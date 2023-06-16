These Cooling Blankets Will Help If You Run Hot While You Sleep

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

There are few feelings that are more uncomfortable than waking up feeling sweaty. Maybe you live in an area prone to warmer weather, you’re dealing with hot flashes or maybe you’re just a hot sleeper. Whatever the reason, you may toss and turn throughout the night and occasionally wake up in a pool of sweat.

Aside from being a particularly gross feeling, this is negatively impacting the amount, and quality, of sleep you’re getting at night as well as your overall well-being. The good news is that you don’t have to keep going on like this. You don’t even have to get a whole new mattress (although it wouldn’t be a bad idea to invest in a good cooling mattress). The answer to sleeping better could be as simple as a cooling blanket.

What Are the Best Cooling Blankets?

Why You Should Invest in a Cooling Blanket

Buying Guide: How We Chose the Best Cooling Blankets

Here is our list of the best cooling blankets for hot sleepers. We based our top picks on material, comfort and value, and all of these cooling blankets are easily available to buy online.

BEST OVERALL: Elegear Revolutionary Cooling Blanket

BEST ALL-NIGHT COOLING: Slumber Cloud Lightweight Comforter

BEST BAMBOO: DANGTOP Bamboo Cooling Blanket

MOST COMFORTABLE: Buffy Breeze Eucalyptus Comforter

BEST FLEECE: Reafort All Season Fleece Blanket

BEST WEIGHTED BLANKET: Gravity Cooling Weighted Blanket

Best Overall

Amazon

We love this cooling blanket’s double-sided design, making it a versatile solution to any issues you may be having with getting a good night’s sleep. One side, made from an Arc-chill Cool Technology fabric, absorbs body heat and is perfect for summertime. The other side is made from 100 percent natural cotton and boasts a warm touch, making it perfect for the spring and autumn. Editor’s picks

Keep it in the bedroom, display it as a throw blanket or even bring it with you if you’re traveling, whether you’re flying, driving or going camping. Regardless of the season, it’s guaranteed to feel nice against your skin while you’re resting, Elegear’s cooling blanket keeping you comfortable without the overbearing feeling that comes with a thicker blanket.

Buy Elegear Cooling Blanket $36.33

Best All-Night Cooling

Slumber Cloud

Slumber Cloud uses NASA-approved tech to keep this comforter feeling cool all night long. It’s designed with hot sleepers in mind and offers year-round comfort. It’s also got a 300-thread count and a soft cotton outer cover for maximum comfort. Plus, it’s hypoallergenic, meaning it won’t irritate your skin or make you feel uncomfortable.

It’s also got thousands of reviews from customers, with many complimenting this cooling comforter’s durability and ability to keep their body temperature from fluctuation.

Buy Slumber Cloud Lightweight Comforter $199

Best Bamboo

Amazon

With more than 9,000 five star reviews, it’s easy to see why everyone can’t get enough of this natural bamboo cooling blanket. Not only do the bamboo fibers feel soft and cool against your skin, this queen-sized blanket’s diamond-shaped design actually lends itself to being more breathable.

Though it’s much lighter in weight, it can be paired with a comforter or quilt in the winter so that you can keep your body comfortable while you’re trying to warm up. It’s also available in an eclectic variety of colors. We are particularly fond of the fetching Sky Blue blanket, while the red and blank flannel design is a classic choice for the winter.

Buy DANGTOP Bamboo Cooling Blanket $29.99

Most Comfortable

Amazon

Eucalyptus fibers are renowned for their heavenly feel, as well as the cooling effect, against the skin. We recommend this duvet-inset from Buffy Breeze if you’re looking for a happy medium between a lightweight option and a weighted blanket; not only is it enveloping, but it makes your whole bed feel like the cool side of your pillow.

You and your conscience can rest easy each night knowing you’re sleeping sustainably; the eucalyptus fibers used to make this blanket were grown in a renewable forest, using 10 less water than their 100 percent cotton counterparts.

Buy Buffy Breeze Eucalyptus Comforter $223.20

Best Fleece

Amazon

Taking your fleece blanket out and throwing it on your bed during the winter is one of the highlights of the year, which makes having to put them away so disappointing when summer inevitably comes back around. This lightweight option by Reafort, however, can be used all year round with one reviewer writing it was “perfect for summer.” Available in a variety of colors and sizes, this is perfect for those looking for less of an airy feel to their cooling blanket.

Buy Reafort All-Season Fleece Blanket $12.59

Best Weighted Blanket

Gravity

There’s nothing like that soothing deep pressure feeling from a weighted blanket, but it’s almost a function of their design that things can get sweaty the heavier and densely packed the material is. If you’re looking for the stress-relief of a weighted blanket as a hot sleeper, there’s no better option than Gravity’s Cooling Weighted Blanket, made with 100% premium lyocell (derived from Eucalyptus, nature’s original cooling material). You’ll enjoy a comfortable weight (choose from 15-30 pounds) that feels like an enveloping hug, while the blanket stays silky-soft, ultra-breathable, and moisture-wicking all night long.

Buy Gravity Cooling Weighted Blanket $200

Why You Should Invest in a Cooling Blanket

Our body temperature needs to drop for you to be able to begin the process of falling asleep, but if you’re a hot sleeper you know this is easier said than done. The best cooling blankets are made of breathable materials, meaning they’re not insulating your body’s heat. Instead, they make it easier for your body’s heat to move, while absorbing or wicking away any moisture so that you can tuck in at night without feeling too hot.

Buying Guide: How We Chose the Best Cooling Blankets

We assessed our list of the best cooling blankets based on the following criteria.

Weight: This will ultimately depend on whether you prefer an airier feel to your blanket or if you need something a little thicker. There are cooling options for lightweight, bulky and even weighted blankets.

Materials: Different types of fabric handle the act of cooling differently; some actually hold onto the heat and moisture generated by your body at night, while others (like cotton and polyester) can literally wick away the sweat off of your body. We recommend going with blankets made from natural materials, such as bamboo and eucalyptus, which are noted for their moisture-wicking abilities. Stay away from any blankets that are made with lycra, which is a synthetic fiber that’s used for helping fabric stretch but is also guilty of trapping sweat and heat to your body.