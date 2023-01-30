TikTok Users Promoting ‘New’ Supergreen Supplements That Are the Equivalent of Eating Two Cups of Kale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

We all know that we should be adding more greens to our diet, but for some people, eating brussels sprouts or kale can literally leave a bad taste in their mouths.

Fortunately, savvy supplement brands have found a great way to get people to take their greens, with products that offer up all the nutritional value of vegetables in easy-to-take tablets.

The latest trend is chlorella (or chlorophyll) tablets, like these supergreen supplements from Sun Chlorella.

Amazon

Buy Sun Chlorella 200 mg Green Algae… $24.90

The brand says just one tablet is equal to the chlorophyll equivalent of eating two cups of spinach or kale for dinner, not to mention all the extra antioxidants, minerals and vitamins (think vitamin D and B12).

TikTok users have been quick to get chlorella pills trending, with videos for “chlorella benefits” amassing more than 154 million views.

But don’t take their word for it. The Sun Chlorella tablets currently boast more than 400 five-star reviews on Amazon, with users rating it 4.9-stars (out of five) for ease of swallowing and a strong 4.7-stars (out of five) for flavor.

Of course, chlorella supplements have been around for years, and now come in various forms, from pills to green powders. But TikTok is taking to the tiny tablets thanks to how affordable they are online — and how easy they are to swallow.

These Organic Chlorella Spirulina Tablets below, for example, are currently the best-selling chlorella supplements on Amazon, with a 720-tablet bag going for about $30 (that’s about a four-month supply).

Amazon

Buy Organic Chlorella Spirulina Tablets… $29.95 Trending Marilyn Manson Sued for Sexual Assault of a Minor Police Ordered Tyre Nichols to Obey 71 Commands. He Was Set Up to Fail Annie Wersching, Actress in ’24,’ Marvel’s ‘Runaways’ Dead at 45 Eight Women Say the Same Man Raped or Assaulted Them. Now They’re Out for Justice

These tablets are made from organic chlorella spirulina powder with no GMOs, additives, fillers, preservatives, artificial colors or flavors. Users say it’s a great way to get a daily dose of vitamins and minerals, while helping to boost your immune system, promote a healthy gut and promote vitality.

One serving consists of six chlorella pills, which are tiny enough to swallow with a glass of water or your favorite drink (the tablets are roughly one-third the size of an almond).

Micro Ingredients, the brand behind the chlorella tablets, say the tiny supplements are also great for improving colon health and digestion.

Of course, no supplement will be the same as replacing actual fresh vegetables in your diet, but these pills could be an effective way to “eat” your greens. Just make sure to consult with your doctor before starting any supplement plan as results may vary from person to person.