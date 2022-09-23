Taking Cues from Jack Harlow and Harry Styles, Men Start Stacking Up on Earrings

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s a great time for men’s earrings.

Like most of the fashion world, earrings are no longer bound by gender norms. Stylish male celebrities like Harry Styles, Lil Nas X, Lewis Hamilton and even Harrison Ford are proving the power of ear candy, pairing earrings with casual outfits and red carpet looks alike. Better yet, we’re seeing guys rock all kinds of earrings, from subtle studs to bold, dangly chandeliers.

Of course, musicians (especially rappers) have been on the earring trend for decades, with artists like Tupac, LL Cool J, and Ludacris all showing off sparklers in their ears on album covers and music videos. But now things are changing, and you don’t have to be famous to wear some of the best earrings for men. Plus, earrings are typically more affordable than bracelets, necklaces, and rings, making them a budget-friendly means of adding some edge to your wardrobe.

Types of Earrings for Men

Before deciding on the right earrings for yourself, we suggest getting acquainted with the main earring varieties and how guys are wearing them.

For the most part, you’ll see men wearing studs, chandeliers, huggies, and hoops. Studs are fairly low-key (unless you go with some sparkling diamond or CZ studs) and add some shine to casual outfits.

Chandeliers (the dangly kind) are extremely on-trend right now, and work well with dressed-up looks — be it ultra-baggy jeans and a T-shirt or a fun going-out suit.

Huggies and hoops are fairly similar: Huggies “hug” the earlobe while hoops leave some room. Both are excellent choices as everyday earrings, as they work with just about any outfit.

Also, be sure to note whether you’re getting a single earring or a set of two earrings when shopping.

You’ll also want to consider the earrings’ material. Obviously, there’s gold and silver, both of which are go-tos for many dudes. Some people say you should check your veins to find out which metal color looks best (If you have more blue-ish veins, wear silver; if you have more green-ish veins, opt for gold) but most people can wear both gold and silver. Then there are more adventurous options like pearls and cubic zirconia (CZ) or diamonds, all of which are great options in the current jewelry landscape.

What Are the Best Earrings for Men?

Looking to add some bling to your earlobes? Read on. Below are some of the best earrings for men to buy online, including bold single chandeliers, minimal studs, and classic hoops.

1. Tom Wood Classic Small Hoops

END.

You can’t go wrong with a pair of classic gold hoops like these ones from Tom Wood. They’re very well-sized at 15 millimeters (slightly smaller than a penny), bringing some subtle glint to just about any outfit. The material is a high-quality 925 Sterling Silver with gold plating on the surface.

Buy Tom Wood Classic Small Hoops $185

2. Miansai Crux Huggie Earring

Miansai

Want to get on the dangly earring trend without going too bold? Check out this Miansai Crux. The single earring hugs the earlobe, while the cross dangles just a bit below the ear. It’s George Michael lite, in the best way, and makes a stylish choice for nights out or dressy attire.

Buy Miansai Crux Huggie Earring $45

3. Nordstrom Cubic Zirconia Earrings

Nordstrom

These unisex CZ earrings are a great way to channel the early oughts hip-hop look. At eight carats, they’re big enough that people will notice but not so big that they’ll look flashy. The hardware is plated in precious metal — you can choose either gold or platinum — and features a triple-prong that holds the CZ stones.

Buy Nordstrom CZ Earrings $58

4. Allsaints Hex Silver Studs

Allsaints

If you’re shopping for your first pair of earrings or want something super low-key, consider these Hex studs from Allsaints. Made of sterling silver, the studs have a purposefully tarnished look that removes shine, lending a unique look. Pick them up to wear right after your piercing, or as go-to earrings any other time after that.

Buy Allsaints Hex Silver Studs $39

5. Alighieri Gold ‘The Gilded Dagger’ Single Earring

Ssense

Some of the best earrings for men are unique statement pieces instead of straightforward classics. This Gilded Dagger earring from Alighieri is one of the former, bringing an eye-catching handmade design with a 24-carat gold-plated bronze construction. It’s a single earring, and does a nice job balancing chic with intrigue.

Buy Alighieri Gold Single Earring $165

6. Numbering Silver Hoop Earrings

Ssense

These silver hoop earrings from Numbering are another good option if you’re looking for something more unique. The small hoops feature a curb chain design with tiny CZ stones on the front. The metal is a rhodium-plated sterling silver, which helps create that non-traditional style.

Buy Numbering Silver Hoop Earrings $155

7. Hatton Labs Pearl Hoop Earring

END.

Just like pearl necklaces, pearl earrings are having a moment right now in men’s fashion. If you want to give the trend a shot (as you should), pick up these pearl hoops from Hatton Labs. They’re small and subtle — save for the drooping freshwater pearl drops (these are detachable too). Rock these pearls with a colorful suit, à la Harry Styles, or wear them casually with a logo T-shirt, baggy chinos, and bold sneakers.

Buy Hatton Labs Pearl Hoop Earrings $179

8. Celine Homme Fleur de Lys Earrings

Mr. Porter

Another good option for those looking to nail the chandelier earring trend is these dangly Fleur de Lys from Celine Homme. Drawing from medieval and modern inspirations, the Italian-made sterling silver earrings (plural) are something we’d expect to see on Lil Nax X, and make a great choice for upgraded date night or bar-hopping looks.

Buy Celine Homme Fleur de Lys Earrings $490

9. Jam Homemade Smile Skull Sterling Silver Earring

Mr. Porter

This single skull earring from Jam Homemade strikes a nice balance between quirky and classic. At first glance, it looks like your standard, chic stud, but on closer inspection it’s more characterful thanks to the tiny skull design. This is another easy one to rock with casual, low-key outfits like tees and jeans.

Buy Jam Homemade Smile Skull Earring $190

10. Vivienne Westwood Silver Richmond Stud

Ssense

Vivienne Westwood’s logo — a blend of the British royal orb and Saturn — is a great one, and works very well as the focal point of this subdued stud earring. The small earring is made of hand-polished silver-tone brass, and could even be combined with a different earring on the opposite side for a more out-there look.

Buy Vivienne Westwood Stud $80