Better Bedding: These Are the Most Stylish and Comfortable Comforters on Amazon Right Now

When it comes to getting a good night’s sleep, it’s important to have all of the essentials: comfy pillows, a mattress that effectively cradles you while you sleep, soft sheets, and the best comforter to sleep under.

Though they are oftentimes confused with duvets, there is a difference between the two. Where duvets are closer to the size of your bed frame, comforters are larger and typically hang off the side of your bed. Duvets are also paired with a duvet insert, though these inserts are commonly used as comforters and work just as effectively.

Much like a mattress or your pillows, not just any comforter will do; you want something soft, but durable enough to last without needing to be replaced shortly after being purchased. Additionally, your comforter should keep you cozy through the night without making you sweat. Last but not least, you want something that fits your personal style and blends in with the rest of your bedding and the bedroom itself.

Comforter Buying Guide

What’s the Difference Between a Duvet Cover and a Comforter?

How We Picked the Best Comforters on Amazon

What Are the Best Comforters on Amazon?

Comforter Buying Guide

We rounded up the best comforters you can find on Amazon right now based on the following criteria.

Exterior materials: Cotton, down, and down-alternative are common and popular, but there are also comforters made from lyocell and polyester as well. A down comforter typically is a great match for someone who likes to sleep with as little as possible, while a down-alternative is great for someone who needs to be swallowed up in their comforters to stay asleep. By comparison, lyocell and polyester comforters require less maintenance and cleaning because they don’t collect odor or bacteria like other fabrics.

Thread count: This refers to the number of threads per square inch of fabric; essentially, the higher the thread count, the softer and more comfortable the comforter. The average thread count is between 100-180, while anything considered to be “high quality” generally has a thread count around 250. Meanwhile, 400 and over is “luxury.” Editor’s picks

Durability: The best comforters last a while, and don’t need to be replaced after a year or two. A comforter with a baffle-box construction are generally considered to be the most durable, and will feature an annotation on the packaging. These comforters have internal fabric that keeps the fill spread out and in place so that you’re not shivering through the night.

Weight: Different people prefer different weights. This could also vary depending on the season and how warm or how cold it is; you’ll should take all of this into consideration. If you’re a hot sleeper, consider a lightweight comforter. Those who are always freezing through the night should look for a regular-weight comforter. Like its name suggests, summer-weight comforters are ideal for the summertime, or if your bedroom tends to be on the warmer side.

Fill Power: This is specific to down comforters, and refers to the amount of space every one ounce of down used takes up. So if your down comforter has a higher fill power, the better insulation power. The average fill power is anywhere between 400 and 600.

BEST OVERALL: Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert

EDITOR’S PICK: AveLom Terracotta Seersucker Comforter Set

BEST LIGHTWEIGHT SET: Nanko Queen Comforter Set

BEST HEAVYWEIGHT COMFORTER: Cosybay Heavyweight Cotton Quilted Comforter

BEST LARGE BLANKET: Byourbed Comforter Related

BEST FLANNEL FLEECE COMFORTER: Domdec Luxurious Flannel Fleece Comforter

1. Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert

Amazon

Having the word “utopia” in its name isn’t a mistake. This down alternative comforter feels incredibly soft, thanks to its use of microfiber and siliconized fiberfill that keeps you snug and cozy all night long. It has a crisp, simple, and no-frills design, though is available in a variety of colors, from bright pink to sage green to burgundy. Available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, ling and California King sizes.

Buy Utopia Bedding Comforter $26.99

2. AveLom Terracotta Seersucker Comforter Set

Amazon

If you’re looking for something with a little more texture and personality instead of a plain comforter, you could do worse than this set by AveLom. It’s made from washed microfiber with 300 GSM (grams per square meter) filling that’s appropriate for all seasons. We love the color, but there are other options that range from classic (black and white) to fun (lavender purple and blush pink). Available in twin, full, queen, and king sizes.

Buy AveLom Terracotta Seersucker Comforter $46.99

3. Nanko Queen Comforter Set

Amazon

This fully brushed microfiber comforter boasts a stylish, boho-inspired design that’s fit for any season, thanks to its lightweight and fluffy construction. The stitching, in addition to lending a welcome pattern to your bedding, is also practical, preventing the fill from shifting or clumping so your entire body remains comfortable after you slip underneath it. Available in twin, full, queen, and king sizes.

Buy Nanko Queen Comforter $59.99

4. Cosybay Heavyweight Cotton Quilted Comforter

Amazon

Cosybay’s heavyweight down comforter works best for cold sleepers, with box stitching to keep the fill evenly distributed to lock in warmth during the night. The cotton shell makes it every bit as soft as it is snug. While there isn’t a ton of variety in terms of colors or design, there are options to choose from if you prefer something more lightweight, or a happy medium between the extremes. Available in twin, full, queen, oversized queen, king, oversized king, and California King sizes.

Buy Cosybay Cotton Quilted Comforter $89.99

5. Byourbed Comforter

Amazon

They don’t call this one the “Coma Inducer” for no reason; this oversized comforter has a plush exterior and thick polyester fill that work in tandem to help lull you into a deep sleep. And when we say it’s oversized, we mean it; even their queen size is king size. So while you might get lost in within the Coma Inducer, there’s no doubt you’ll be comfortable. Available in full, queen, and king sizes.

Buy Byourbed Coma Inducer Comforter $138.64

6. Domdec Luxurious Flannel Fleece Comforter

Amazon

You may have to be forcible removed from underneath this comforter; the flannel fleece and plush sherpa exterior feels soft to the touch and instantly helps you wind down for the evening. Meanwhile, the down alternative interior helps trap warmth without making you overheat during the night; though it’s good for insulating, it’s as light and fluffy as a cloud.

Buy Domdec Luxurious Flannel Fleece… $89.99