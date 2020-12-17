Canceled Your Annual Holiday Plans? Here’s How to Get Christmas Dinner Delivered

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you haven’t already guessed, the holidays will be different this pandemic year. Missing your annual gatherings might mean you can’t catch up with your conspiracy theorist cousin this year (darn!) — but that belly-filling spread that the resident chef in your family typically cooks up? That’s probably also off the table. (Womp, womp.)

For those hoping to indulge in a festive meal but don’t have the energy (or the chops) to whip it up, dinner delivery may be the way to go. While you’re at it, why not outsource the rest of your grub for the remainder of the year and let a meal subscription service do the hard work for you? Bonus: These pre-prepped kits will also save you a supermarket run.

Whether you’re kicking off a new Friendsmukkah tradition with your roomies, or just can’t take the heat in the kitchen for the rest of 2020, we’ve rounded up some of the best meal delivery services for sorting out your Christmas or New Year’s dinner situation. If your household is filled with people with specific dietary needs, or those who don’t mind doing the chopping and cooking (but not the shopping), there’s a meal kit for everyone here. Check out all of our favorites below.

1. Home Bistro

Fancy the idea of chowing down on dinner created by Iron Chef winner Cat Cora? Home Bistro offers one-person meals designed to be ready in 10 minutes or under, whether it’s over the stove or in the microwave. For the holidays, choose from Cora’s creations such as harissa-roasted lamb with asiago orzo, sautéed spinach, and braised mushrooms, or pick from a range of options for a variety of dietary preferences, including vegetarian, low sodium, paleo- and diabetic-friendly, Mediterranean, and others.

Individual dishes are $15 to $30, and you can also order combos of six to 20 meals for one to two people ($102 to $322).

Home Bistro

2. Blue Apron

Blue Apron is a great option for gourmet-loving home chefs who prefer to cook up restaurant-quality fare themselves, but without hunting down potentially out-of-stock ingredients. Choose from customizable plans that deliver between two to four recipes ($7.49 to $9.99 per serving) for couples or families. You’ll need anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour to chop, cook, and serve your picks, and you can select from meals like seared scallop and pancetta fettuccine, WW-approved miso-ginger rice bowls, fontina Beyond burgers, and plenty more healthy options.

For the holidays, Blue Apron has a special promotion tied to the premiere of Disney Pixar’s Soul, that gets you meals inspired by the film along with a specially-curated playlist to listen to during dinner.

Blue Apron

3. Sun Basket

Sun Basket is our go-to for the variety of meals for all skill levels (even if you’re the throw-it-in-the-microwave type), and the fact that everything uses organic or sustainably-sourced ingredients, Meals are $11 to $13 per serving, and you can choose from dinners such as cheesy chicken Tetrazzini with mushrooms, king salmon with chili-lime sauce, or Tex-Mex black bean quinoa bowls. The site is offering free shipping for the holidays.

We’re also fans of the fact that you can add healthy snacks, pantry essentials, breakfast, and other groceries to your box. Add-on options include egg bites, handmade pastas and sauces, ready-made sides, meat and plant-based proteins, and snackable charcuterie foods like cheeses, nuts, crackers, and more.

Sun Basket

4. Hello Fresh

From 20-minute dinners to kid-friendly meals that aren’t your typical “chicken and nuggets with mac and cheese” fare, Hello Fresh‘s menu boasts over 20 recipes to choose from every week. Their holiday dinners include crowd pleasers like meatloaf and festive fare like cranberry chicken with stuffing.

We like that the easy meal kits also help budding chefs build a foundation for future dinners when they’re ready to concoct their own creations. Meals start at $7.50 most take an average of 30 minutes to make, and regular recipes include coconut curry chicken, gnocchi with spinach and grape tomatoes, Cajun-style blackened tilapia, to name a few.

Hello Fresh

5. Real Eats

If you’re on the East Coast, Real Eats will deliver healthy, family-friendly breakfasts and dinners (developed by a Michelin-starred chef, no less) that are ready to eat in six minutes or less. The New York-based company’s meals come in a vacuum-sealed, BPA pouch and can be heated in boiling water or in the microwaved, and all dishes are made responsibly-sourced ingredients.

Dinner-only subscriptions come in four, six, eight, or 12 meal options and prices are $8.25 to $11.25 per meal. Breakfast and dinner subscriptions range from $6 to $7.50 per meal (eight, 12, 16, or 24 meals). The menu includes fare for vegans and carnivores (and everyone in between) as well as low-calorie and gluten-free picks, so expect options such as grass-fed beef bolognese or local squash and chickpea curry, to name a few.

Real Eats

6. Omaha Steaks

This one’s for all of the meat lovers. In addition to delivering nearly every cut of steak imaginable alongside poultry, pork, and responsibly-sourced seafood (plus all of the seasonings and fixings), Omaha Steaks also offers complete holiday-ready meals. Choose from lunch and dinner kits that are slow cooker- and skillet-friendly, among other options.

Single-serve dishes start at $10 and multiple-serving meals are $20 and up for two to six people. The menu includes skillet meals like shrimp scampi and pork carnitas, beef shepherd’s pie, and filet mignon stroganoff, to name a few hearty plates.