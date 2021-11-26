 Best Discovery+ Streaming Deal: Subscription Price Discounted to $0.99 - Rolling Stone
This Black Friday Streaming Deal Gets You Three Months of Discovery+ for Just $3

A Discovery+ subscription has something for everyone, with more than 60,000 episodes to choose from across food, true crime, reality TV, home improvement shows and more

Tim Chan

discovery+ deal

Discovery+

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There are a ton of Black Friday streaming deals happening right now and one of the best deals is for Discovery+, the new streaming service that gets you thousands of shows from HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Lifetime and half a dozen other channels.

Right now, the Discovery+ Black Friday deal gets you three months of streaming for just $0.99 a month. This is the best Discovery+ plus deal we’ve ever seen and an offer you’ll want to take advantage of.

Buy: Discovery+ Subscription at $0.99

This Black Friday deal gets you a subscription to Discovery+ for just $0.99 a month. A regular subscription to Discovery+ costs $6.99 a month, so you’re saving more than six bucks each month. You can keep the sale price for three months and then cancel your subscription, or choose to continue on at the regular $6.99 a month price.

A Discovery+ subscription has something for everyone, with more than 60,000 episodes to choose from across food, true crime, reality TV, home improvement shows and so much more. Discovery+ includes content from every media property under the Discovery umbrella, which includes HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, OWN, Discovery, Discovery+ Originals, Investigation Discovery, Magnolia Network, A&E, Lifetime, History, Trvl, DIY Network, Science Channel, and The Dodo.

Top shows on Discovery+ include Iron Chef, Ghost Adventures, Worst Cooks In America, House Hunters, Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives, Deadliest Catch, Love It Or List It, Celebrity IOU,  Dirty Jobs and more.

You can stream Discovery+ on your laptop, tablet and phone, or cast it onto your connected TV. And you can have up to four users streaming at one time from a single account.

The Discovery+ Black Friday deal comes on the heels of the Paramount+ Black Friday deal, which gets you a month of free streaming on the site. Hulu, meantime, is offering a year of streaming for just $0.99 a month.

Buy: Discovery+ Subscription at $0.99

The Discovery+ deal gets you three months of streaming for just $0.99 a month. The offer is available now and runs through Monday, November 29 at 11:59pm EST. See full details here.

