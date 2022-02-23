RS Recommends: These Are the Best Denim Styles to Wear This Season (Or Any Season)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Jeans are almost the perfect article of clothing — you can dress them up with a suit jacket and some classy shoes and head off to your board meeting, or throw on your favorite band tee and totally be ready for the mosh pit. But as versatile as they are, you still want to make sure you’re not going too casual with your style and risk looking like you just rolled out of bed.

The best pair of jeans should not only fit correctly and flatter you, they should also suit the mood you’re going for. Date nights are very different than work dinners, and while you should always feel comfortable when you slip on your jeans, finding the right style is key here.

Navigating the unspoken dress code that is proper jeans can be a bit hard, especially when you’re taking fashion trends and seasonal changes into account. Are white jeans still reserved for just post-Memorial Day (and pre-Labor Day) wearing? Are dad jeans out or in? Your wardrobe should always carry an everyday pair, a comfortable and relaxed style that you can toss on every day and wear for years to come. But there should also be specific pairs in your clothing arsenal designed to be brought out for specific occasions.

That’s where you need to turn to denim cuts, which can vary depending on what the brand considers “skinny” or “slim fit”, and what actually fits your body well. Certain styles, in general, will be better suited for throwing on a leather jacket and sitting down at the bar for happy hour (“dad fit”) than they will trying to move in and maneuver the skate park (“skate fit”). Use this as a general guide for which pairs will make you feel and look your best.

If you’re heading back into the office and need a new go-to dressy casual jean, or are looking for something you could hit the town in, we’ve scoured through the digital clothing wrack and found the best denim styles on UrbanOutfitters.com for every occasion. Urban Outfitters is one of our favorites because they provide a wide variety of trendy styles and cuts, made from comfortable high-quality 100% cotton denim. Get to know a few of our favorite fits below.

What Are the Best Denim Styles for Men?

Urban Outfitters offers a wide selection of jeans for men, available for all different kinds of silhouettes and body types. Below we’ve gone through some of the best denim styles for men, so you know exactly what to reach for in your closet no matter where you’re off to.

1. Baggy Style

Urban Outfitters

The ultimate style for comfort, when you’re looking for a roomier fit you can actually move in (think walking, skating, or daily errands), Baggy is best. This BDG streetstyle essential is extra-relaxed, and has a Nineties-inspired silhouette that gives it a baggy leg with no taper. Casual enough for lounging around the house or everyday outings, these are best suited for pairing with some Vans and an even baggier t-shirt.

This pair features a vintage washed deep blue colorway, 100% cotton denim fabric, and a classic 5-pocket styling to throw your keys, your wallet, and anything else you might need for the day. The higher rise waist and wide leg openings can be a look, but these are probably better suited for a skate park than a corner office.

Buy: BDG Baggy Skate Fit Jean at $59

2. Relaxed Style

Urban Outfitters

Sometimes combined with baggy styles, if you’re looking for something wider in the hips and thigh, but more tapered in the leg than typical Nineties styles, you’re going to want to spring for relaxed fit jeans. You’ll get the room in the waist and a higher raise, but a slightly slimmer silhouette. Tipping more towards the causal side of the scale, these jeans are great for weekend backyard hangs and pairing with a flannel shirt or jean jacket for that denim-on-denim look.

You’ll still have enough room to prioritize comfort, especially with this Big Jack relaxed fit pair, but you won’t look like you’re swimming in denim. You can dress these down with your favorite sneakers, or up with a good pair of leather boots.

Buy: BDG Big Jack Relaxed Fit Jean at $69

3. Straight Leg Style

Urban Outfitters

Straight fit (also known as straight leg) style is a classic silhouette that has quietly gotten baggier after a brief fashion period where even dad jeans were tight as can be. It’s a super classic, super versatile fit that still has a high raise, combined with a ‘straight’ fit down the thigh and legs, and a full and cropped length.

These BDG Double Knee jeans keep with the throwback brown denim look, so they’re best for timeless, casual looks like an oversized sweater or chunky sneakers. These have reinforced paneling at the knee, so you can absolutely throw them on for house or yard work, but now we’re getting into the business casual side of your wardrobe. If you pair these up with a longer, winter overcoat or a blazer, you’ll be ready for your in-person office in no time.

Buy: BDG Double Knee Jean at $79

4. Dad + Slim Fit Style

Urban Outfitters

Not too skinny, not too baggy, dad fit jeans are both easy to wear, and even easier to style thanks to their practical “vibes”. Cut in a relaxed fit with a slightly tapered below the knee, it’s slim around the thigh and mid-rise. These jeans also don’t normally pass the ankles, so you’ll be showing off more — which makes it a great time to break out your best dress boots and button downs to pair with this style.

They’re a bit of a throwback, but you can really do a lot with these BDG Dad Fit jeans. With the right chinos and a darker color wash, you could wear these out to an upscale restaurant, or dress them to impress at a work party.

Buy: BDG Dad Fit Jean at $59

5. Skinny Style

Urban Outfitters

While not feeling as much like being shrink-wrapped as they used to, skinny fit jeans hug the hips, thigh and lower leg, and offer that “musician on tour” look that’s simultaneously casual and put together. The skinny style isn’t necessarily just for slender guys, it just sits at the waist and fits narrowly through the seat and thigh, with a sharp taper below the knee, so you should know what to expect.

The grey wash on these slim silhouette cargo jeans by BDG gives it a very model-esque look for rocking out at a concert, but the stretch denim fabric and plethora of pockets make these utilitarian enough for everyday wear.

Buy: BDG Skinny Fit Cargo Jean at $79