10 Pieces of Officially-Licensed Dolly Parton Merch for Country Fans and Collectors Alike

Dolly Parton is undeniably one of the most successful and influential musicians of all time.

Her fifty plus year music career has included dozens of hit singles — including Jolene, and I Will Always Love You — and speaks for itself. That she’s also found time for philanthropic work, including donating $1 million to Covid-19 vaccine research and founding an organization to send free books to young children, only adds to her legacy.

If you count yourself as one of her fans, Amazon has recently launched a storefront with official Dolly Parton merch. Every piece is licensed, so you don’t need to worry about getting a poor quality bootleg that doesn’t benefit Dolly. We’ve collected our favorite pieces from the collection below, but encourage you to look through the entire thing. We’ve also included some of her other works, including a children’s book she authored and one of her breakout movies, to highlight her well-rounded career.

1. Songwriter: My Life in Lyrics

Amazon

Songwriter: My Life in Lyrics is an autobiography that follows Dolly’s career by offering a behind-the-scenes look at 175 of her songs. The book includes lyrics, personal recollections, and photographs (some never before seen) to enrich your appreciation of her vast catalogue. This book is also available as an Audible audiobook, which is read by Dolly herself.

2. Dolly Parton Greatest Hits Tank Top

Amazon

Although she has too many hits for one T-shirt to contain, this machine-washable cotton tank features the title of six of them. It’s available in men and women’s styles and a variety of colors.

3. Dolly Parton for President T-Shirt

Amazon

Dolly Parton has been outspoken about the lack of female presidential candidates, and turned down the Presidential Medal of Freedom twice due to Covid-19. Though she prefers to stay out of politics most of the time this cotton T-shirt lets you cast your vote in her favor.

4. Rediscover Dolly Parton — An Amazon Music Playlist

Amazon

If you want to hear the hits and dive into deep cuts, Amazon’s “music experts” have curated a 50 song playlist of Dolly’s music that runs just under three hours. If you’re not an Amazon Music subscriber, we recommend the four-disc Dolly box set, which provides a similar overview of her storied career up to 2009.

5. I Will Always Love You Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Amazon

I Will Always Love You has been a country music staple since its original release in 1974, and has been covered by many artists — including a legendary, grammy-winning version by Whitney Housten in 1992. This long sleeve T-Shirt lets you rep it wherever you go.. Like all of Dolly’s apparel this unisex shirt is made of cotton, and available in a variety of colors.

6. Dolly Parton Class PopSockets PopGrip

Amazon

The PopGrip is an essential accessory that makes it easier to hold your phone, tablet, or e-reader. It’s slim, but extends to form a grip you can keep between your fingers to help hold your device in place. This one features a picture of Dolly that you can display whether you’re holding your tech or not.

7. Dolly Parton 1972 Sweatshirt

Amazon

Modeled after the merch available during her 1972 tour supporting four albums — The Right Combination, Touch Your Woman and Together Always, and My Favorite Songwriter, Porter Wagoner — this cotton sweatshirt features a big picture of Dolly on guitar. It’s unisex, and available in an assortment of colors.

8. 9 to 5 (The Film)

Amazon

9 to 5 was one of Dolly Parton’s first starring film roles, and it follows her, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin’s as they get back at their sexist boss. The hit film inspired both a television series and popular Broadway musical. Dolly wrote and performed the title track, which went on to become one of her most enduring tracks.

While the DVD is only available through third-party sellers at the moment, you can rent a digital version from Amazon Prime Video for just $3.99.

9. Coat of Many Colors

Amazon

Dolly Parton and illustrator Brook Boynton-Hughes collaborated on Coat of Many Colors a children’s book based on Dolly’s real life experience with childhood bullying, and a deeper look at the story behind her song of the same name.

The 32-page book is filled with vibrant pictures, and meant for children between Kindergarten and second grade. Though it’s meant for younger readers, its message: positivity in the face of adversity and cruelty, is important for children and adults.

10. Dolly Parton & Friends

Amazon

This two DVD collection contains six full shows of Dolly a music TV series that aired in 1976 and 1977. The shows include performances by Dolly, Jenny Rogers, Linda Ronstadt, Emmyloo Harris, Anne Murry, and many others. The shows are presented in widescreen with their original Dolby mono soundtrack. Many of these performances aren’t available anyplace else, which makes this a must-have for country music fans.