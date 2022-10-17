This Top-Rated Massage Gun Delivers Powerful Muscle Relief on the Go (and Is on Sale for Under $70)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether your shoulders feel sore after a big lifting day, or your calves feel tight after a long flight, a portable percussion tool can be a game-changer for fast recovery with the press of a button. And while we’re big fans of brands like Hyperice and Theragun, they’re rarely available for under $100. But that doesn’t mean you can’t find some of the best massage guns at an affordable price. If you’re looking for a powerful handheld massage gun to help alleviate soreness, we found one of the best cheap massage gun deals you need to know: Amazon has slashed the price on this top-rated Toloco percussive recovery tool to its lowest price of the season. Right now, you can nab the massage gun for a huge $150 discount.

The handheld massage gun regularly retails for nearly $220, but with the deal, you can get it at a 68 percent discount, bringing the price down to as little as $69.99 for a limited time. It’s unclear how long the deal lasts, so you’ll want to pick it up at this price before the sale ends.

The battery-powered massage gun features an ergonomic handle, and it weighs about two pounds, making it easy to take with you in a gym bag or your carry-on when you’re traveling for on-the-go pain relief. With 20 different speed settings, you can get up to six hours of percussion on its lowest setting before it’s due for a recharge.

It comes with 15 unique massage heads that you can switch out depending on which part of your body you’re massaging. The round head, for instance, gives you a deeper massage on sore thigh or back muscles, while the fork head works best on your neck. All of the attachments and the tool come with a convenient carrying case to keep everything in one place so it’s ready to go when you need it.

At the time of this writing, the Toloco massage gun has over 30,000 reviews on Amazon, and it’s earned a 4.5 stars (out of five) among reviewers, with top marks for ease of use, versatility, and pain relief — all things that are essential for a recovery tool.

Whether you want to improve your circulation or relieve tight, sore muscles, this is one of the best recovery tools that gets the job done (at a price that doesn’t hurt either). Shop the massage gun deal on Amazon, and check out our guide to the best trainer-approved recovery tools to upgrade your routine.