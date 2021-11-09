35 Early Black Friday Sales You Should Shop Today

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still several weeks away, but many retailers have launched their biggest sales of the year. Right now, you save hundreds of dollars on tech, bedding, workout gear, and home goods in a couple of clicks.

The best part about shopping these sales early is that you don’t have to worry about the gear you want running out of stock or arriving late. These sales are all similar (if not identical) to the deals you’ll get during the peak of holiday shopping season, so you shouldn’t worry about waiting for the next round of deals.

We’ll be continually updating this guide as additional Black Friday deals go live in the run up to November 26, so check back often to get the latest discounts.

ABODE

Save up to 50% off a multi-piece home security bundle, or get an indoor smart camera for $25. No promo code required. Get the deals here.

ADORAMA

Get deep discounts on photo equipment, computers, monitors, and more. No promo code required. Get the deals here.

AMAZON

Amazon is offering a new series of early Black Friday deals every single day across dozens of categories. It’s best to check back regularly for the latest discounts. Get the deals here.

APPLE

Apple doesn’t participate in Black Friday on its own, but you can get AirPods Pro or MacBook Air on sale if you shop around.

BARNES & NOBLE

Save 50% on all Criterion Collection DVDs and Blu Rays. No promo code required. Get the deals here.

BEST BUY

Best Buy has kicked off a massive Black Friday sale with thousands of items marked down to their lowest prices of the season. The store guarantees these prices, and will refund you the difference if they’re marked down further. Get the deals here.

BIO BIDET

Save up to $300 on an assortment of bidet seats. No promo code required. Get the deals here.

BURROW

Save 10% sitewide when you use the promo code EARLY21 at checkout. Get the deals here.

CASETIFY

Get 10% off one case, 20% off two cases, 25% off three cases. No promo code required. Get the deals here.

CASPER

Get 20% off with select bundles, 15% off mattresses, and 10% off pillows and sheets. No promo code required. Get the deals here.

COYUCHI

Get 20% off select items, no promo code required. Get the deals here.

CRICUT

Save up to $150 on a material cutting machine or heat press. No promo code required. Get the deals here.

DYSON

Save up to $150 on a select vacuums. No promo code required. Get the deals here.

ERGATTA

Get $200 and guaranteed holiday delivery when you use the promo code HOLIDAY200 at checkout. Get the deals here.

FRENCH CONNECTION

Save up to 40% off men’s and women’s styles. No promo code required. Get the deals here.

HEDLEY & BENNETT

Get a free embroidery with every apron (normally $20). No promo code required. Get the deal here.

HELIX

Save $100 off any mattress with the promo code BFSALE100, $150 off orders over $1,250 with the promo code BFSALE150, or $200 off orders over $1,750 with the promo code BFSALE200. Get the deals here.

HOMESICK

Save up to 25% sitewide. No coupon code required. Get the deals here.

LECTRIC EBIKES

Get $50 off any model plus four premium accessories while supplies last. Get the deals here.

LITEBOXER

Save up to $500 on a wall-mounted or floor standing boxing kit. No promo code required. Get the deals here.

MERIDIAN

Get 25% off when you use the promo code HOLIDAY25. Get the deals here.

MIRROR

Get $500 off any package and free delivery by using the promo code HOLIDAY21 at checkout. Get the deal here.

NEST BEDDING

Get 20% off select luxury mattresses, sheet and duvet bed sets. Save an additional 20% on sheet and duvet bed sets when you purchase a luxury mattress. Get the deals here.

OUR PLACE

Save up to $125 on items and bundles, including $46 off the Always Pan. Get the deals here.

OVERSTOCK

Get up to 70% off thousands of items, from furniture to jewelry. No promo code required. Get the deals here.

RAZER

Get exclusive discounts on laptops and gaming accessories, plus a free gift on orders over $129 with the promo code HOLIDAY. Get the deals here.

SAMSUNG

Save on smartphones appliances, earbuds, and more at Samsung. No coupon code required. Get the deals here.

SIJO

Get 20% off sitewide when you use the promo code NOV20 at checkout. Get the deals here.

SWFT

Save $200 on a Fleet eBike when shopping at Best Buy. No promo code required. Get the deal here.

TARGET

Over 80,000 items are already on sale at Target. No promo code required. Get the deals here.

TEMPO

Save $500 of all home fitness mirrors with the promo code SAVEBIG. Get the deals here.

THE HOME DEPOT

Save hundreds on appliances, home decor, tools, lighting, and more. No promo code required. Get the deals here.

TRIFECTA

Save 40% and get free chicken for life when you use the promo code CHICKEN40 at checkout. Get the deal here.

TUFT & NEEDLE

Save up to 20% sitewide. No promo code required. Get the deals here.

W3LL PEOPLE

Get free shipping on all orders. No promo code required. Get the deals here.

WHISKER

Save up to $100 on the company’s litter robots. No discount code required. Get the deals here.