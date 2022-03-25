RS Recommends: Ditch the Car (and Gas Hike) for These Top-Rated E-Bikes Instead

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

With expensive gas, scarce parking, and traffic, there are plenty of good reasons to ditch your car for a bike. But bikes have their downsides too — whether as commuters or weekend cruisers — leaving us sweaty, tired, and possibly late to our destination. Thankfully, there’s now a middle-ground: the best electric bikes.

After tremendous advancements over the past couple years, the best electric bikes (a.k.a. “e-bikes”) are now better than ever. They can travel up to 40 miles on a single charge and hit speeds of 28 miles per hour (all without us breaking a sweat), and their price tags are now more reasonable as well.

In other words, the best electric bikes are now a viable alternative to driving — especially for daily commuters. With the physical exertion of a light walk, e-bike riders are able to zip by traffic, park almost anywhere, and save a fortune on gas. Plus, the best electric bikes provide a lovely weekend activity to boot.

If you’re thinking of investing in an e-bike, read on. We’ve rounded up some of the best electric bikes to buy online, as well as a few key considerations to help you make the right purchase.

Electric Bike Buying Guide

Shopping for electric bikes isn’t quite the same as finding a regular bicycle. Below are some specs we looked at while choosing the best electric bikes for you.

Power: E-bike power is measured in watts, with motors ranging anywhere from 250 to 750 watts. Higher power is great (especially for heavier riders) and will provide more boost as you pedal.

If you already bike and just want minor help from a motor, a lower-wattage electric bike should be fine. Also note that e-bikes cap their speed at 28 miles per hour by law — any faster and they’d have to be classified as a moped or motorcycle. If you’re just riding a regular e-bike, you don’t need a special drivers license.

Battery: Longer battery life equals a longer range, which is always a plus. This is usually listed as a range because speed, rider weight, and terrain (i.e. uphill or downhill and street or trail) can affect a battery’s range. Typically, good e-bike batteries will get you 20 to 40 miles of range.

Style: Most customers purchase e-bikes for commuting — these kinds of bikes are described as hybrid or city models. But there are also some excellent sporty road bikes with motors, as well as electric mountain bikes. Those are bikes that take you from riding on the road to off-road adventures with ease.

Another term to keep in mind when it comes to style is “step-thru.” These kinds of bikes feature a top tube (the upper bar in the frame) that’s been lowered or removed completely for easy mounting and dismounting.

Brakes: Stopping power becomes more important with electric bikes. Look for high-quality brake systems, ideally using hydraulic technology instead of mechanical.

Size: Proper bike sizing is always key for power transfer and comfort. Be sure to check a bike’s size before buying (many bike listings will display the rider height range).

The Best Electric Bikes to Buy Right Now

Whether you’re commuting, cruising the park, or hitting the trails, electric bikes are now well worth considering. Below are some of the best electric bikes for all terrains and activities.

1. Sixthreezero Evryjourney

BEST OVERALL

Sixthreezero

If you’re commuting or cruising (like most e-bike owners), the Evryjourney from Sixthreezero is a great choice.

Described as a “touring cruiser,” the Evryjourney boasts an ergonomic shape, a comfortable, cushioned saddle, and all-purpose tires for asphalt, gravel, or dirt. But, despite its laid-back features, the Evryjourney is also well-equipped for long-distance rides at high speeds: a 500-watt motor can propel the bike to 28 miles per hour with pedal assist, and it’ll take you up to 40 miles on a single charge.

We also like that the battery is somewhat hidden in the bike’s rear rack, complementing the attractive, vintage-inspired look. Plus, thanks to the ergonomic design, the bike will accommodate riders from five feet to six-foot-four, with a maximum weight of 250 pounds.

Overall, It’s a versatile, easy bike for commuting or weekend cruising, and the price tag is very reasonable.

Buy: Sixthreezero Evryjourney at $1,999.99

2. Diamondback Union 1

BEST HYBRID ELECTRIC BIKE

Backcountry

For something a bit more sporty, check out this Union 1 e-bike from Diamondback. A 350-watt Bosch motor is seamlessly integrated into the frame, and gets the bike up to 28 miles per hour with pedal assist. A 10-speed Shimano shifting system ensures fast power delivery at all speeds, while hydraulic brakes lend safe stopping ability.

It’s a powerful commuter and trail bike — even with steep hills — and very capable of hauling bike trailers full of kids or camping gear. The bike also comes in three sizes, so you should be able to get the bike in a suitable size for your height.

Buy: Diamondback Union 1 E-Bike at $3,500

3. Schwinn Coston CE

BEST STEP-THRU ELECTRIC BIKE

Schwinn

Pleasure cruises and relaxed commutes are some of the best uses for an electric bike. This Schwinn Coston CE is geared towards those kinds of rides with a relaxed step-thru frame (for easy mounting and dismounting), a comfortable padded seat, and a 35-mile range on one charge.

Like a few other e-bikes on our list, you can use a throttle to control the motor as well as pedal assist. That means you can stop pedaling completely and still cruise at a good clip (the top speed is 20 miles per hour). Another great feature with the Coston is its charging time, which takes just four hours to go from empty to fully juiced.

If you’re looking for a smooth cruise, or you have a relatively flat, relaxed commute, this is a great choice.

Buy: Schwinn Coston CE at $1,799.99

4. Amalfi Coastal in Matte Black

BEST ELECTRIC BIKE FOR COMMUTING

Amalfi

If you want something close to a road bike but not quite as aggressive, check out this Amalfi Coastal e-bike. Featuring a streamlined frame with a barely-noticeable motor, the bike is well-designed for maneuvering through traffic or cruising in protected bike lanes. The battery can carry you as far as 25 miles and takes as little as two hours to charge.

The bike’s non-electric components are just as solid. Instead of a chain drive, it uses a long-lasting carbon belt (that won’t rub lubrication on your pants). Other performance-driven features include effective hydraulic disc brakes, an internal gear hub, and a CST gear shifter.

Buy: Amalfi Coastal in Matte Black at $2,499

5. RadPower 6 Plus Step-Thru

LONGEST RANGE BATTERY

RadPower

The beefy tires and rugged front shocks on this RadPower 6 e-bike should give you an idea of its formidable performance. Using a robust 750-watt motor, the bike is especially capable of climbing steep hills and powering through gnarly trails. Stopping power is equally good thanks to a hydraulic braking system.

The motor can go as far as 45 miles on one charge, making it the longest-range electric bike in our roundup. Because the RadPower 6 is a step-thru bike, it’s also easy to get on and off, and it fits riders from five-foot-two to six-foot-two. It’s a tough bike overall, and the long-range battery makes it even more attractive.

Buy: RadPower 6 Plus Step-Thru at $1,999

6. Haibike Allmtn 3

BEST MOUNTAIN E-BIKE

Backcountry

Most mountain bikers have those rides when we just want to reach the top and enjoy a downhill run. This Haibike Allmtn 3 lets you do that better than any non-electric mountain bike. It features a Bosch motor that puts out 75Nm of torque for smooth climbs up steep trails and a top speed of 20 miles per hour. All in all, this can transform tough uphill slogs into breezy jaunts.

Once you’re ready to head back down, the Allmtn is very well-prepared. A 150-millimeter rear shock and 160-millimeter Yari fork combine for a cushy full-suspension system, while four-piston hydraulic Shimano brakes let you stop on a dime.

Buy: Haibike Allmtn 3 at $5,750