The Best Cooling Bed Sheets for Warmer Weather

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Temperature is one of the most important factors in a good night’s sleep. If you’ve ever tossed and turned on a summer’s night, you’ve already learned this the hard way. This overheating typically happens because the ideal sleeping temperature is around 65 degrees Fahrenheit — a hard temperature to achieve during the warm months. But there is a relatively easy solution: the best cooling bed sheets.

Cooling sheets can make a big difference in getting the sleep you need, compensating for warm outside air by trapping less heat and, in some cases, wicking moisture too. Loose weaves and special materials can significantly improve airflow in the sack, reducing body temperature and sweat. This hopefully means less tossing during the night, deeper sleep and more energy during the day.

What Kind of Sheets Keep You Cool?

Because most bed sheets are meant to keep you warm, finding good cooling bed sheets can be tough. Below are a few factors to consider when shopping for the best summer bedding.

Material: The best cooling sheets use special materials, certain weaves or both. Materials including linen, eucalyptus, bamboo, tencel and long-staple cotton are the most common types of cooling materials. Some brands also use specially woven cotton, such as percale. The idea behind all these materials and weaves is the same: provide small spaces between fibers for airflow. We’re partial to the luxurious feel of linen sheets, but your choice of material really depends on personal preference.

Moisture-Wicking: If you’re prone to waking up in a sweat (especially in the heat), look for cooling sheets with sweat-wicking abilities. Polyester-cotton blend sheets are great for this, as are bamboo and linen sheets. They’ll absorb sweat and dry faster to keep you more comfortable and, well, less wet.

Oeko-Tex Certification: When shopping around, you’ll see brands listing Oeko-Tex certification. This means the brand followed Oeko-Tex’s strict safety guidelines during production by using no harsh chemicals. If you’re sensitive to chemicals or, say, sleeping with a baby, Oeko-Tex certification is a must.

Color: Sheets’ style might not seem all that important, but it makes a difference. Keep your eyes peeled for handsome, unique colors to upgrade your bedroom decor.

The Best Cooling Bed Sheets

1. Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set

Courtesy Brooklinen

Brooklinen is one of several direct-to-consumer brands changing the bedding market, eliminating the middle-man in order to deliver high-end bedding at reasonable prices. This is how the brand offers these resort-level linen sheets for under $300. The Linen Core sheets are made with Belgian and French Flax, delivering that ultra-light, airy feel we look for in the summer and during warmer weather. Plus, Oeko-Tex certification means the sheets are chemical-free and safe for sensitive skin or babies.

Buy: Brooklinen Linen Core Sheets at $242.10

2. Parachute Percale Sheet Set

Courtesy Parachute

Percale is a tightly woven cotton, but, when done well, it’s actually very lightweight and airy. This set from Parachute is one such example, using 100 percent long-staple Egyptian cotton. Long-staple cotton has longer fibers than normal cotton, which resist piling, wick away sweat and, best of all, translate to more breathability. Another benefit of the premium material is durability: The sheets should last longer than most and get softer with each wash.

Buy: Parachute Percale Sheets at $109+

3. Boll & Branch Chambray Triple Stitch Sheet Set

Courtesy Bool & Branch

Chambray cotton might conjure up images of casual summer button-ups, but the fabric is excellent for bedding as well. Boll & Branch proves it with these sheets, using the cool, breathable fabric to make some killer warm-weather bedding. The sheets are stonewashed before packaging, lending a soft, broken-in finish. They’re also Oeko-Tex certified safe for anyone with sensitive skin.

Buy: Boll & Branch Chambray Triple Stitch… at $210+

4. Pom Pom at Home Linen Sheet Set

Courtesy Pom Pom at Home

Another great choice for linen sheets is this set from Pom Pom at Home. They’re made of premium 100 percent flax linen, providing an exceptionally crisp, airy feel. They come in a few neutral tones that showcase the rustic look of the linen. If you want that fancy beach resort feel, this is your best bet.

Buy: Pom Pom at Home Linen Sheets at $368

5. Buffy Eucalyptus Sheets

Courtesy Buffy

Buffy is known for modern, innovative bedding, so it’s no wonder that it can pull off eucalyptus sheets to match any other material. The unique fabric provides the crisp, cool feel we look for in summer bedding, yet they’re surprisingly smooth and cozy too. Eucalyptus fibers are naturally moisture-wicking, making them a good solution for night sweats. The sheets are also Oeko-Tex certified for sensitive skin and use a natural plant-based dye.

Buy: Buffy Eucalyptus Sheets at $199

6. BAMPURE Organic Bamboo Sheets

Courtesy Amazon

Bamboo has recently become a trendy option for bedding. When properly utilized, bamboo fibers can be softer and much more breathable than normal cotton. Plus, because bamboo can be grown sustainably, it’s more eco-friendly too. This sheet set from Bampure is one of our favorite bamboo choices, boasting a cozy yet breathable feel and a durable build (I.e., no fraying in the wash). They’re Oeko-Tex certified (no harsh chemicals) and come in a range of colors from neutrals to adventurous choices like light blue.

Buy: BAMPURE Organic Bamboo Sheets at $99.99

7. PeachSkinSheets Night Sweats

Courtesy Amazon

For some of us, night sweats are a year-round problem. If nothing seems to work, try these sheets from PeachSkinSheets. The set uses a poly-microfiber material (similar to athletic gear) that effectively regulates temperature, wicks moisture off your body and dries quickly. The Atlanta-based brand was founded in 2013 with the specific goal of helping solve night sweats, and it’s quickly built a following of happy customers.

Buy: PeachSkinSheets Night Sweats at $89.95