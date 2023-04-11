These Highly-Rated Eames Chair Dupes Start at Just $600

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The Eames Lounge is easily the most-loved chair around, but there’s one problem with the iconic seat: its price. With new ones ranging from $7,500 to almost $10k, and vintage options still at several thousands of dollars, real Eames chairs are not in most of our budgets.

Luckily, there are some great Eames chair dupes available online. You won’t get the bragging rights, but you’ll still get the world-famous ergonomics and style that come with the real thing.

Below are some of the best Eames chair lookalikes that you can order online.

Note: If you can afford the real thing, we highly suggest picking up an authentic Eames Lounge chair. Head here for our guide on where to buy real Eames chairs online.

The Best Eames Chair Dupes to Buy Online

Because the Eames chair is so popular (and so expensive) you’ll see dozens of lookalikes all over the internet. However, some are very poorly made and not worth buying — even with their low price tags.

Here are some of the best Eames chair dupes we found online, all of which boast high ratings from customers and solid builds. Most of these also ship fast through retailers like Amazon, Wayfair, and Walmart.

Editor’s Pick: Genniyz Mid-Century Lounge Chair

Best Reviews: Furgle Mid-Century Lounge Chair

Best Faux Leather Pick: Z-joyee Faux Leather Lounge Chair

Removable Cushion: Assia Leather Lounge Chair

1. Genniyz Mid-Century Lounge Chair and Ottoman

Editor’s Pick

Editor’s picks

Amazon

Buy Genniyz Lounge Chair and Ottoman $599.99

2. Furgle Mid-Century Lounge Chair and Ottoman

Best Reviews

Walmart

Another one of the best Eames chair alternatives is this one from Furgle, which is currently available at Walmart for just $630. It’s made of solid wood and real leather, and comes with two shell color options (rosewood or walnut). The chair boasts a 4.8/5-star rating with over 700 reviews, with many customers applauding the build quality and plush comfort.

Buy Furgle Lounge Chair and Ottoman $629.99

3. Z-joyee Faux Leather Lounge Chair and Ottoman

Best Faux Leather Pick

The Home Depot

If you want to be able to wipe down your lounge chair without damaging it (or just avoid animal products), check out this faux leather Eames dupe from Z-joyee. Available at The Home Depot for just over $1,160, the lounge chair comes in six color combos. Because you’re buying from The Home Depot, you also get the option for home assembly ($149), which is great if you’re not the handiest.

Buy Z-joyee Faux Leather Lounge Chair $1,161.03

4. Assia Leather Lounge Chair and Ottoman

removable cushion

Wayfair

With full-grain leather cushions, this Eames alternative from Assia feels much more expensive than its price tag would suggest (right now, the chair is on sale for $910 — 14% less than retail). The leather is treated with a water-based coating for protection, and molds to your body with use. You also get a few color options to match your space.

Buy Assia Leather Lounge Chair $909.99