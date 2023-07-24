fbpixel
Yet Another Crocs Collab — How the Hell Did We Get Here?

Here's where to shop fashion's "ugliest" shoe, from KFC and Bad Bunny collabs to the latest makeover with MCM and Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan featured in the new MCM x Crocs campaign.
Lindsay Lohan featured in the new MCM x Crocs campaign. MCM

Crocs have always been polarizing. You either love to hate them, or hate to love them — there’s rarely an in-between. MCM’s latest collab, featuring Y2K Queen Lindsay Lohan, has reignited the storm, taking us down memory lane for fashion‘s decades-long battle. And whichever side you find yourself on, it can’t be denied these foam slides give the loathers and the obsessed a lot to talk about.

When Christopher Kane introduced Crocs to the luxury footwear market in 2016, it was confusing. Was this a gimmick? Had fashion become so disinteresting that a brand had to stoop so low for buzz? As Vogue fashion critic Sara Mower put it, this was “surely the least redeemable of footwear as far as fashion sees it” on the feet of models. It was the first time Crocs ultimately divided the internet; a mix of lux snobs who couldn’t fathom such a déclassé product en vogue, and cheeky sneaker heads who now couldn’t live without it. 

Best Crocs You Can Still Buy, From Collabs with Bad Bunny to Bieber
Buy MCM x CROCS Mega Crush Clog $450

Then in 2017, Balenciaga sought to drag the industry to hell and introduced the platform Crocs. Much like Balenciaga’s Frankenstein Croc reboot, this demonic shoe further caused a stir. It became viral for its unfathomable height, making even the most mundane tasks difficult as YouTuber Safiya Nygaard painfully discovered in her video “I Wore Platform Crocs For A Week“. Its steep $850 price tag was also enough to make anyone choke on spit. Mower called these the “ultimate ugly comfort shoe,” but not everyone agreed.

Artist David Howarth went so far as to point out that Crocs always come out on top when it comes to collabs. “…people laugh at EVERY shoe they release then six months later pay online shoppers double to get hold of them,” he noted on Twitter. To his point, the platforms were reportedly sold out before stockists even had them in hand, according to W magazine.

Since then, brands have continued to push the boundaries of Croc design, from collaborations with artists like Bad Bunny and Justin Bieber, franchises like KFC, to their latest collab with German brand MCM featuring Lindsay Lohan. “The new MCM x Crocs Mega Crush is equal parts playful and chic,” Lohan states in the brand’s press release, deeming them “the perfect fashion accessory.”

While we’re not sure how genuine Lohan’s love for the slides’ design are, it’s clear Crocs aren’t going anywhere soon. Suppose you’re a Croc enthusiast like Doogie Lish Sandtiger, who owns over 2,300 unique pairs, or you feel like hating on the latest pair now, only to shop later. We’ve rounded up the weirdest, “ugliest,” and surprisingly stylish picks here.

Shop the Croc
MCM x Crocs Clog Sandals $390 Saks Fifth Avenue
Balenciaga Crocs Boot $895 Saks Fifth Avenue
Barbie The Movie Electric Crocs, starting at $152 StockX
Bad Bunny x Crocs, starting at $198 StockX
Crocs Metallic Crocskin Clog $55 Crocs
Crocs Mellow Shine Recovery Clog $65 Crocs
Crocs Half Baked Clogs $60 $51 Ssense
Crocs Rebel Rebel Clogs $60 $51 Ssense
Crocs Echo Clogs $70 Ssense
Crocs Purple Glitter Clog $55 Ssense
Crocs Siren Clog $75 Crocs
Crocs Hiker Xscape Clogs $65 Crocs
KFC x Crocs, starting at $249 StockX
Justin Bieber x Crocs, starting at $65
Balenciaga Crocs Madame 80mm $695 Saks Fifth Avenue
Classic Platform Chain Clog $70 Crocs
Bistro Graphic Crocs $50 $31 Ssense
Bistro Graphic Crocs $50 $32 Ssense
Crocs Mega Crush Sandal $70 Crocs
Crocs Crush Boot $80 $60 Crocs
Crocs Classic Lined Clog $70 $42 Crocs
Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedge $60
Balenciaga Pool Crocs $595 Saks Fifth Avenue
Balenciaga Crocs Mules $650 Saks Fifth Avenue
Satisfy Beige Crocs $95 Ssense
Barbie Electric Crocs, starting at $67 StockX
MCM x Crocs Mega Crush $450 Saks Fifth Avenue
Balenciaga Hardcrocs Sandal $1,190 Saks Fifth Avenue

