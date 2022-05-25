Gifting Dad-a-Base: The Best Dad Joke Merch and Punny Gifts to Pick Up Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

“Why do fathers take an extra pair of socks when they go golfing? In case they get a hole in one.”

Ever sit through an afternoon with your dad relaying one cringe-worthy joke after the other? Yeah, us too. Well Father’s Day is right around the corner, and if you’re still looking for an out-of-the-box gift for the father figure in your life, we’ve got you covered.

Below we’ve rounded up the best and funniest “dad joke” merch, from a T-shirt that will make your eyes roll to a dad joke button that will be sure to keep your dad entertained every time he puts it on.

Pick your favorites and shop them now for on-time delivery before Father’s Day weekend.

1. Dad Jokes T-Shirt

Amazon

This unisex T-shirt features a fun slogan on its front reading, “Dad Jokes Are How Eye Roll” and makes a great gift for dads who always receive the eye roll when they crack a joke. It’s lightweight, features a classic fit and is available in multiple colors depending on your dad’s wardrobe choices.

The brand also has a large collection of regular T-shirts, in case you’ll looking for one that’s more your dad’s style.

Buy: Dad Jokes Are How Eye Roll Tee at $19.99

2. The Ultimate Dad Joke Book

Amazon

“Why was the golfer crying” – He was going through a rough patch.

This Amazon best-seller packs more than 500 cheesy dad jokes, one-liners and puns and is available in both paperback and Kindle formats. The jokes are kid-friendly too, so you’re safe if you’re worried about dad breaking out this book during your next family get-together.

Pro tip: Buy him a Kindle Paperwhite and load his new gadget with this dad joke book.

Buy: The Ultimate Dad Joke Book at $8.95

3. Emergency Dad Jokes Mug

Uncommon Goods

This dad joke mug is covered with multiple dad jokes, should your father ever need inspiration while he’s drinking his morning joe. Sample quip: “I’m reading a book about glue and I just can’t put it down.”

The 10-ounce mug is made from ceramic and is both dishwasher and microwave-safe. Pair it with an online coffee subscription like Trade, which offers sustainably-sourced coffee from all over the country — you can even customize the subscription to your dad’s tastes.

Buy: Emergency Dad Jokes Mug at $15

4. Dad Jokes Emergency Tin

Etsy

“I just went to a firefighter party – it was lit!”

This tin container is filled with 30 dad jokes and each item is handmade to order by the seller. It’s super compact and you can even email the seller if you’re looking for quick delivery — they’ll usually accommodate you. They’re also marketed as clean and family-friendly, so dad can break these jokes out for any crowd.

Buy: Dad Jokes Emergency Tin at $13.50

5. Dad Joke Cap

Redbubble

For all those summer beach trips and barbecues, dad’s going to need a new cap. Get him this one from Redbubble, which features a punny dad joke on its front. You’ll be able to customize the hat type, size and color to your dad’s liking. Plus, it’s got a buckle closure, allowing for an even more adjustable fit.

Buy: Dad Joke Cap at $23.42

6. Dad Joke Button

Amazon

For something a little more whimsical, go with this dad joke button. It comes programmed with more than 50 cringe-worthy dad jokes (“Want to hear a joke about paper? It’s tear-able”) and all you have to do is push the button to get it started. Batteries come included too so dad won’t have to worry about that. The brand also boasts about the loudspeaker on this gadget so everyone in the room will be clearly able to hear every joke — unfortunately.

Buy: Dad Joke Button at $17.99

7. Dad Joke Socks

Amazon

These adorable socks read “Ain’t No Bad Joke Like A Dad Joke” and have a fun cartoon graphic of a dad lounging on a recliner. They’re one size fits all and machine washable. Plus, they’re designed from a cotton, nylon and spandex blend for maximum comfort.

Buy: Dad Joke Socks at $14.99

8. Dad Joke Loading Pint Glass

Etsy

For dads that love a cold one during those hot summer days, pick up this dad joke-inspired pint glass. It can hold 16 oz. of beer or any other drink and it’s dishwasher safe. The seller also has a promotion going on, offering free shipping on two glasses and free shipping plus 15% off on the purchase of three pint glasses.

Buy: Dad Joke Loading Pint Glass at $17.99