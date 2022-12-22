Raise Your Glass to the Best Champagne Flutes This New Year’s Eve
There’s hardly a glass out there more elegant than the champagne flute. Slim, sleek, and sparkling, these slim glasses are the ultimate party essential. If you’re the type of person who loves to entertain and believes that there’s always time for a toast, then finish out your home bar with a set of special-occasion-worthy champagne flutes.
When shopping for the best champagne flutes, don’t let looks deceive you. Make sure that the glassware you are buying is made from high-quality, lead-free crystal — even better if it is hand-cut. This will ensure that despite the glassware’s fragile-looking design, it will actually stand the test of time. Opting for flimsy flutes will just mean that you’ll have to buy replacements over and over again.
It’s also important to buy a set that’s right for your individual needs. If you’re prone to hosting dinner parties, then a set of six champagne flutes may be the perfect amount for you. However, a set of two finely-crafted flutes can make the perfect gift for newlyweds, or you and your partner. You might also want a set of champagne flutes to ring in the new year, for example.
Whether there’s a big occasion at hand or just a small, simple moment, the champagne flutes that we’ve selected will help make it even more special.
1. Waterford Love Forever Champagne Flutes
It’s only natural to look to a brand known for crafting the finest quality crystal glassware for the best luxury champagne flutes, too. Each flute has an exquisite diamond pattern design cut into the fine crystal, and they are made to last through the years. These 5 oz. champagne flutes make the perfect wedding or anniversary gift.
2. Elixir Champagne Flutes
We love these champagne flutes that are both classy and affordable. Each flute in this four-piece set is hand-blown and made from premium lead-free crystal. The flutes get their elegant shape from artisan craft makers and are as durable as they are beautiful. You’ll want to keep this set on your bar cart for easy admiration with the long stem and sleek design as beautiful for display as it is for drinking out of.
3. Aspen & Birch Modern Champagne Flutes
What dinner party is complete without a toast? Set the table for six with these handcrafted champagne flutes. These flutes hold 6 oz. each and give off a brilliant sparkle in the light. They may look dainty, but they’re durable enough to be your go-to set for entertaining. You won’t have to worry about flimsy stems being in the hands of your guests.
These glasses are also dishwasher-safe, though we always recommend hand-washing, especially for fine glass and crystal.
4. CKB Products Personalized Champagne Flute
Whether you use these flutes in a photo opp or as a way to say thank you to your wedding party for being there for you on your big day, these personalized champagne flutes are a must-have if you’re planning a wedding. Engravings are done with a laser so that they’re super readable and won’t fade away with years of use. You can even choose to add a gift box for an extra special touch.
Though it’s advertised as a wedding gift, we like this as a great anniversary, promotion or birthday gift too.