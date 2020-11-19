Early Black Friday Deal: This Top-Rated Touchless Infrared Thermometer Is Just $27

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

You can’t play it too safe these days, and if you want to better monitor your health, you’re going to want to pick up this touchless digital thermometer. On sale for just $27.99 right now on Amazon, this infrared thermometer lets you check your temperature from the safety and comfort of home, avoiding pricey doctor’s visits and crowded waiting rooms.

The GoodBaby Touchless Thermometer is safe enough for infants but can be used for kids and adults as well. Point the digital thermometer about 2-3 inches away from the forehead and press the temperature button to activate scanning. The thermometer uses infrared technology to deliver a reading in seconds. The color-coded system makes it easy to quickly see your temperature and status.

A green light means you’re in the clear. An orange backlight and three beeps means you have feverish temperatures (above 99.3°F). The digital thermometer will flash a red light and sound five beeps to warn you of feverish temperatures (above 100.4°F). The numbers are easy to read and understand. You also have the option of switching to Celsius.

The touchless thermometer delivers a more accurate reading than a standard mercury thermometer (it’s lot more comfortable and less intrusive too). A touchless thermometer is also more hygienic and easier to clean — just wipe down with a damp cloth. The battery-powered design means no wires or charging cables to get tangled up in either.

This set includes one touchless infrared thermometer, one storage pouch and two AAA batteries. The GoodBaby Touchless Thermometer has a 4.7-star rating (out of five) from more than 15,000 reviewers online. See full deal details here.