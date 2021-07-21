RS Recommends: The Best Couches You Can Order Online

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

No matter where you put it, your couch is bound to become one of the most-used pieces of furniture in your living space, studio or office. And now, whether you’re finally getting around to replacing your well-loved sofa or you’re searching for something more pet-friendly, it’s easy to find the right couch for you without even leaving your house.

If you don’t have time to head to a local furniture store, we’ve compiled some of the best-designed couches you can buy online, from smaller sofas all the way up to oversized sectionals that are ready for jam sessions, game nights and entertaining alike

Couch Buying Guide

Buying a new couch can feel overwhelming, but there are a few key boxes you can check off your list right now that will help you decide which one is right for you and your space.

Size: Before you order your couch or sectional, measure your living room to get an idea of the size of furniture that you can actually fit in your house. Will it fit through your door? How will it work with your other pieces of furniture? For larger living rooms, sectionals or standard, three-cushion couches are good options, while smaller loveseats and sofas usually fit nicely in studio spaces or offices.

Fabric and Style: From leather to linen, today’s couches can be upholstered in just about every material. If you have pets or plan to use your couch a lot, a washable fabric or spill-resistant fabric like leather may be a good option. However, some couches come with slipcovers you can remove and throw in the washing machine.

Once you’ve determined the material you’re after, think about the color of your sofa and the style you’re trying to achieve, whether that’s midcentury modern, contemporary or traditional.

Furniture Category: We included a mix of seating in this guide, including couches, loveseat sofas and sectionals. Each one provides a different amount of seating space, with sectionals generally giving you more places for guests and family members to sit. Some sectionals are modular, meaning you can disconnect them and rearrange them around your living space.

Availability: Depending on where you order from, you may have to wait before you actually receive your couch. If you need a couch quickly, pay close attention to the furniture’s availability, if it’s actually in stock, and when it will ship.

Return Policy: Keep in mind that you’re buying a piece of furniture that you’re not sitting on in person just yet. Check to see what the furniture maker’s or store’s return policy is for your couch or sofa, and how long you have to return it if it’s not a great fit in your space. West Elm, for example, offers a free 30-day return policy, but not for couches that you customize.

What Are the Best Couches to Buy Online?

From pet-friendly leather couches to studio-sized sofas, here are the best pieces of furniture to set up in your home.

BassamFellows Wood Frame Sofa

BEST LEATHER SOFA

Design Within Reach

You basically can’t find furniture that’s not cool if you’re shopping at Design Within Reach. Much like its stores, we could spend hours browsing all of the company’s online inventory, including its extremely inspiring curation of couches. Timeless and extremely sleek, this Wood Frame Sofa is as cool as they make ’em. Whether you’re looking for some extra seating in your recording studio or office, this leather couch will add a seriously modern touch to your space and will be a piece you’ll want to keep for years and years. Yes it’s the priciest pick on our list, but the leather will wear in beautifully over time, while the solid construction and wooden frame will hold up to use easily.

Buy: Wood Frame Sofa at $21,530

Floyd Sectional Sofa

MOST VERSATILE

Floyd’s site looks like a game of Tetris, letting you choose the size, configuration and color of its Sectional Sofa. Floyd covered the couch in a polyester fabric that you don’t have to worry about getting stained (think, unfortunate wine spills). We like this classic-yet-modern style, above, which is a great match for any living room setup. Plus, the wide couch arms are perfect for reading or working away from your desk.

Buy: Floyd The Sectional at $1,540+

West Elm Shelter Slipcover Sofa

EASY-TO-CLEAN SLIPCOVER

West Elm

Calling all pet owners, this West Elm sofa may just be the slipcovered piece for you. Some of its fabric slipcover options are fully removable and washable (something that’s pretty hard to come by if you’ve shopped for slipcovered sofas recently), meaning your couch can look nearly new even if your puppy uses it more than he uses his own dog bed. Expect to sink into the seat cushions — West Elm says it’s on the softer side.

Buy: West Elm Shelter Sofa at $2,099+

Williams Sonoma Berkshire Modular Chaise Sectional

BEST SECTIONAL

Williams Sonoma

Upgrade your all-day songwriting sessions and movie nights with this oversized, well-designed Williams Sonoma Berkshire Sectional. The modular U-shaped sofa measures 81 x 179.75 x 29.75 inches, and it comes with attached ottomans, so you and your guests have plenty of room to catch up without anyone needing to grab another chair (or sit on the ground). Williams Sonoma gives you over 50 different fabric options, and two different cushion fills, a firm standard fill or a softer down blend.

Buy: Williams Sonoma Berkshire Sectional at $4,785+

Poly & Bark Memphis Leather Sofa

MOST STYLISH

Target

This couch designed by Poly & Bark can comfortably seat up to three people at a time, perfect for adding to a living room that gets a lot of traffic. Thanks to its leather upholstery, you can easily pair it with just about any other piece of furniture, and it’s durable enough that you won’t need to deal with spot-cleaning like you would with other fabric sofas. It also comes with a one-year limited warranty. It’s available in both dark brown and tan leather, above.

Bonus: This is available on Target, so you get Target’s easy checkout and shipping, plus you can keep an eye out for Target furniture deals for further savings.

Buy: Poly & Bark Leather Sofa at $2,099.99

Mario Bellini Camaleonda Sofa

BEST DESIGN

Eternity Modern

This reproduction of one of the coolest furniture pieces to ever exist is a modular, leave-you-speechless modern sofa that’s big enough for a big group of friends and family. You can customize your couch with the fabric you want, from beautiful boucle to classic suede and vintage leather, as well as pick and choose your couch’s color. The couch itself feels super comfortable to sit on, and you can rest easy knowing it’s produced with non-toxic materials. Eternity Modern will throw in free shipping, a year-long warranty and even offers a free 14-day return policy.

Buy: Mario Bellini Camaleonda Sofa at $3,939+

Lulu and Georgia Portola Slipcover Sofa

BEST SLIPCOVER SOFA

Lulu and Georgia

This slipcovered sofa from Lulu and Georgia will look good in every space. Designed with a feather blend cushion and covered in Belgian linen, the Portola strikes a balance between a clean, modern look and a comfortable design you can really lounge on all afternoon. It’s available in three widths, including 72, 84 and 96 inches, so you can easily find the right dimensions for the room you’re furnishing. You can choose among three different neutral tones, including flax, natural and mushroom. The good news? You can’t go wrong with any of them. For an additional fee, you can also add white glove delivery. Note: The slipcover isn’t removable, and because it’s a made-to-order sofa, shipping may be delayed.

Buy: Lulu and Georgia Portola Slipcover Sofa at $3,498+