Triple Play: This Hack Gets You Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ Together For Just $12

 Best Disney+ Deal: Bundle Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ For Just $13/Month
Tim Chan

Lifestyle & Market Editor

mandalorian disney plus deal

Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian and Nick Nolte as Kuiil in 'The Mandalorian'

Lucasfilm/Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

Looking for something new to watch from home right now? We’ve spotted a deal that gets you unlimited access to three of the most popular streaming services for about the price of two fancy coffees.

Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ have teamed up to offer a bundle deal that gets you access to all three streamers for just $12.99 a month. That’s $13 total for all three sites together, not individually. For comparison, $12.99 is the same price you pay for a single monthly Netflix membership.

The trick is to sign up for the three sites as a bundle rather than individually, which gets you a 25% discount versus ordering each service separately.

disney plus bundle espn hulu

GET IT: Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ Bundle Deal, $12.99

This deal includes access to Disney+, home to original movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and more, plus the entire Star Wars library. You’ll also get instant access to thousands of ad-free movies and TV shows on Hulu, including Hulu Originals like Normal People, Little Fires Everywhere and the new Hillary Clinton documentary, Hillary. ESPN+ meantime, is your best bet for exclusive commentary, analysis and locker room coverage of all the major sports leagues and franchises. Stream live sporting events (like the UFC) for free, and get access to ESPN’s extensive archive of past events that you can re-watch on demand.

Of course the bundle is possible because Disney is the parent company of all three streaming services. The Disney bundle is available for new subscribers or anyone with any of the three services. Try it out now, cancel anytime.

Though no end date has been announced, it’s expected to be a limited-time offer, so we recommend snagging the deal before prices go back up.

GET IT: Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ Bundle Deal, $12.99

In This Article: Disney Plus, ESPN, Hulu, RS Recommends, Streaming TV/Movies

