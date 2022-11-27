From Air Purifiers to AirPods, These Are the Best Cyber Monday Deals to Shop Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday may be over, but thousands of retailers are offering even bigger deals for Cyber Monday. Although the day has passed, there are still a bunch of great Cyber Week deals you can still get.

We spotted steep discounts on gaming consoles and TVs, headphones, sound bars, cameras, smart home accessories and more. The best Apple Cyber Monday deals also made out list, and there are surprising price drops on popular streaming services as well.

What Are the Best Cyber Monday 2022 Deals?

To help you navigate the sales this year, we’ve rounded up the best Cyber Monday deals to shop (plus a couple bonus offers). Though plenty of retailers are hosting two-day or weekend-long events, many of these deals are one-day-only, so add to cart early before quantities run out.

4K TVs AND SMART TVs

LG

Buy LG C2 OLED 65-Inch 4K TV $1599

Get an LG C2 4K OLED LED TV starting at just $1599 — that’s $300 cheaper than normal. Plus: Best Buy’s Cyber Monday TV deal gets you smart TVs as low as $79.99. Amazon also has 43″ 4K TVs from popular brands like Toshiba, TCL and more starting at just $219.99.

AMAZON

If you’re shopping on Amazon, the best deals unsurprisingly are on Amazon’s family of Alexa-enabled devices, which are all marked down as part of Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale. The Cyber Monday deals gets you up to 74% off Amazon devices.

Get a 30-day free trial to Audible and get instant access to the world’s largest collection of audiobooks, including new releases. Your free trial gets you any audiobook and two Audible Originals to keep, even if you cancel your membership (your price renews at a discounted rate of $5.95 after your trial is over). Get the free trial here.

ANDASEAT

Save up to $200 on a gaming chair or desk with no promo code required. These tools are also useful for making your home office more ergonomic and comfortable to work in. All orders will also contain a free gift. See the deal here.

APPLE

Amazon

Buy Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)… $199.99

Apple products rarely go on sale, but you can get AirPods for the lowest prices we’ve seen. The all new Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) are discounted to $199.99 (save $49). See our full review here.

The cheapest Cyber Monday AirPods deal is for the second-generation AirPods, which are now just $79 on Amazon right now. Amazon’s Cyber Week deal also gets you the Apple Watch Series 8 for $449 — $50 off its regular price. See all the Apple Cyber Monday promotions here.

ADIDAS

Take 40% off sale + full price adidas gear — from stylish workout apparel to high-performance sneakers and slides — using the promo code CYBER when you’re at checkout this week. Check out more of our favorite adidas products we’re shopping this year here.

ADORAMA

Adorama is holding a huge Cyber Week sale on cameras, lenses, and other home electronics right now. We also spotted deals on musical equipment and recording accessories. Shop the deals here.

B&H

The New York City electronics store’s massive Cyber Week sale includes discounts on computers, tech accessories, cameras, phones, headphones, speakers, and more. No promo code required, and more items are added every day.

BACKBONE

This company’s game controller turns your iPhone into a Nintendo Switch-like portable console, and it’s currently 25% off. Backbone is bundling its controller with a free month-long trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a service that allows you to stream Xbox games on your phone without requiring you to own a console or game.

BARNES & NOBLE

The popular bookseller is offering a whole host of Cyber Week deals. Get up to 50% off select items online, and save with their Nook devices deals. Right now you can save 15% on most items on the store by using the promo code CYBER15 at checkout. Related

BEATS

Amazon

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds are marked down to $149.99 at Target (regularly $249.99), and you can save big on Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones and Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones right now here.

Prefer a solid alternative? Audiophiles will want to snag Shure’s AONIC 50 Headphones — marked down to $249, it’s their cheapest price ever.

BELKIN

The computer accessory maker is offering up to 70% off site wide with no promo code required. Their SOUNDFORM ELITE HiFit Smart Speaker + Wireless Charger is marked down to just $90.99 (regularly $299.99).

We also spotted Belkin Cyber Monday deals on phone accessories, wireless chargers, battery packs, earbuds and more. Shop Belkin’s Cyber Monday sale here.

BEST BUY

Amazon

Buy Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop $1999.99

The big box store has some of the best Cyber Monday deals we’ve seen, and enough items in stock that you can still get them very quickly. There are thousands of items on sale, so you’ll definitely find something you like.

BLUEAIR

Blueair is offering 30% off sitewide on air purifiers for your home with the promo code EXTRA30, as well as up to 60% off select models. See the Blueair Cyber Monday deals here.

BOLL & BRANCH

The bedding company makes the softest sheets ever, and you can score them for 25% off site wide with promo code CYBER25. We’re particularly fond of the company’s flannel sheet set, which will keep you warm all winter. See all the Boll & Branch Cyber Monday deals here.

BOSE

You can save up to 50% on Bose headphones and speakers this Cyber Monday. The Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones are just $229 (regularly $329). And the SoundLink Revolve II Portable Speaker is discounted to just $179 (regularly $219). See the Bose Cyber Monday deals here.

Looking for a cheaper alternative? Amazon has top-rated Bluetooth speakers starting at just $21 for this set from Anker. These Sony portable speakers are just $38.

BRAVA

Brava’s smart oven is nothing short of the ultimate countertop kitchen tool, and you can get one for up to $300 off by shopping now — no promo code required. The oven is capable of getting as hot as a pizza oven, and its multi-zone heating system guarantees you’ll get an excellent result without putting in a lot of effort. See the Brava Cyber Monday deal here.

CARHARTT

Not only can you get 25% off rugged apparel and boots, take 25% off new Special-Edition Rain Defender Hoodies at Carhartt, like this comfy Loose Fit Midweight Logo Graphic Sweatshirt for $44.99 (normally $59.99). When you spend $150 you’ll also get a free Stanley x Carhartt flask. See the Carhartt Cyber Monday deals here.

CASPER

Casper

The best-known bed-in-a-box maker is offering up to 25% off mattress and 30% off everything else with no promo code required. While the original mattress’s deep discount stands out the most, we recommend checking out all the deals Casper has on offer.

COURSERA

The online learning platform is offering $100 off one year of a Coursera Plus subscription if you sign up this Cyber Monday. While Coursera offers 3000+ courses, the service’s music courses are of particular interest.

CROCS

Get up to 60% off select Crocs right now, thanks to the brand’s online sale. Select styles, from the half-off Baya Flip to the 30%-off Baya Lined Clogs, above, have all been marked down for the holidays. See the Crocs Cyber Monday deals here.

DE’LONGHI

Amazon

While you can always expect Keurig to knock a few bucks of the price of their K-Cup machines, espresso machines rarely go on sale — that’s why De’Longhi’s deal for $150 off their La Specialista espresso machine is so sweet.

If you just want to dip your toes into the world of making barista-level espresso drinks, then De’Longhi has also discounted their compact, single-serve Dedica 5-Bar Pump espresso machine ($50 off).

DR. MARTENS

Dr. Martens haven’t had a holiday sale in some time, and this year they’re pulling out all the stops. Find even more exclusive styles and best-selling boots and footwear for up to 40% off for one day only. We like these Jadon Boot Smooth Leather Platforms, which have you standing elevated on a Quad air-cushioned sole. See the Dr. Martens Cyber Monday deals here.

ECHELON

You can score free shipping and up to a 25% discount when shopping for certain fitness mirrors, treadmills and exercises bikes at Echelon this Cyber Monday. Your discount will get automatically applied at checkout. Shop the entire sale here.

You can also save $500 on the Echelon EX5-S bike right on Amazon — a 33% discount.

ELGATO

Elgato’s Cyber Monday sale includes discounts of up to 27% on its professional streaming gear. The $50 discount on its Stream Deck stands out because its one of the most innovative gadgets we’ve seen in years, but you shouldn’t skip the deals on its Wave:3 microphone or HD 60 S+ capture card, either.

EUFY SECURITY CAMERAS

Cyber Monday deals are making it cheaper than ever to set up a home security system with smart cameras, with up to 53% off eufy security cameras. Amazon’s Cyber Monday deal saves you $90 on a two-camera pack of the eufyCam security system.

If you want an alternative, Arlo’s Pro 2 Wireless Home Security Camera System is also $50 off— now $79 instead of $129.99. On a budget? You can get a pair of Blink Mini security cameras for just $29.99.

EVERLANE

Courtesy image

Save big at Everlane this Cyber Monday. No promo code is required to get discounts on Everlane’s gear, with certain products up to 50% off. Styles like Everlane’s French Terry Crew (50% off) and even footwear are all on sale right now (while Everlane’s sale lasts). Shop more deals here.

EYEBUYDIRECT

Your best eyewear deals for Cyber Monday are at EyeBuyDirect.com. Buy one, get one free + take an additional 15% off with promo code YAYCM15.

FITBIT

Fitbit

Buy Fitbit Versa 4 $149.95

Fitbit’s Versa 4 is currently $149.95 on Amazon, its lowest price in several months. The smartwatch can keep track of your health and receive notifications from your phone, so you can quickly dismiss them if they’re not important and continue your workout. See all the Fitbit Cyber Monday deals here.

GOOGLE

Google’s speakers, smart home accessories, and routers are steeply discounted for Cyber Monday. Google’s Nest Hub 2nd Gen smart home hub is $50 cheaper than usual, available for just $49 right now. Check out all the Google Cyber Monday deals at Walmart.com.

THE HOME DEPOT

It should come as no surprise that one The Home Depot is offering the best deals when it comes to home goods, which have been extended to 11/30. The store is currently offering up to 45% off select tools and tool accessories, with up to two free tools with tool kit purchase. See The Home Depot Cyber Monday deals here.

HOME THEATER PROJECTORS

Optoma

Buy YABER Pro 5G WiFi Bluetooth Projector $289.99

Amazon is slashing up to 40% off home theater projectors, including Yaber projectors starting at just $159 for Prime members.

HP

The lauded PC and accessory maker has dozens of items still on sale right now, with up to 71% off. You can get an xtra 5% off select products $599+ with code STOCKING5, and an extra 10% off select products $999+ with code STOCKING10. See all the HP Cyber Monday deals and offers here.

HUCKBERRY

Save up to 40% during Huckberry’s Cyber Monday Sale. Select pieces of apparel and home accessories are discounted, including this on-sale Flikr personal concrete fireplace. Shop the entire Cyber Week Sale here.

HULU

Get a Hulu Subscription for just $1.99 a month for the first year. This is the cheapest ever price for Hulu (you save an extra 75%), but you must sign up by the end of Monday to get the deal. See the Hulu Cyber Monday deal here.

INSTANT POT

Amazon

Buy Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker $99.95

The Instant Pot is still a huge-seller this year and Amazon has them on sale, starting at just $79.99. That deal gets you the 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, and Warmer for just $99. See all Instant Pot Cyber Monday deals here.

JBL

The company’s Cyber Monday sale has speakers and headphones for up to 60% off. The standout deals include a $70 price cut to the JBL Charge 4 and the LIVE 300TWS totally wireless earbuds for just $54. See all of JBL’s Cyber Monday deals here.

KILNE

Kilne’s Cyber Monday sale will get you 10% off their award-winning knife sets, made with high grade chromium German steel for smooth slicing.

KITCHEN TOOLS

If you’re interested in upgrading your kitchen, Amazon’s Cyber Monday kitchen deals get you discounts on everything from air fryers, to coffee makers, to pots and pans. Shop the best Cyber Monday kitchen deals here.

KLIPSCH

Klipsch is throwing a massive sale, with discounts of up to 58% on its audiophile speakers, which now start at just $99.99.

LENOVO

MARCUS_WITTE

Lots of great deals on laptops and tablets for work and gaming with a ton of deals already live at Lenovo’s Cyber Monday sale, which gets you up to 78% off your purchase. Browse current Cyber Monday deals here.

LEVI’S

Get up to a 40% discount and free shipping on certain Levi’s denim and accessories this Cyber Monday. The discount will be applied at checkout, and no promo code is needed. Shop the entire Cyber Monday sale here, from jeans to jackets and more.

LOOK OPTIC

Save big on best-selling readers, blue-light, and sunglasses at LookOptic.com. The more you buy, the more you save, and you can get up to 30% off three or more pairs. See all the Look Optic Cyber Monday deals online here.

MASTERCLASS

Get a free gift membership if you sign up for an annual subscription to MasterClass before November 29. This buy one, get one deal is the best MasterClass offer right now. See full details here.

1MORE

1More

You can save up to 60% on headphones and earbuds at 1MORE.com with some models starting at just $19.99. Plus: get free shipping and a 30-day money-back guarantee on all your purchases. See 1MORE’s Cyber Week promotions here.

MICROSOFT

Microsoft is offering a bunch of great Cyber Week deals. Save up to $200 on select Surface Pro 9 models and save 30% on Microsoft 365 Family with your purchase, and get $60 off an Xbox Series S. See all of Microsoft’s Cyber Monday deals here.

MOLEKULE

Molekule makes some of the best air purifiers, and right now you can save $150 on its Air Mini+ model — regularly $499+, it’s discounted to just $349. See the Molekule Cyber Monday air purifier deals here.

MONOS

Monos’ premium luggage is a must-have for frequent travelers due to its durability and sleek look. Monos’ Cyber Week sale saves you up to 50% on the site by using the promo code BLACKFRIDAY2022 at checkout. Shop the entire selection here.

MOTT & BOW

Mott & Bow

Mott & Bow makes the best jeans and sweatpants we’ve tested yet, and it’s offering a free gift with each purchase for Cyber Monday. Shop the entire selection here.

NANOLEAF

Nanoleaf has discounted virtually all of its smart lights for Cyber Monday, including its innovative multi-piece elements series, which allow you to create innovative wall designs. See the Cyber Monday Deals here.

NESPRESSO

Amazon

You can save on some of Nespresso’s award-winning espresso and coffee makers with $61 off their Vertuo automatic machine. Nespresso has also discounted their latest espresso machine, the Vertuo Next, which will get you another $20 off right now. See the Nespresso Cyber Monday deals here.

NEST THERMOSTAT

The best-selling Nest Learning smart thermostat is cheapest on Amazon at $179 (save $70). You can also snag the entry-level Nest Thermostat, which shares most of the same features, for just $89.99.

Some tech reviewers will tell you they prefer the ecobee Smart Thermostat over the Nest. If you want to try the ecobee, it’s on sale for just $199 (regularly $249) on Amazon.

NEW BALANCE

It’s never been a better time to stock up on New Balance gear. Save up to 25% off shoes and 40% off clothes and accessories for Cyber Monday, from discounted apparel to certain pairs of footwear. Shop the massive sale here.

NIKE

Nike

Get up to 60% off shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids. PLUS: use code CYBER for an additional 25% off sale styles. Shop Nike’s Cyber Week deals here.

NINJA

Surprise, surprise! Ninja’s multicookers and air fryers back on sale, and this year for Cyber Monday 2022, Amazon is offering 42% off their Ninja Foodi Smart 13-in-1 Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop Oven if you want to get dinner on the table even faster. See the Ninja Cyber Monday deals here.

NOMAD GOODS

Nomad makes some of our favorite tech accessories, including iPhone cases, Apple Watch straps, durable cables, and multi-device charges. You can score a 30% discount site-wide right now, no promo code required.

NORDSTROM

Nordstrom’s Cyber Sale gets you up to 60% off men’s and women’s apparel, shoes, accessories and more. We spotted designer jackets and footwear for half-off, plus name-brand luggage, home decor, and holiday gifts. You can save an additional 25% on clearance items. See all discounted merchandise here.

OONI

Ooni’s ovens allow you to make pizzeria-quality pies in your backyard, and they’re 20% off thanks to Cyber Monday. The company’s ovens run on a variety of fuels, from pellets and wood to charcoal and gas depending on the model. See the Cyber Monday deals here.

OUR PLACE

Our Place

Buy Our Place Always Pan $99

Save up to 45% on Insta-cookware items and bundles, including $50 off the Always Pan. Get the Our Place Cyber Monday deals here.

PARAVEL

Looking for a great Cyber Monday luggage deal? Take up to 30% off Paravel’s Carbon Neutral collection of luggage, totes and bundles.

PHILIPS HUE

Philips Hue set the standard for smart lighting, and the company’s massive Black Friday sale sees discounts of up to 30% across its entire line.

PHONESOAP

Phone screens are notoriously dirty, but PhoneSoap’s UV sanitizers can kill the bacteria living on them in a matter of minutes. The store is offering discounts as high as 50% (and free shipping) on its entire line with no promo code required.

QUILITY WEIGHTED BLANKET

Amazon

You can save big on Amazon with Cyber Monday deals on comforting weighted blankets from beaded, to fleece-lined, and even cooling varieties. We like Quility’s 100% cotton 15-pound weighted blanket for adults, which is now an extra 30% off if you apply the on-site coupon.

RAZER

Get exclusive discounts on laptops and gaming accessories, plus a free gift on orders over $99 with the promo code FESTIVE. Get the deals here.

REEBOK

Use the promo code CYBERMONDAY to get up to 50% off full price and 60% off sale Reebok products this Cyber Monday. See all the discounts and deals here.

ROKU

Need a media streamer for an older TV? Roku’s 4K Streaming Stick is $25. Roku soundbars and TVs are all marked down as part of Roku’s Cyber Monday deals. This 40-inch TCL Roku TV is just $199. See all Roku Cyber Monday deals here.

iROBOT ROOMBA VACUUM

Amazon

Buy iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum $179.00

If you’ve been holding off on buying a robot vacuum, iRobot’s Roombas are steeply discounted right now. You can get a Roomba starting at just $179. See all iRobot and Roomba robot vacuum deals for Cyber Monday here.

SAMSUNG

One of our picks for best wireless earbuds, Samsung’s Cyber Monday sale gets you these Galaxy Buds Live for just $79. It’s the first time we’ve seen them priced below $100. Expect Samsung Cyber Monday deals on smartphones, smartwatches and appliances too. See all the Samsung Cyber Monday offers here.

SATECHI

Satechi makes some of the top tech accessories we’ve tried, and the site is currently holding a sitewide Cyber Monday sale. Get 25% off with promo code BFCM25, or 30% off $150+ orders with code BFCM30. See the Cyber Monday deals here.

SAXX

Get free shipping and up to 50% off underwear, socks, pants and more apparel during Saxx’s Cyber Monday Sale. See all the great deals here.

SOLO STOVE

Solo Stove

Buy Solo Stove Bonfire $224.99

Solo Stove’s smokeless fire pits are a backyard tailgate essential, and the company is holding its biggest sale of the year for Cyber Week. You can get up to 45% off fire pit bundles — which translates to well over $100 — with no promo code required. We like its mid-sized model (called the Bonfire), which is currently $175 less expensive than usual.

SONY

Sony is pulling out all the stops this Cyber Monday. The company’s flagship headphone the WH-1000XM4s are a whopping $120 off. These are the best noise-cancelling headphones in the market and Sony has even more Cyber Monday deals here.

SOULCYCLE

Use the code JOIN-PACK at checkout to get up to $1000 off the SoulCycle At-Home Bike this Cyber Monday.

Buy SoulCycle At-Home Bike $1000 Off

SSENSE

SSENSE customers can save up to 50% off select apparel and accessories right now. Apparel from designers like Paul Smith and Stella McCartney, to brands like Nike, Converse and A.P.C. are all discounted. Get the deals here.

TEMPO

Courtesy image

Save up to $1150 on Tempo’s Studio systems from now through Cyber Monday. The workout system brings the gym right to your living room thanks to a freestanding design, plus weight plates and accessories. Plus, get the new Tempo Move for $100 off for just $395.

THERAGUN

You’ll want to take advantage of Therabody’s Cyber Monday Friday sale, where you can get up to $150 off one of their popular Theragun massage guns and up to 35% off accessories. See all Cyber Monday deals at Theragun.com.

TODD SNYDER

You can score up to a 30% discount with free shipping on select menswear apparel and accessories at Todd Snyder for Cyber Monday. Use the promo code BLACKFRIDAY30 to get the deals, and shop the entire sale here.

UGG

Save up to 50% on select styles at UGG.com this Cyber Monday. To shop more UGG Cyber Monday deals, Zappos and Amazon’s UGG Store both have discounted UGGs on sale today.

ULTA BEAUTY

Ulta Beauty’s Cyber Monday sale has officially begun, with over 400 deals of up to 50% off on top brands like T3, Tarte, Redken, and more. You can also get $10 off any $50 online qualifying purchase with promo code CYBERMON22. See the Ulta Beauty Cyber Monday deals here.

UNDER ARMOUR

Courtesy image

Take up to 30% off Under Armour gear at checkout for Cyber Monday. Shop the deals here, and check out more discounted UA gear at the Under Armour Store on Amazon.

VITAMIX

Save $100 on Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Blender. Regularly $549+, it’s on sale for just $449 here. Get up to 17% off Vitamix’s other powerful blenders here.

VIZIO

VIZIO's Cyber Monday deals get you huge savings on TVs, soundbars and more on sites like Amazon and Best Buy. See all VIZIO Cyber Monday deals here.

WORLD WIDE STEREO

Save up to 40% on audio gear, equipment and accessories at the World Wide Stereo Cyber Monday sale.

ZAPPOS

The Zappos Cyber Monday sale gets you up to 50% off shoes and apparel for men, women and kids.