding electric fireplace, always check the dimensions and measure the fireplace’s intended area.

Style: Fireplaces – whether electric or wood-burning – become a focal point of any room. It’s therefore worth shopping around to find a stylish electric fireplace that works with your current interior decor.

1. Walker Edison Furniture Fireplace TV Stand Our favorite electric fireplace is really a TV stand that happens to include an electric fireplace. This Walker Edison Fireplace TV Stand scores high marks in just about every category by looking great, offering ample heat and even adding some storage to your home. The fireplace TV stand showcases a handsome rustic style with two barn door cabinets on either side of the fireplace. The fireplace itself is nothing to scoff at with 4600 BTUs (enough for a 400-square-foot room). It’ll also support any TV up to 64 inches and uses a simple plug-in unit for an easy setup. Courtesy Amazon Buy: Walker Edison Furniture Fireplace TV Stand $319.20 Buy it

2. Duraflame 3D Infrared Electric Fireplace This freestanding electric fireplace from Duraflame is very compact at just two-feet tall, two-feet wide and a foot deep. But don’t let that fool you. The little fireplace boasts an incredible 5,200 BTUs, ensuring enough heat for up to 1,000 square feet. This size also means it can squeeze into almost any apartment or house, and seven color options ensure a stylish fit with most decor. The fireplace can also be controlled via remote and features a nice looking flame effect. Courtesy Amazon Buy: Duraflame 3D Infrared Electric Fireplace $199.99 Buy it

3. PuraFlame Western Electric Fireplace Insert If you’re looking for an insert electric fireplace to use in that abandoned wood-burning space, go for this PuraFlame. It’s sleek, powerful and comes in a range of sizes that should fit in any fireplace that’s now out of service. The whole thing looks incredibly realistic thanks to a resin log, grate and glowing ember bed. Installation is fairly easy (especially for an insert) but it may need an added frame to look its absolute best. Courtesy Amazon Buy: PuraFlame Western Electric Fireplace Insert $349.99 Buy it