Holiday Dinner Checklist: The Best Electric Carving Knives for Your Turkey Feast

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re hosting a family dinner for the holidays or planning to cook more this winter, one kitchen utensil essential that shouldn’t be forgotten is an electric carving knife. The best electric carving knives make cutting through everything from large turkeys to hams a cinch, using an electric blade to slice through the meat. But how do you know which ones are worth your cash? Here’s everything you should know about picking out the best electric carving knife for you right now.

Electric vs. Traditional Carving Knives

While the choice largely comes down a matter of what your preference is, the truth is that electric carving knives offer a level of convenience their traditional counterparts do not. Whether you’re serving turkey on Thanksgiving or ham on Christmas, these utensils take the stress out of serving a feast to your guests. The knife’s motor powers the blades to slice through dense meat much faster than a traditional option; no need to give your hands a break in between slicing or carving. In addition to being a quicker solution, electric carving knives also produce more presentable results. Rather than shredding, you can deliver picture-perfect slices of meat each time.

Tips for Carving with an Electric Knife

No matter what you’re cutting, it’s always a good idea to start slow before really getting into it; we suggest cutting a few test pieces to make sure you’re comfortable. Additionally, make sure you maintain the correct posture while you’re carving by keeping your elbow stable against your body with controlled motions instead of ones that are more fluid or freewheeling; doing so will prevent any potential accidents, and will also result in more precise cuts and better-looking slices.

Electric Carving Knife Buying Guide

We compiled our list of the best electric carving knives based on the following criteria.

Efficiency: Saving on time doesn’t mean you should have to compromise on overall effectiveness; your electric carving knife should have sharp blades that can expeditiously cut through various meats without vibrating excessively or requiring a lot of pressure.

Safety: Your carving knife should fit comfortably in your hand so that you can use it safely; anything that feels too heavy or is difficult to grip could be a safety hazard.

The Best Electric Carving Knives

Below is our list of the best electric carving knives.

1. Hamilton Beach Electric Knife

Amazon

Whether you’re carving meats, breads, or tomatoes, Hamilton Beach’s electric carving knife is designed to meet your needs. The serrated stainless steel blades make carving a breeze, while the ergonomic handle fits comfortably and offers more control. A stainless steel fork and storage case are included to assist with serving and cut down on storage space.

Buy Hamilton Beach Electric Knife $17.99

2. Cuisinart Electric Knife with Cutting Board

Amazon

Cuisinart’s Electric Knife fits comfortably and securely no matter what hand you’re using. The universal micro-serrated blades make for a quick-and-clean cut without requiring a lot of pressure. We especially love the safety lock button, which locks the knife instantly when the trigger is released. You can use the handle’s release button to eject the blade, which is dishwasher safe. A bamboo cutting board, storage tray, and fork are included. In short, it’s everything you need for hosting a holiday meal. Trending MAGA Media Is Melting Down Over Kari Lake’s Loss 2023 Grammy Award Predictions: Who Will Get Nominated in the Top Categories? Candace Cameron Bure’s GAC Films Don’t Have More ‘Purpose and Depth’ Than Hallmark, They Just Have Less Gay People Megan Thee Stallion Granted Restraining Order Against Label Over AMAs

Buy Cuisinart Electric Knife $40.87

3. Black+Decker Electric Carving Knife

Amazon

The stainless steel blades of Black+Decker’s electric carving knife promise to precisely and rapidly cut through meats, breads, and even foam, without needing to be sharpened. This knife also features a safety lock, as well as a one-press release button that allows you to safely eject the blades when the time comes to put them in the dishwasher for cleaning.

Buy Black+Decker Electric Carving Knife $22.56

4. Waring Commercial WEK200 Electric Knife

Amazon

If you’re regularly hosting large groups of people and know your way around the kitchen, this heavy-duty knife has a lot to offer. For starters, it’s cordless, allowing you to cut and slice without needing to be close to an outlet. Best of all, it has an LED backlight that provides greater visibility so you can make precise cuts into briskets and turkeys. There’s also the ergonomic design, which allows for a strong grip so you can comfortably guide the blades as you carve.

Buy Waring Commercial Electric Knife $235