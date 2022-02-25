RS Recommends: The Best Gifts for DC Comics Fans

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

With the fan-anticipated release of The Batman, (which won’t be streaming on HBO Max until April), 2022 is shaping up to be another big year for the DCEU (DC Extended Universe).

DC Comics was founded more than 85 years ago, but their popularity really kicked off when writers Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster introduced Superman with the release of “Action Comics #1,” which is considered to be the first comic book to feature the a true “superhero” character as we know it today.

DC Films, meanwhile, was founded just five years ago, but its 10 films have already made a splash as new films connect in a shared universe similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With a strong streaming presence now on HBO Max, the DC Extended Universe is rapidly expanding into new and exciting territory.

To celebrate all the new DC content coming to HBO Max this year, including new movies like The Flash and the Aquaman sequel, we’ve rounded up some of the best DC-related books, merch and collectibles, fit for The Batman, comic book, and animated movie fans alike.

1. DC Comics Face Masks

Dress the part as your favorite DC hero by masking up with one of these sleek masks in the DC Comics collection from Vistaprint. No matter which member of the Justice League you’re repping, the moisture-wicking material in these masks will help you keep cool and comfortable. We like that the adjustable ear loops and bending nose bridge are designed for a smooth and secure fit, great to use while double-masking. You can add an extra layer of protection with replaceable filters, available in packs of 10, so you can help protect yourself and others like a real superhero.

2. “Fighter” The Batman Tank

The Batman releases in theaters March 4, and as part of the vigilante’s return, DC Comics unveiled a string of collaborations and special releases to honor the iconic figure. This included Venus Williams’ “The Batman” EleVen collection, featuring activewear pieces such as the “Vengeance” leggings and sleek athleisure items like hoodies, joggers, and a “Fighter” tank top.

This ribbed fabric tank comes is breathable and stretchy enough for any workout (or fighting-crime), including “The Batman” logo on the racerback straps, and is specially-designed to be moisture-wicking and anti-microbial.

3. Batman MobyFox Smartwatch Band

Fans of Gotham’s greatest hero will love this officially-licensed smartwatch band, featuring the iconic yellow Batman symbol. It includes two sets of connectors to accommodate both 38/40mm and 42/44 mm case sizes of Apple Watch Series 1-6, Samsung and other watches with a 22m pin.

Bruce Wayne may get all the cool gadgets, but anyone can wear this watch band, with a universal fit-design made of sweat and UV-resistant silicon. You can also download the MobyFace App and unlock 20 exclusive watch faces, so you can really channel your inner caped crusader.

4. DC Comics Encyclopedia All-New Edition

This hardcover, 384-page tome features an introduction DC Comics Universe and details on more than 1200 DC characters, from superheroes to villains. This updated edition features expanded entries, and lavishly illustrated guides to the dynamics between Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Joker, and more. It also includes updates from the latest events in the Dark Nights: Metal and Dark Nights: Death Metal storylines, among others. Formatted in an easy-to use A-to-Z layout, this guide is packed with information and original comic book art, and is the ultimate fan resource for anyone who wants to get a hand on all those pesky DC alternate universes.

5. Diamond Select Toys Krypton Superman Figure

For something a bit more collectible from the Justice League, Superman appears ready to fight any foe in this new figure from Kotobukiya. Wearing his outfit from the “New 52” storyline, this approximately 7 and half-inch ARTFX+ statue is made of high-quality PVC, and features pretty detailed sculpting and painting. It comes packaged with magnetic display base, great for showing off or gifting.

6. Harley Quinn Die Laughing 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Hey Puddin’! Take a swing at this “Die Laughing” jigsaw puzzle featuring the DC villainess Harley Quinn in fine detail. It’ll be as fun as it is challenging to put together the retro-style Bird of Prey with 1000 pieces, clean edges and zero dust.

7. V for Vendetta Book & Mask Set

This gripping story by Alan Moore was the inspiration for the hit 2005 movie starring Natalie Portman and Hugo Weaving, and the source graphic novel is now being re-released and packaged with a collectable reproduction of the iconic “V” mask. It’s available for preorder now, but you can read the tale about the blurred lines between good and evil by itself here.

8. Wonder Woman 1984 Golden Armour Shield Funko Pop

Wonder Woman’s battle armor from WW84 is now in figurine form, as imagined by the folks at Funko. The stylized Funko Pop! figure stand 3-4 inches tall and feature incredible detail, right down to the Golden Armor Shield. Even though conventions may not be fully back on, this figurine is a limited edition exclusive, so get it while you still can.

9. Green Lantern Ring

Harness the energy of the Green Lantern within with this classic recreation of the officially-licensed Green Lantern power ring, in durable stainless steel and green resin enamel. Available in ring sizes 8-14, anyone can wield its abilities, although if you’d rather put it on display, it also comes with a DC Comics gift box.

10. Superman Logo T-Shirt

It’s a bird, it’s a plane! It’s a classic Superman T-shirt, featuring Superman’s iconic S symbol on super soft cotton. Sometimes it’s better not to mess with a classic, and this comfy DC short-sleeve crew neck tee will have you look like you’re flying through the skies.

