What to Know About the Gas Stove Ban (and the Best Electric Range Replacements to Use Instead)

Reports of a so-called “gas stove ban” has millions of Americans rethinking their cooking situation, as a government agency seeks to crack down on the risk of hazardous gases being released into your home.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission set off a firestorm of controversy earlier this month, after agency commissioner Richard Trumka told Bloomberg that the CPSC has been considering action on gas stoves, due to harmful air pollutants that can be emitted from the appliance.

According to the World Health Organization, these pollutants — which can include things like nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide — are often linked to asthma, cardiovascular conditions and other respiratory illnesses. A recent study published in the Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, meantime, found that “Indoor gas stove use for cooking is associated with an increased risk of current asthma among children and is prevalent in 35% of households in the United States.”

While Trumka says that regulations are likely to be imposed, the commissioner seemed to confirm to CNN that any ban would apply only to new gas stoves, and not existing ones. The agency has also yet to set a date for any gas stove ban.

Still, many people are now looking to get ahead of any regulatory changes by swapping their gas stoves for electric stoves and ranges. And retailers from Best Buy to Wayfair to The Home Depot are offering substantial discounts on electric stoves as a result.

What Are the Best Cheap Electric Stoves?

As the name suggests, electric stoves are powered using electricity rather than gas. Whereas gas ranges have an open flame, electric ranges use coil burners or stove-top elements that slowly heat up internally to create an external cooking surface.

If you're looking for a cheap electric stove, be prepared to pay somewhere in the $500-$1000 range. It's rare to find a budget electric stove for under $500, though you may be able to get something right around the $500 mark on clearance sites.

On a tight budget and don’t cook often? You may be able to get away with using a hot plate or cheap countertop electric range. We’ve listed some of those options at the end of this article. In the meantime, here are our reviews for the best cheap electric stoves and ranges.

Best Value: GE Freestanding Electric Range

Best Stainless Steel: Amana Freestanding Electric Range

Best Features: Whirlpool Freestanding Electric Range

Best Overall: Frigidaire Freestanding Range With Self-Cleaning Oven

1. GE Freestanding Electric Range

Best Buy

Why We Love It: Porcelain-enamel cooktop surface looks great in any kitchen decor scheme and is easy to clean.

Things to Consider: The raised coil elements are more traditional.

It’s hard to find a decent electric stove around the $500 price-point, but this GE model is hard to top when it comes to features and value.

This classic electric stove features four cooktop burners that can accommodate pots and pans of all sizes. A 5.0 cu. ft. oven gets you plenty of space for baking, and the built-in storage drawer lets you keep all your trays and accessories out of sight.

It’s all housed in a classic jet-black colorway and durable construction that will hold up over time.

Buy GE Freestanding Electric Range $549.99

2. Amana Stainless Steel Freestanding Range

Best Buy

Why We Love It: Contemporary, stainless steel design.

Things to Consider: At 4.8 cu. ft. in size, this oven has smaller capacity than other models on this list.

Looking for a stainless steel electric range? This model, from Iowa-based Amana Appliances, features a sleek, flat-top cooking surface and contrasting stainless steel and black design. The electronic control panel is easy to read, and features pre-set, touchscreen buttons to quickly change the time, turn the oven on, and to select bake or broil temperatures.

At just 29 inches across and 27 inches deep, this is a more compact model than other electric stoves on our list, making it great for smaller apartments, galley kitchens and studios.

Buy Amana Stainless Steel Electric Stove $599.99

3. Whirlpool Freestanding Electric Range

Best Buy

Why We Love It: The 5.3 cu. ft. oven is the largest oven capacity on our list.

Things to Consider: Basic design.

One of the most well-known names in kitchen appliances is Whirlpool, and the company makes this 5.3 cu. ft. electric stove in three colors: the classic white, all-black and a stainless steel version.

Whirlpool’s “FlexHeat” dual-element technology makes smart use of its smooth, ceramic glass cooking surface: you get two elements in one, with a six-inch “inner ring” that’s great for small pots and pans, or an expandable nine-inch “outer ring” for larger cookware.

There are a ton of little features that we appreciate too, like the raised edges along the side of the stove top that prevents liquids from spilling onto the floor, and the “Keep Warm” setting, which lets you keep dishes warm in the oven on low heat.

Buy Whirlpool Freestanding Electric Stove $649.99

4. Frigidaire Electric Range with Self-Cleaning Oven

Home Depot

Why We Love It: Five-burner cooktop means more room for pots and pans.

Things to Consider: Most expensive pick on our list.

Want to upgrade your electric stove? We like this model from Frigidaire, which features five elements to give you more options for cooking. The burners run all the way up to a 12-inch element — great for large pots (say, for making soups and stews). Use the “Quick Boil” element, meantime, to boil water at up to 3000 watts, and get boiling water in seconds.

This electric range also features a self-cleaning oven that you can set on a two, three or four-hour cycle. The oven measures 5.3 cu. ft. — more than enough space for all your baking or broiling needs.

Buy Frigidaire Electric Smooth Top Range $749.99

5. COOKTRON Electric Induction Cooktop

Amazon

Why We Like It: Space-saving design that’s perfect for studios and kitchenettes

Things to Consider: No oven and less power than full-size electric stoves

You can find a few budget electric ranges available on Amazon, but the site is best for picking up countertop electric burners, like this one from COOKTRON.

One of the top-rated electric cooktops on Amazon, this sleek and simple model features two burners, at 1500W and 1800W respectively. Use the built-in buttons to adjust power level from 1-10 (1 for warming and 10 to boil water).

Buy Electric Induction Cooktop,COOKTRON… $159.00

6. Techwood Electric Hot Plate

Amazon

Why We Love It: Most portable option on the list.

Things to Consider: Less power and cooking options compared to a regular electric range.

Of course, the most portable (and budget-friendly) electric stove is a hot plate, and we like this one from Techwood. The countertop stove features two ceramic burners at 1800W each, plus easy-to-use knobs at the side to control your cooking temperatures.

The stainless steel design is a nice upgrade (and reminds us of a DJ turntable) and the material also allows for better heat dissipation.

At just over six pounds, this electric hot plate is portable enough to take with you on a camping trip, to plug into an RV or to use as an extra burner when your stove is full. It’s also great for dorm rooms and studio apartments.

Buy Hot Plate, Techwood 1800W Electric Dual… $86.98