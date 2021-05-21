From Saweetie to H.E.R., These Are the Best Celebrity Sunglasses to Pick Up Online

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If there’s one thing celebrities love, it’s a brand partnership. From fragrances, to makeup, to candles and fashion, you’re bound to find something that a star is working on. Sunglasses are another product celebrities are putting their name to, and we’re not upset with the choices. Plus, one great aspect of these lines is the limited availability, so they will feel more special as time goes on.

Besides partnerships, you also have celebrities owning a whole sunglasses business. Privé Revaux, a brand created to provide luxury style eyewear without consumers having to break the bank, is owned by a handful of stars including, Jamie Foxx and Hailee Steinfeld. Ashley Benson, Jeremy Piven, Dave Osokow, and star stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn each also have a stake.

What Are the Best Celebrity Sunglasses?

If you’re looking for the best celebrity sunglasses, we’ve gathered a few options below, co-signed by Saweetie, Jamie Foxx, Millie Bobby Brown, and more.

Other stylish eyewear brought to you by your favorite stars include a collection by H.E.R in collaboration with DIFF, which is all sold out except for her blue-light frames. The good news is that you can still add yourself to waiting lists for a restock.

Pharrell’s brand, i am OTHER, recently collaborated with Warby Parker to create a pair of glasses inspired by the singer’s style, but they’re already sold out. Don’t lose hope, though. You may find them in the resale market and Warby Parker has been known to restock on its site.

To shop the best celebrity sunglasses, see our picks below.

1. Quay x Saweetie: No Cap

Quay

Rapper, singer, and composer Saweetie, just debuted a collaboration with Quay, an Australian sunglasses brand, for a line of envy-worthy shades. The collection speaks to Saweetie’s fun style that combines femininity and Nineties/Early Aughts glam while still feeling like 2021.

The “No Cap” pair in Gold and Coral Pink stands out, thanks to its rimless square lenses and gold chain-link arms. The lenses are medium-sized, and reviewers noted that they’re sturdy and make your outfit pop. It’s the perfect accessory for the summer.

Buy: Quay x Saweetie No Cap at $65

2. Privé Revaux x Jamie Foxx: The Future

Privé Revaux

Jamie Foxx’s collection in collaboration with his own brand, Privé Revaux, features various styles. We love the clean silhouette of The Future shades. Paradoxically to its name, they have a vintage feel. They’re also at an undeniably affordable price with excellent quality, as the brand prides itself for this ethos.

The lenses are polarized with 100% UVA/UVB protection, anti-glare, scratch-resistant, blue light-safe, and customizable for prescription. The frame is made out of stainless steel with injection-molded cellulose propionate temple tips for durability. They also have adjustable silicon nose pads for extra comfort.

Buy: Prive Revaux The Future at $34.95

3. Privé Revaux x Nyjah Huston: Kinetic

Privé Revaux

The most decorated pro skateboarder in history, Nyjah Huston, just teamed up with Privé Revaux for a collection as well. His latest collaboration for sunglasses features three different styles. The square-shaped Kinetic is our favorite because it includes patent-pending HoldTight technology. Magnets are built into the temples, which allow the glasses to easily connect and stay in place. You can hang them off your shirt, or attach to a pocket or strap, and be confident that they won’t fall. These also share key features with Foxx’s collection–polarized, anti-glare, scratch-resistant, blue-light safe, etc.

Buy: Prive Revaux Kinetic at $49.95

4. Jessie James Decker x DIFF: Dash II Black Grey

DIFF

For DIFF, a charitable eyewear company, country music star Jessie James Decker collaborated for a small collection featuring sunglasses and blue light lenses. The oversized Aviators were made to be unisex. They’re not polarized, but they provide 100% UVA/UVB protection and feature scratch-resistant Polymer. Although prescription isn’t available online, the frames can be fit with rx lenses by a local optician depending on your Rx, PD, and local lab.

Buy: Jessie James Decker Dash II at $88

5. Muse x Hilary Duff: Anna

Glasses USA

Hilary Duff also has a sunglasses collection, and we love the retro feel of this two-tone pair. These are oversized, round sunglasses crafted with lightweight acetate in tortoise and beige. There are options to go fully solid, however, in all orange-tortoise, white, or shiny black. The frames are made out of a smooth plastic and can have rx lenses added. See the full Hilary Duff collection (most under $100!) here.

Buy: Muse x Hilary Duff Anna at $31.20

6. Millie Bobby Brown x Vogue: VO5316S MBB X VOGUE EYEWEAR

Sunglass Hut

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown partnered with Vogue’s eyewear brand for a strong, youthful collection. These frames have a unique silhouette that features an oval-shaped lens over a square shape. It feels both Nineties and fashion-forward, sort of like Stranger Things the show, and MBB herself. The lenses are also gradient, and you can choose between various color options. If you prefer neutral, you can choose Tortoise/Brown or Black/Grey. These are, however, more stylish than sun protective, so if you’re looking for a pair to wear while traveling or laying out all day, you’re better off with one of the other pairs on our list.

Buy: Millie Bobby Brown x Vogue Eyewear at $88.80