Here’s Why This French Candle Brand is Our Editors’ Go-To for Gifting

The best gifts are something that a giftee wouldn’t normally treat themselves to but will use and love once received. Premium candles are one such gift. Most people don’t keep a stock of high-quality candles, but they’ll undoubtedly enjoy one as a gift. If you’re currently shopping for a certified candle-lover (or looking for a great house warming gift), we’re here to point you in the right direction. From our experience, the high-end french brand Diptyque makes the best candles to give as gifts.

We think Diptyque has the best candle gifts for two reasons: quality and branding. Their candles are simply and unflinchingly luxurious. Diptyque makes all their candles in France using raw, high-quality materials while giving meticulous attention to detail. For example, each wick is straightened by hand to ensure that the candle burns just right.

Diptyque has also never used synthetic fragrances in almost 80 years of candle-making – an accomplishment shared by very few in the fragrance world. And to seal the deal, their candles have a longer burn time than most, at 50 to 60 hours for the classic size.

Branding also plays a part in the fun of gifting (and receiving) a Diptyque candle. The branding is minimal yet instantly-recognizable with the French scents boldly displayed in the center.

What Are the Best Diptyque Candles to Give as Gifts?

Not all candles are made the same. In fact, they differ quite a bit – even within one brand’s lineup. But with a little shopping around you can pick the best candle for your recipient, turning a good present into a great one. Here’s what to know about scent and size when it comes to Diptyque candles.

Scent: You can’t really pick a bad scent at Diptyque, but some might be better suited to your giftee’s tastes than others. All of Diptyque’s candles are separated into olfactory families including floral, woody, fruity and so on. Picking one that fits your recipient’s sense of style, decor and vibe adds more of a personal touch.

Size: Diptyque offers four sizes under the names outdoor, colored scented, classic and small. The classic size (190g) has an impressive burn time of about 50 to 60 hours while the small size (70g) is about half that. The indoor/outdoor candles are quite large at 1500g with a burn time of 120 hours, and the colored scented candles are close to 300g for a burn time of 75 hours.

What Are the Best Diptyque Candles?

Whether you’re shopping for a gift or just looking to add a luxe touch to your space, we’ve rounded up the best diptyque candles based on scent, style and ambience.

1. Feu de Bois Classic Candle

Diptyque’s best-selling Feu de Bois candle is a great gift any time of year, but it’s truly one of the best during the holiday season. The scent is warm and smokey, as the name (wood fire, in english) suggests. Because Feu de Bois is one of Diptyque’s best-sellers, you can pick it up in any size here, but the classic size (below) is called that for a reason.

Courtesy Diptyque

Feu de Bois Classic Candle $68

2. Black Baies Colored Scented Candle

The colored scented candles from Diptyque are larger and come in a hand-blown black glass container. The scent is slightly stronger, making it a great choice for special occasions, especially in this Baies (berries) scent. Once lit, enjoy the smell of fresh roses that have been upgraded with sweetening blackcurrant leaves.

Courtesy Amazon

Black Baies Colored Scented Candle 98

3. Pomander Small Candle

Diptyque’s small-sized (and less pricey) candles are a great choice for stocking stuffers, or as a gift for say, a co-worker or neighbor. This Pomander candle (amber apple) is a great choice for the holiday season with a scent that balances spicy, citrusy and sweet. Diptyque gives a pro tip: pair this Pomander scent with Feu de Bois for an extra cozy, wintery olfactory experience.

Courtesy Diptyque

Pomander Small Candle $36.00

4. Baies Indoor & Outdoor Candle

If your recipient is a fan of al fresco candle-lit dinners, consider upgrading to one of Diptyque’s indoor/outdoor candles. They’re much bigger and feature three wicks to ensure consistent light, even with evening breezes. The indoor/outdoor candles come in a handmade earthenware pot that makes the candle part outdoor decor, parts aroma producer.

Courtesy Diptyque

Baies Indoor & Outdoor Candle $340.00

5. Moonlit Fir Scented Candle

This Moonlit Fir scented candle is part of a special edition holiday lineup from Diptyque. The scent is unquestionably wintery with a leading aroma of Siberian and Canadian fir trees along with notes of eucalyptus, rosemary and peppermint. This special edition comes in two sizes, 2.4 ounce or 6.5 ounce, depending on how long you want your holiday aroma to last. Plus, the fun holiday container makes it extra giftable.

Courtesy Nordstrom

Moonlit Fir Scented Candle $40-78

6. Classic Candle Custom Set

Can’t decide which scent to go with? Or really want to treat someone special? Go with this custom six-candle set from Diptyque. You choose six classic-size candles, ensuring enough Diptyque scents to indulge the addiction that’s sure to develop after smelling these things. When building your set, we suggest picking candles from six different olfactory families.

Courtesy Diptyque

Classic Candle Custom Set $390.00