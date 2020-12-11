Warm Up Your Workouts: The Best Cold-Weather Gear to Shop at Nike Right Now

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

As winter approaches, now is an opportune time to start stocking up on cold-weather gear — and time and time again, Nike continues to be our go-to for high-performance merch.

The sportswear giant recently dropped its NBA collection in collaboration with Japanese streetwear brand AMBUSH, and its NOCTA line with Drake (which will likely include plenty of winter-ready outerwear, if the teaser photos are any indication) will arrive December 18 and on Nike.com the following day.

Here, we’re honing in on the best winter clothing and accessories to shop from Nike right now. Whether you want to warm up your run, you’re planning on hitting the slopes, or you just want to stay cozy and at home, check out our top picks below.

1. Nike Pro Warm Utility Long-Sleeved Shirt

This slim-fit shirt is great for staying dry and insulated, thanks to Nike’s Therma fabric that features its Dri-FIT technology. The long-sleeved top is ideal for layering, and we like that the tailored silhouette is comfortable to wear. Wear this for a workout, layered under a jacket or vest for the outdoors, or for lounging around at home. Multiple colors and sizes available.

Nike

2. Nike LeBron Puffer Vest

Rep your King James devotion on the court in this water-repellent puffer vest. It’s made of lightweight taffeta fabric and features synthetic insulation that won’t weigh you (or your game) down. We like the zippers that run asymmetrically and vertically, allowing wearers to customize the silhouette. The look is finished with a removable LeBron patch and an anorak-style front pocket.

Nike

3. Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Joggers

Nike

4. Nike Rhyodomo GORE-TEX Shoes

These rugged leather kicks feature water-repellent GORE-TEX, so they’re great for hitting ice-covered sidewalks. Nike says its Rhyodomo shoes’ rubber soles boast “large lugs for traction,” while the foam midsole and thick padded collar offer foot and ankle comfort. The heavy-duty also has ventilated sides and an insulated sock liner and heel.

Nike

5. Nike Cuffed Running Beanie

This super-soft acrylic beanie from Nike’s Trail line is ideal for bundling up outdoors. We dig the retro pom-pom (which almost gives it a festive feel) and the adjustable cuff. Multiple colors available.

Nike

6. Nike Pegasus Trail 2 GORE-TEX

Not even cold and rain can keep avid runners off the pavement and trails, and Nike’s Pegasus Trail 2 in waterproof GORE-TEX ensures that your feet stay dry and sturdy. These versatile running shoes feature a lightweight and flexible design and Nike React foam for “cushioned responsiveness for smooth transitions,” says the brand. The tire-like rubber outsole and heel-to-toe traction keeps you stable on slippery and rocky terrain, as well as on hills. Multiple colors and women’s sizes available.

Nike

7. Nike x Sacai Parka

We’re fans of Nike’s ongoing partnership with luxury Japanese fashion brand Sacai, which brings this winter-ready oversized parka. This insulated hooded jacket is packed with lightweight down fill, while the nylon outer and lining, wool-polyester panels, and elongated sleeves all combine to create a sleek silhouette that offers comfort in the cold. Available in multiple colors and a similar women’s style.

Nike

8. Nike Sportswear Tech Pack Windrunner

Eco-conscious outdoor enthusiasts will love that this high-tech take on Nike’s classic Windrunner silhouette is made of at least 50% recycled polyester. The brand’s engineered waffle-knit Tech Fleece fabric gives the jacket a cool, textured look while regulating your temperature to the most comfortable level. We’re also fans of the contrast finishes on the shoulders and zippers that lend themselves to a sleek, futuristic look.