RS Recommends: The Best Deals On Dyson Vacuums and Air Purifiers

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dyson’s vacuums and fans have earned a remarkable reputation for being efficient, durable, and relatively quiet. Cleaning your home is never going to be fun, but having the right tools can save you time — who wants to go over the same spots twice?

But, like Apple, Dyson rarely offers discounts, which is why it’s important to jump on deals when you spot them. We’ve found four great deals on a range of Dyson’s gear you can get right now. No promo code is required for any of them.

The catch is that these deals aren’t tied to a large deals event like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or Amazon’s Prime Day. That means they can go away at any time. If you’re in the market for a new vacuum, air purifier, or fan, don’t miss these deals.

1. Dyson V7

Amazon

Dyson’s V7 is a mid-rage cordless vacuum that’s currently $20 off at Amazon. It comes with three attachments: A motorhead, combination tool, crevice tool, plus a docking station. Dyson says the V7 can run for 30 minutes on a charge, and fully recharge in an hour and a half. It has a maximum suction power of 100AW (air watts), and weighs just 5.3 pounds.

We like this model because of its easy cleaning mechanism, which works by pushing a single button. You never have to get your hands dirty after a deep clean. Dyson’s docking station also holds the vacuum’s attachments, so you’ll always have them at the ready.

Buy: Dyson V7 at $309.99

2. Dyson Ball Animal 2

Walmart

Dyson says its Ball Animal 2 has the strongest suction power of any vacuum, which makes it a great choice for getting crumbs, dirt, or pet hair out of deep carpets. The vacuum’s self-adjusting cleaner head varies the amount of suction power the Ball Animal 2 uses automatically, so you never have to worry about it. The Dyson Ball Animal 2 is currently $112 off at Walmart.

The Ball Animal 2 is a corded vacuum, but its cable is 35 feet long, so you should have no problem reaching every inch of your house without using an extension cable. To avoid jams, the Ball Animal 2 has a tangle-free turbine, which won’t hitch if you hit a big dust bunny under your couch or bed. We like that this vacuum vacuum has a HEPA filter, which sucks up allergens and bacteria and keeps them in its bin.

Buy: Dyson Ball Animal 2 at $529

3. Dyson Cyclone V10 Allergy

Dyson

If you’re worried about allergies this Summer, Dyson has slashed the price of its Cyclone V10 Allergy by $80.

The cordless vacuum can filter out 99.99% of fine dust and comes with four attachments: A direct-drive cleaner head, combination tool, crevice tool, mini soft dusting brush, and mattress tool. It’s also bundled with a docking station and charger.

The Cyclone V10 Allergy can run for up to 60 minutes per charge, and has three power modes that you can switch between depending on your cleaning surface. You can turn the full-sized vacuum cleaner into a handheld, too, which is helpful if you need to clean smaller, hard-to-reach areas. Once its battery is depleted, the Cyclone V10 Allergy needs 3.5 hours to charge.

If you suffer from allergies, and your current vacuum isn’t cutting it, the Cyclone V10 Allergy is well worth the upgrade.

Buy: Dyson Cyclone V10 Allergy at $399

4. Dyson Pure Hot + Cool, HP01

Amazon

Dyson’s HP01 is a combination air purifier, heater, and cooling fan, and it’s $38 off at Amazon.

The HP01 has a HEPA filter, which Dyson says can remove 99.7% of pollutants from the air. This includes mold, allergens ,bacteria, dust, and VOC (volatile organic compounds). Once the air from your room is sucked in and cleaned, the HP01 will project it at either high or low temperatures.

The fan blows air at a rate of 53 gallons per second, and osculates to ensure it’s distributed evenly around the room. Dyson says the HP01, which stands nearly 25-inchs tall, is designed for use in large rooms but you can use it any place you’d like.

If you’ve been suffering with allergies, or want cleaner air in your home to reduce the chances you’ll get sick, Dyson’s HP01 is a great air purifier. The fact that you can use it as both a heater and fan makes it an even more compelling choice.

Buy: Dyson Pure Hot + Cool, HP01 at $479.99