RS Recommends: The Best Dyson Vacuum Alternatives to Buy Online

If you’ve shopped for a vacuum recently, you probably know that one brand is leading the pack: Dyson. The British brand’s high-powered, ultra-mobile vacuums make cleaning days faster and easier — maybe even enjoyable.

Among Dyson’s best products are its cordless stick vacuums. These lightweight devices can squeeze into tight spaces, be wielded with one hand and don’t require a plug-in. What’s more, Dyson cordless stick vacuums now match the power of plug-in vacuums with multi-floor versatility and strong suction.

Dyson’s latest and greatest cordless stick vacuum, the V15 Detect, is the one to get. It effortlessly sucks up everything from dust to sand to pet hair thanks to a Hyperdymium motor and the brand’s patented cyclone technology. Weighing just seven pounds, the V15 Detect is also very easy to use, and the battery lasts up to an hour (no charging breaks while cleaning).

The powerful vacuum has also solved the issues of missed dirty spots with a “Laser Slim Fluffy” floorhead. This namesake attachment shines a green light on hard floors, illuminating dust so you know where to vacuum. As the vacuum absorbs, it also measures the dust and automatically adjusts as necessary. You’ll be able to see this metric on an LCD screen by the handle, which also displays the remaining battery life.

The only downside with the V15 Detect is its price tag: at $700, you will need to shell out for its excellence. But, if that cost isn’t feasible, there’s still hope. We’ve found some of the best Dyson alternatives, starting at $170 (as of press time), that you can order on Amazon right now.

What Are the Best Dyson Alternatives?

Before upgrading to a new Dyson dupe, here are a few key features to check while shopping for the best Dyson alternatives online.

Power: Some vacuums simply do the job better. The best Dyson alternative stick vacuums can suck up almost anything with one pass, whether you’re dealing with sand, hair or dirt, no matter the flooring. Wattage can give an idea of power, but good engineering often trumps wattage numbers.

Battery: Longer battery life is always better — especially if you’re cleaning a big home. Be sure to check how long a vacuum’s battery lasts, as well as how long it takes to charge. But also be aware that listed battery life typically means battery life on the lowest setting — real battery life is as much as half that number.

Ease-of-Use: Maneuverability, lightness and overall ease-of-use are why we love these Dyson vacuum alternatives. When comparing models, note the vacuums’ weight, as well as its flexibility for getting in tight spots, and its adjustability (i.e. length adjustment, different floorheads, etc.).

1. Tineco A11 Hero EX

BEST BATTERY LIFE

With this A11 Hero EX, Tineco leaned into the features that make cordless stick vacuums so great. The design is sleek and nimble at just 5.5 pounds — the lightest of any vacuum on this list. Four swappable floorheads are included (a power brush, mini power brush, 2-in-1 dusting brush, and a crevice tool) and the main pipe can be removed to become a handheld vacuum. This means you can easily clean furniture, cars or countertops in addition to floors.

Powered by a quiet cyclonic motor with 120 watts of suction, the A11 efficiently picks up dirt, dust, pet hair and larger particles. Battery life is excellent with an 80-minute run time on the lowest setting and 24 minutes in Max Mode. Overall, Tineco’s vacuum is a powerful, easy-to-use device with a very approachable price tag.

2. Samsung Jet 90

BEST FOR DEEP CLEANING

Boasting 200 watts of suction in a compact, 6.2-pound build, this Samsung Jet 90 brings power and convenience in equal measure. It’s able to absorb all kinds of debris from different surfaces, and can easily transition between carpet and hard floors without a hitch. For deep cleaning, the Jet 90 comes with four different floorheads designed to tackle different surfaces and angles. The vacuum’s telescoping pipe allows for further adjustment and comfort, and the whole pipe can be removed for cleaning furniture and cars.

Among the Jet 90’s other attractive qualities are a large 0.8-liter dustbin, an effective five-stage particle filter and a long battery life of up to 60 minutes. When it’s time to recharge, place the vacuum in an included free-standing charging dock. This dock can charge two batteries at once, although you’ll need to buy the second battery separately.

3. Eureka Stylus

MOST VERSATILE

This Eureka Stylus has a lot going for it, but mobility is probably its best asset. The neck is flexible, the wheels are beefy and smooth, and the dustbin is located on the front so the whole thing can lay flat. All these design features, plus a weight of just 6.4 pounds, combine for easy cleaning in hard-to-reach areas.

Fantastic mobility aside, the Stylus is still a great vacuum. A 350-watt motor gives it enough power for any mess — whether on hardwood, carpet or tile — and finger-tip controls let you easily cycle between suction modes. Battery life is solid too with a 45-minute run time on regular mode. If you need to clean furniture, cars or thick carpets, the vacuum also comes with a crevice tool and a 2-in-1 dusting brush for various jobs.

4. Shark IZ363HT Anti-Allergen Pet Power

BEST FOR PET HAIR

Pet hair poses one of the toughest cleaning challenges, which is why Shark developed this IZ363HT Anti-Allergen Pet Power Vacuum. It’s geared toward pet hair with a self-cleaning brush roll to prevent hair-wrap and an attachable pet multi-tool floorhead. The vacuum also uses Shark’s PowerFins, instead of traditional bristles, which dig deep into carpets to pull out debris.

In terms of design, the Shark does quite well. It’s streamlined, easy to maneuver and weighs just over seven pounds. The main pipe can be removed for handheld action, and five different floorheads (including the pet hair attachment) lend enough options for most jobs. A HEPA filter, meantime, works to trap things like dust, allergens and dander for undisturbed air after vacuuming.

5. Black+Decker Powerseries Extreme

BEST FOR ALL SURFACES

A great cordless stick vacuum really doesn’t need to break the bank, as proven by this Black+Decker Powerseries. The vacuum’s suction can be switched between three speeds, and two interchangeable floorheads allow for multi-surface cleanup. One floorhead has an anti-tangle brush bar with rubber bristles for cleaning pet hair, and the other has v-shaped bristles to dislodge crumbs and other debris.

One of our favorite features with the Black+Decker is its 20V MAX battery — the same battery you’ll find in most Black+Decker power tools. This means the battery is easy to charge with equipment you might already have, and you can even swap out batteries (say, the one from your drill) if the vacuum dies mid-cleanup. That isn’t likely to happen, however, as the battery lasts an impressive 55 minutes on low settings.

6. BISSELL CrossWave Floor and Area Rug Cleaner

BEST WET/DRY VACUUM

BISSELL vacuums are extremely popular and known for their stellar cleaning abilities. This one, in particular, can vacuum and wash your floors at the same time.

You can use it on your hardwood floors, tiled floors and even on your area rug or carpet. The dual-action brush roll will mop and pick up any dirt, dust and debris from your apartment surfaces. There are two tanks too, one for clean and one for dirty water, to ensure the cleanest floors. You’ll even get an extra brush roll and filter with your purchase, just in case either need replacing.

This BISSELL CrossWave does come with a 25-foot cord, however, you can pick up the self-cleaning cordless version if you’re okay to spend a couple more dollars. Plus, each purchase from the brand supports BISSELL’s pet foundation on its mission to help save homeless pets.

