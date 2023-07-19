21 On-Sale Closet Essentials You’ll Want to Add to Your Cart Immediately

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Some style staples are like men’s faith in losing sports teams — consistent and unwavering. We’ve put together a list of closet staples that are additive to any wardrobe, regardless of whether your personal style is preppy, grunge, or “voted somewhat likely to wear leggings to dinner and only feel partially guilty about it.” And the best part? They’re on sale.

Everlane

The Way-High Jean Shorts from Everlane are tighter around the waistband and slightly flared in the thighs, which elongates your legs and fit snuggly enough so that a belt will never be necessary. And at $27 (down from an original $68), you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better deal on 100% organic denim. Buy for $27 at Everlane

Shopbop

It’s not that the little black dress isn’t great — it’s that it has better PR than the little black bag, which we’d argue is far more vital to a healthy wardrobe. The Mansur Gavriel M Frame Baguette is a beautifully structured purse that will never not be in style. Buy for $381.50 at Shopbop

Abercrombie

The unsung hero of every vacation carry-on is the white button-up, for its ability to transition from swimsuit cover during the day to an extra layer over bodycon dresses at night (note to self: check the weather app before packing for your next trip). The styling possibilities for this Abercrombie & Fitch oversized linen top are endless, and reviewers swear that the lightweight fabric is durable and comfortable. Buy for $60 at Abercrombie.com

Urban Outfitters

If the Margot Slip Dress set up a Hinge profile, its description would go as follows: loyal, hard-working, consistent. This satin midi is perfect for every occasion and any season, with the addition of a simple cardigan transforming it from summer soiree attire to holiday party ready. Buy for $59.99 at Urban Outfitters

Abercrombie

The summer heat and humidity is no match for this cotton blend button-up from Abercrombie, now marked down to $56 (originally $70). The camp collar and timeless lacey detailing almost makes it feel like you're on vacation in Italy — even if you're just commuting to happy hour. Buy for $56 at Abercrombie

AllSaints

Biker jackets have the uncanny ability to make any outfit look trendy — simply drape one over a white tee and to reach Pinterest board outfit nirvana. We recommend splurging on this faux leather belted number from AllSaints, made better with metal hardware and a matte finish. Buy for $292 at AllSaints.com

Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder’s Montauk polo shirt is a bestseller for good reason, giving you a timeless and sleek button-down that’s fit for date nights and coffee runs alike. Available in up to nine different shades, the top features a breathable cotton jersey fabric that won’t put a damper on your summertime fits. Bonus: It’s up to 22% off online. Buy it for $99 at Todd Snyder

Anthropologie

The Nineties called and humbly asked that you swap your flip-flops for slide sandals, preferably for this platform pair from Anthropologie. A cushioned heel and fits-like-a-glove elastic band provide comfort, support, and a hit of nostalgia. Buy for $89.95 at Anthropologie

Net-a-Porter

Two plus two equals four, and the perfect mathematical equation for a solid outfit when you’re already running late is as follows: blue jeans, your choice of shoe, and this Good American Good Touch Stretch Bodysuit. Elevated U-shaped boning in the middle adds subtle support and a touch of sophistication. Buy for $63 at Net-a-Porter

Nordstrom

Because you won’t find a canvas camp shirt that’s a better investment than this button-up from Jacquemus, 60% off right now on Nordstrom. Sprint, don’t walk, to snag this deal. Buy for $376 at Nordstrom

Cuup

The checkmarks for a solid piece of swimwear starts at sizing, which Cuup has nailed down to a science. Underwire and adjustable straps are added to their bikini tops with a size range starting at A and ending at H. The result? Supportive swimwear that won’t fall down at the slightest hint of a wave. The colors are stunning, too — think orchid pink, seaweed green, nectar orange. You can also opt for a classic black. Buy for $54 at Shopcuup.com

Anthropologie

From boozy brunch to black tie weddings, these Dolce Vita Nova Heels are destined to become your forever plus one thanks to a classic slip-on design that won’t clash with anything in your wardrobe. One reviewer also points out that these won’t cause blisters which, wow, sign us up. Buy for $89.95 at Anthropologie

Net-a-Porter

Listen, we respect and admire leggings — so much so that we sometimes need a more elevated option. May we present these Alix NYC slim leg pants, a vegan leather alternative with a comfortable pull-on waistband and fun split-hem bottoms. Buy for $134.75 at Net-a-Porter

Madewell

Temps may be scorching and your hair may be suffering re: humidity, but consider this your gentle reminder that fall is around the corner — and the time to snag on-sale apple picking attire is now. This Madewell turtleneck is now $20 (as opposed to $110) and is the perfect chilly weather basic. It’s slightly cropped, too, and made from a merino-wool blend. Buy for $19.99 at Madewell

Nordstrom

This Nordstrom-exclusive midi dress is a reversible two-fer, offering V- and high-neck cuts depending on which side you wear it. If you were deserted on a desert island and could only pack one item of clothing, we’d suggest taking this versatile route. Buy for $31.85 at Nordstrom

Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices is known for their fun colorblock leggings, but don’t discredit their solid black options. This contoured legging sits high on your waist without slipping and, although it adds slight compression, the FreeForm fabric remains opaque enough for yoga but soft enough for lounging. Buy for $60 at Outdoor Voices

Shopbop

For the comfort of pajama pants but the polished look of someone who got dressed this morning, your wardrobe requires the Re/Done 90s Stretch Jeans. They look rigid but are shockingly stretchy, with an intentionally loose fit and ultra high-rise that won’t make you miss your sweatpants. Buy for $165 at Shopbop

Amazon

The benefit of a neutral puff sleeve top is it pieces together nicely with the hardest-to-style pieces of your wardrobe (we’re looking at the unique patterned skirt relegated to the back of your closet). ASTR the Label’s Paola Top has a cropped corset silhouette that hits at your natural waist; a zip-up smocked back ensures its glove-like fit. Up to 37% off, now $55+ at Amazon

SSENSE

Finding the perfect going out top is near impossible. Thankfully, we’ve sourced a golden contender — and it’s now 69% off, capping at $85 instead of the original $275. This Versace satin tank is vibrant and versatile, ideal for pairing with both cutoffs and sneakers or midi skirts and kitten heels. And consider it a packing two-fer, because it can easily be folded and turned into a headband or handbag scarf. Up to 69% off, now $85 at SSENSE

Nordstrom

Tank tops don't get the credit they deserve — a staple ideal for lounging, working out, grabbing coffee, or pairing with jeans for a night out, it's tough to find a more important wardrobe staple. And at 40% off (i.e. $11.40), we recommend snagging this Nordstrom-exclusive ribbed tank in black, gray, and white. Buy for $11.40 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom

The jeans and bodysuit combo will never go out of style, which is why we’re thrilled about this long-sleeve option from Eloquii. It’s fitted to be slightly off-shoulder, giving it a vibe best paired with bold red lipstick and old Hollywood curls. It’s what Marilyn Monroe would wear today instead of a billowing white dress, if we were to account for inflation. Buy for $38.98 at Nordstrom

Madewell

Give your dresser drawers an overdue promotion via this sweater tee, an elevated upgrade to the plain crewneck you’d usually grab. The square-neck provides a chic cut while a cropped length means it’ll hit right above the waistband of your favorite high-rise jeans. It is our professional opinion that bliss is never having to re-tuck your top into pants. Buy for $24.99 at Madewell