The Best Clear Backpacks to Take to a Concert, Class or Game

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Tickets aren’t the only thing you might need if you want to get into your next concert — if you’re planning to carry a bag with you, you might also need a clear backpack.

The best clear backpacks can help you both see what’s inside your pack and, hopefully, get you through the security line a little quicker. Bag policies differ depending on the venue or arena you’re visiting, with some requiring specific-sized bags, so you’ll want to read up on the rules and regulations for each event. Still, many places are switching to clear bags, so security officers can easily see and detect what you’re bringing with you.

Below, we’ve found some of the best clear backpacks available to haul your gear, no matter if you’re heading to a show, or you just want a stylish, transparent pack to head to the office or class.

Clear Backpacks: What to Look For

Many of the qualities that make any backpack worth your money are the same ones we looked for when choosing our top picks for clear bags. Remember to keep in mind where you’ll use yours the most. The bags in this guide work for a big range of situations, including indoor concerts, music festivals, walking around campus or heading to a game.

Size and Carrying Capacity: The clear backpacks below range in size, and you’ll want to check to make sure your pack’s dimensions are accepted if you’re heading to a show or trying to get into a venue that does allow backpacks in the first place. Most festivals for instance, let you take your clear backpack through the gates, but your bag’s dimensions have to be 12 x 12 x 6 inches and “made of clear plastic, clear vinyl, or clear PVC.” The same rules apply say, if you’re planning to attend an NFL game in the future.

The bottom line: If you’re planning to go to a concert or a game, check the venue’s bag policy before you visit to confirm that you can take your pack with you. Otherwise, you might be turned away at the entrance.

And it goes without saying, but if you’re just using your pack for trips to class or commuting to work, make sure items like your laptop and a book or two can comfortably fit inside. Some smaller-sized backpacks are designed to only fit pocket-sized items, or accessories like a water bottle.

One drawback to a clear pack: They’re, of course, designed to be completely see-through. In other words, they’re not necessarily the best pieces of luggage to use for trips where you might need to carry your passport, wallet or other valuables, personal items and sensitive documents in your pack.

Style: While these transparent packs can help get you through security a little quicker, they also make cleanup a simple task. Unlike other carriers, all of the bags below are easy to wipe clean — all while looking stylish and hauling your items. They’re available in various silhouettes too, from slim and sleek packs, to square-shaped bags and oversized bags too.

Extra Features: For the most part, a backpack that comes with extra compartments and features will make your pack that much more useful. We like bags that include things like a holder for your water bottle or thermos for your coffee, as well as pockets for smaller items like keys or earbuds.

What Are the Best Clear Backpacks?

No matter where you’re hauling them to, these are the best clear backpacks that are worth taking on your next adventure.

1. Adidas Clear Mini Backpack

Best for Festivals

Adidas

Consider this your go-to festival or concert pack this season. At just 6.5 x 3.25 x 8.5 inches, you should be able to haul it with you into the grounds at any festival or into an NFL game. We like that it includes an interior key fob so you don’t have to search through your pack to find your apartment key. And there’s also a front pocket to stow away your tickets or vaccine passport holder. There’s enough storage space inside for your water bottle, an extra tee or snacks. And aside from its cool, stylish design, it’s made with 100 percent TPU, so you can easily clean it with a cloth once you get back home.

Buy: Adidas Mini Clear Backpack at $40

2. Nike Brasilia Clear Training Backpack

Best for the Gym

Courtesy Nike

Nike’s sturdy-and-clear pack is billed as a bag for training purposes, but we think it’s a versatile hauler for any activity. Because it’s easy to wipe clean, it’s especially a good fit for carrying to and from your workouts, and for storing sweaty clothes or extra pairs of sneakers. Nike designed it with a blend of durable polyester and thermoplastic polyurethane. There are even padded shoulder straps for more support, so you can easily transport loads of books and your other gear. It also comes with side storage compartments, as well as a spot for your laptop when you have to take work home with you. It’s available in 18 x 12 x 7 inches.

Buy: Nike Brasilia Clear Backpack at $52.97

3. West Elm Sheer Luggage Backpack

Most Stylish

Courtesy West Elm

You probably have shopped at a West Elm for, say, a couch or another piece of furniture, but you may not realize you can actually pick up seriously stylish luggage there, too. This sheer backpack is sleek, yet boasts plenty of storage for your laptop in the main compartment. A front pocket features a zipper, which is ideal to place items like pencils, pens or your phone. And because the 10-liter pack’s on the larger side, it’s best for commuting and travel.

Buy: West Elm Clear Backpack at $64

4. Herschel Supply Co. Nova Mini Clear Backpack

Best Portable Backpack

Courtesy Amazon

Sometimes, you don’t need a huge backpack for your night out on the town, but you don’t want to fill up your pockets. That’s where a mini pack comes in. This smaller Herschel backpack is stadium-sized and comes in a wide array of styles, but we love this clear option. There’s a front pocket that’s separated from the main storage area, and it’s made with 100 percent polyester that’s easy to clean when the time comes. The pack itself weighs only 12 ounces and measures 4.72 x 7.87 x 10.63 inches, making it a bag that will meet many bag policy requirements.

Buy: Herschel Nova Mini Clear Backpack at $28.01

5. Madison & Dakota Clear Mini Backpack

Best Value

Courtesy Amazon

Take this budget-friendly, clear backpack to your next concert or festival, thanks to the stadium-approved dimensions. There’s plenty of carrying space, including a spacious main storage compartment, along with a front zippered pocket for smaller gear, like your hand sanitizer or smartphone. It’s also built with a reinforced carrying handle up top when you don’t want to use the sturdy shoulder straps. Note: While it’s big enough to fit most tablets, you won’t be able to fit most laptops.

Buy: Madison and Dakota Clear Mini Backpack at $11.95

6. Embark Clear Backpack

Best for School

Courtesy Target

With two mesh side pockets perfect for a water bottle and a large, 16-inch size, this Embark bag checks all the backpack boxes, giving you everything you really need for carrying your must-haves wherever you’re traveling. Like many of the other bags in this guide, it comes with its own front pocket that zips up for a bit of extra security.

Buy: Embark Clear Backpack at $19.99