RS Recommends: The Popular Purple Mattress Is Down to its Lowest Price Ever

Labor day mattress deals are live and you can shop everything from a cooling mattress to an organic wool mattress. That said, many of these on-sale mattresses still command a high price, some costing upwards of $1,000. That’s where Purple’s original mattress comes in, starting at just $699+ — a $100 discount from its original price. Each mattress purchase also comes with $100 worth of instant gifts, allowing you to snag a pillow, mattress protector or bedsheets at a reduced price (discount will be added at checkout).

Purple’s Labor Day mattress deal gets you one of the top-rated mattresses online for just $699. It’s also the cheapest mattress we’re seeing among some of Purple’s competitors (think Casper, Nectar Sleep and Avocado Mattress).

This hypoallergenic mattress offers a medium firm feel, so it’s not too bouncy or hard on your back. It even features conveniently placed grid pressure points to support your hips and shoulders with extra levels of padding. Plus, the mattress flexes to support your body position as you shift and move overnight — offering the maximum level of support so you don’t wake up with aches and pains.

This Purple mattress also uses breathable foams in the base, keeping you from overheating during the day and night. It’s designed from entirely non-toxic materials too and each purchase comes with a 10-year warranty so you know you’re purchasing a durable product.

Not sure if this is the right mattress for you? Purple offers a generous 100-night free trial allowing you to test the mattress out for yourself. Plus, free returns and free shipping mean you have nothing to lose by taking advantage of this Labor Day mattress deal.

Buy the Purple Mattress now starting at $699 and score up to $100 worth of free bedding with your purchase.