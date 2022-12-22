Raise Your Glass to the Best Champagne Flutes This New Year’s Eve

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s hardly a glass out there more elegant than the champagne flute. Slim, sleek, and sparkling, these slim glasses are the ultimate party essential. If you’re the type of person who loves to entertain and believes that there’s always time for a toast, then finish out your home bar with a set of special-occasion-worthy champagne flutes.

When shopping for the best champagne flutes, don't let looks deceive you. Make sure that the glassware you are buying is made from high-quality, lead-free crystal — even better if it is hand-cut. This will ensure that despite the glassware's fragile-looking design, it will actually stand the test of time. Opting for flimsy flutes will just mean that you'll have to buy replacements over and over again.

It’s also important to buy a set that’s right for your individual needs. If you’re prone to hosting dinner parties, then a set of six champagne flutes may be the perfect amount for you. However, a set of two finely-crafted flutes can make the perfect gift for newlyweds, or you and your partner. You might also want a set of champagne flutes to ring in the new year, for example.

Whether there’s a big occasion at hand or just a small, simple moment, the champagne flutes that we’ve selected will help make it even more special.

1. Waterford Love Forever Champagne Flutes It’s only natural to look to a brand known for crafting the finest quality crystal glassware for the best luxury champagne flutes, too. Each flute has an exquisite diamond pattern design cut into the fine crystal, and they are made to last through the years. These 5 oz. champagne flutes make the perfect wedding or anniversary gift. Buy Waterford Love Forever Champagne Flutes $141.22

2. Elixir Champagne Flutes We love these champagne flutes that are both classy and affordable. Each flute in this four-piece set is hand-blown and made from premium lead-free crystal. The flutes get their elegant shape from artisan craft makers and are as durable as they are beautiful. You’ll want to keep this set on your bar cart for easy admiration with the long stem and sleek design as beautiful for display as it is for drinking out of. Buy Elixir Champagne Flutes $45.99

3. Aspen & Birch Modern Champagne Flutes What dinner party is complete without a toast? Set the table for six with these handcrafted champagne flutes. These flutes hold 6 oz. each and give off a brilliant sparkle in the light. They may look dainty, but they’re durable enough to be your go-to set for entertaining. You won’t have to worry about flimsy stems being in the hands of your guests. These glasses are also dishwasher-safe, though we always recommend hand-washing, especially for fine glass and crystal. Buy Aspen & Birch Modern Champagne… $52.95