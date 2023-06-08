Let’s Shop: The Best Gift Ideas Any David Bowie Superfan Will Appreciate (Yourself Included)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Attention, David Bowie superfans — the kind that have worn red wigs and makeup lightning bolts for several Halloweens in a row — we’ve curated the best licensed merch you’ll want to get your hands on. From blood-red tour jackets and Ziggy Stardust tees to retro lunch boxes and renditions of Clue for folks who’ve basically memorized the Labyrinth script, this Bowie-inspired list has pretty much got it all. Now without further ado — let’s dance, shall we?

The Best David Bowie-Inspired Gifts to Buy Online

From coffee table books to framed prints, here are our favorite picks for any David Bowie fan.

Amazon

An accompaniment to the exhibition held at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum, consider David Bowie Is a celebration of the musician’s iconic individuality. The book is jam-packed with over 300 photographs ranging from personal pictures, costume ideas, and lyric sheets with handwritten notes in the margins, as well as essays on gender, musicology, and Bowie’s influence on fashion.

Buy David Bowie Is $39.49

Bloomingdale’s

Junk Food is known for its unique take on vintage tees, and this Bowie crewneck does not disappoint. It’s made from 100% cotton — a detail that means this will last through numerous wash cycles — and looks great tucked into high-waisted denim and layered with a leather jacket.

Buy Bowie T-Shirt $48

Sonic Editions

This premium print captures a scene from 1976, when Bowie and dancer Romy Haag attended the Alcazar Parisian Cabaret. And gorgeous shot aside? This comes set in a handmade frame — no need to fret over measurements. Editor’s picks

Buy Bowie x Romy Haag Print $269

Amazon

The iconic game of Clue gets a Jim Henson twist with this Labyrinth rendition, where players can moonlight as one of six characters — Sarah, Hoggle, Sir Didymus, Ludo, The Wise Man, and the Worm — to solve the mysteries of The Goblin King. And in case you’ve forgotten, the Goblin King is played by no other than David Bowie.

Buy CLUE: Labyrinth $40.49

Amazon

For the newest generation of Bowie fans, Little People, Big Dreams is here to replace The Very Hungry Caterpillar in their bedtime reading rotation. Filled with vibrant illustrations, this chronicles Bowie’s life and the challenges he faced throughout it, with one important message — his unique perspective on the world is what made him so successful.

Buy David Bowie (Volume 30) (Little People… $15.99

Urban Outfitters

If you’re over the oversized band shirt and want a more modern take, add this 1973 Urban Outfitters tee to your closet. It’s intentionally designed with a cropped silhouette that hits right at the waist, ensuring you won’t need to size down or tuck into high-waisted jeans for a fitted look.

Buy Bowie Tee $39

Stoned Immaculate Clothing

It’s time to retire your black leather jacket in favor of something more eye-catching, and this Bowie-inspired tour jacket delivers. With its vibrant, lipstick red hue and wrinkle-free velvet satin fabric, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better statement piece — the kind that manages to make any drab outfit look cool. Related

Buy Bowie Jacket $569

Bergdorf Goodman

For a more subtle tribute to Ziggy Stardust, add this porcelain Fornasetti plate to your gallery wall, stat. A gold lightning bolt is added over this portrait of Lina Cavalieri, the 19th-century Italian opera singer and muse to artist Piero Fornasetti.

Buy Bowie Plate $330

Amazon

This Bowie-themed deck contains 54 cards, each printed with its own Bowie picture (no two cards are the same). Reviewers are shocked at the clarity of each print and the quality of the paper, too, especially when you consider the pack’s competitive price tag.

Buy David Bowie Playing Cards $11.23

Amazon

This retro Aladdin Sane Lunchbox provides a fun upgrade to the brown paper bag you’ve been using to cart yesterday’s leftovers. And if you haven’t packed an actual lunch since middle school (despite everyone insisting that the practice will “save you money”), this is equally great for storing everything from playing cards to receipts.

Buy David Bowie Box $17.99

Target

Strum in style with Perri’s David Bowie Guitar Picks, a 12-pack that makes the perfect under-$10 gift for yourself or a friend. Each pick contains digitally-printed artwork from Bowie’s most beloved albums, including 1970’s The Man Who Sold The World and 1973’s Aladdin Sane.

Buy Bowie Guitar Picks Pack $7.99

Amazon

Whether you love or hate the game of Monopoly, you can’t argue with the fact that a David Bowie edition is exponentially cooler than the original. Each of the six player tokens and properties are inspired by Bowie albums for a fun, immersive experience best accompanied by the playing of a vinyl record.

Buy MONOPOLY: David Bowie Collector’s… $44.99