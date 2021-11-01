RS Recommends: The Echelon Fitness Mirror Just Got a $450 Discount for the Holidays

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There’s a pretty good chance that a fitness mirror is sitting right at the top of just about everyone’s wishlist this season. If you’re not sure which one to go with or don’t quite have the budget to score one for the fitness lover on your list, Echelon just cut the price on its top-rated Reflect Smart Fitness Mirror by $450, just in time for the holidays.

The mirror’s original price is $1,199.99, but with the new holiday discount, you can get it for just $749.99 for as long as the sale lasts. With the discount, you save about 37% compared to the retail price you’d normally pay for the mirror. There’s no promo code needed.

What’s more, Echelon says that there shouldn’t be any shipping delays as it’s in stock right now. (Note: We still recommend buying it sooner rather than later, just in case you want it to arrive on time.)

Like a vertical version of your smart TV, the mirror measures 40 inches, so you can easily see the classes from far away when you’re working out and still check your form throughout the routine. And when not in use, it looks just like another stylish mirror in your house on the wall, but it’s equipped with fingerprint-resistant glass for a clean look 24-7.

To actually work out with the Echelon Reflect Smart Fitness Mirror, you’ll need to down the Echelon Fit app and sign up for an Echelon membership, which opens up access to 2,000 workouts. You can take everything from yoga classes to HIIT, as well as live classes led by motivating instructors at any fitness level. The mirror’s compatible with Strava, Apple Health and FitBit, too. You don’t even need any gear to complete a workout either, though you may want to invest in an exercise mat, if you don’t already own one.

Memberships start at $39.99 on a monthly basis, but we suggest going with the annual membership for $33.33 each month because it saves you $80 throughout the year. Echelon will send you a free iPad with your mirror (totaling $379) when you sign up for the annual membership. Or, the two-year plan runs $29.16 per month for a $260 savings.

Five users can use your membership at a time, so it’s especially great for the entire family.

See more details about the deal and shop the Echelon Reflect Smart Fitness Mirror here. Regularly $1200, the new Echelon discount saves you $450 off — but for a limited time only.