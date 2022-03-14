RS Recommends: These Dupes of the Popular Therabody Compression Boots Are On Sale Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

There is never a wrong time to treat yourself when it comes to your health, but even the best workout recovery tools, like Therabody’s popular RecoveryAir PRO compression boots, will run you close to $999. Looking for a great RecoveryAir PRO alternative on the cheap that’ll give you that same relaxing heat and air compression post-workout? We like these Therabody compression boot dupes from RENPHO.

Specializing in affordable essentials for muscle recovery, soothing sore spots, and relaxation, RENPHO has a pair of killer leg massagers, which deliver the same features as Therabody’s best-selling compression boots, for almost $900 less.

The RENPHO Leg Massager is one of the latest competitors to release alternatives to pricey full-leg compression systems, and they’re on sale right now on Amazon for just $109.99 (regularly $169.99). One of the best Therabody RecoveryAir Pro alternatives under $400, they’re an easy get if you’re an athlete hoping to shorten your recovery time on a budget, or even if you want to ease everyday soreness from working on your feet for hours.

Amazon

As opposed to the RecoveryAir system, which uses four “chambers” of compression technology, RENPHO’s leg massager uses six inflating sections of air compression for total leg coverage. Instead of slipping your full leg in like a boot, this foot and leg massager allows you to the flexibility to adjust the fit around your calves using the velcro straps. The company says that using it once or twice daily for 20 minutes can relax fatigued muscles, and help support exercise recovery. You can even separate the thigh massagers and use those alone, or wrap them around your arms for an upper-body massage.

The leg massager comes with six modes and three massage intensities, with the control remote making it easy to switch between intensities (for example, minimum for daily relaxation, and maximum to help with recovery after intense physical training). You won’t get the same specificity of pressure and time settings as you would with the RecoveryAir Pro, but what it lacks in precision, it makes up for with the addition of two modes for heat therapy. The warmth for your calves and feet is not only great for easing tension, but promotes overall circulation in your legs.

But you don’t have to be a pro athlete (or even a musician like Rihanna or Shawn Mendes who’ve invested in Therabody) to reap the “body hacking” benefits of compression boots. The RENPHO Leg Massager are an affordable alternative to the RecoveryAir System if you’re looking to tip your toes in the water, with a lot of the same benefits at a lower price. Regularly $169.99, grab the RENPHO Leg Massager now for $109.99 on Amazon.

The $60 discount is most likely only available for a limited time, so hurry and snatch up this deal and reap the benefits of a daily personal massage.