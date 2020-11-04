From Tattoo Balms to Bronzer, Here’s What to Buy From the Best Musician-Backed Beauty Brands

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It makes sense to look to celebrities for beauty advice — after all, they’ve logged a lifetime of sitting in hair and makeup chairs. Musicians are also cashing in on what they’ve learned from the pros, and launching lucrative cosmetics, skincare, and hair care lines in their own names.

The latest among the entrepreneurial pop star set to debut a beauty brand is Jennifer Lopez, who earlier this summer teased her forthcoming JLo Beauty label on Instagram, joining an empire that already encompasses fragrances and fashion. A trademark request that Lopez filed in 2019 reveals that the line will include “skin moisturizers, skin cleansers, beauty masks, non-medicated skin serums, and face and body creams.”

Lopez has yet to reveal JLo Beauty’s drop date, but the multi-hyphenate entertainer recently unveiled a hair care collection with women’s wellness brand Hers (more on that below).

The best celebrity beauty brands give fans a chance to get a piece of their favorite singers off-stage, while supporting their non-musical entrepreneurial endeavors.

Check out some of our favorite celebrity beauty brands helmed by chart-topping artists, including Kesha, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Rihanna, Selena Gomez, and even David Lee Roth (that is not a typo). Here’s what to shop from the best celeb brands online.

1. Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga

Launched in 2019 on Amazon Prime Day, Lady Gaga‘s Haus of Laboratories beauty line is comprised of gender-neutral cosmetics for transforming into Mother Monster-approved looks. The vegan and cruelty-free collection features show-stopping eyeshadow palettes in glittering shades, vibrant lip colors, liquid eyeliners, and more, all created to inspire “self-expression and invention,” per a release.

2. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Rihanna‘s Fenty Beauty was a smashing success when it debuted in 2017, thanks to its inclusive range of cosmetics available in over 50 shades. The makeup line features lightweight formulas and includes products for eyes, lips, face, and body, including foundations, powders, liquid eyeliners, lipsticks, bronzers, and much more, plus beauty tools and brushes. The brand’s convenient online shade finder also makes it easy to match your skin tone.

3. Fenty Skin by Rihanna

Cruelty-free Fenty Skin is the latest addition to the superstar-turned-entrepreneur’s lifestyle empire, joining LVMH-owned sister brands Fenty Beauty and the lingerie line, Savage X Fenty (coming soon is RiRi’s luxury fashion house, Fenty.) The gender-inclusive clean skincare label launched earlier this year with multi-tasking and refillable products that work effortlessly together, including a cleanser, toner serum, and SPF 30 moisturizer.

New to the lineup is the Instant Reset cream, an overnight gel that promises to reduce fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots and decrease the size of pores. The brand is available exclusively on FentySkin.com.

4. Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez

Following the release of her album, Rare, in January, Selena Gomez dropped her much-anticipated makeup line, Rare Beauty, at Sephora in September. The products come in stylish packaging and everything is under $30, including lightweight and breathable foundations (which come in nearly 50 shades), blush, concealers, powders, lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes, beauty tools, and more cosmetics in inclusive colors.

5. Hers + Jennifer Lopez

Set to ship in mid-November, J. Lo’s first collection with women’s wellness company Hers includes two new hair care products formulated without parabens, phthalates, and sulfates. The artist helped develop the California coast-scented Rapid Repair Hair Mask, which features keratin and hydrating ingredients to repair damaged strands; and the soothing Detox Scalp Scrub, which is made with sugar scrub, aloe extract, and salicylic acid for breaking down product buildup, oil, and dead skin.

6. M·A·C Cosmetics Viva Glam with Rosalía

M·A·C Cosmetics continues its tradition of teaming with musical artists in its latest collaboration with Grammy-winning Spanish singer Rosalía. The newly-appointed brand ambassador’s limited edition VIVA GLAM 26 lipstick was inspired by her “iconic red looks and signature Spanish style,” and all proceeds will benefit the M·A·C VIVA GLAM fund, which supports HIV/AIDS and LGBTQ+ communities as well as female empowerment initiatives.

7. Kesha Rose Beauty by Kesha

Kesha teamed with cruelty-free and clean cosmetics brand Hipdot on a collection that’s “about embracing who you are [and] expressing yourself while we stand fearlessly together to celebrate our differences.” Priced from $26 to $36, the line was inspired by intergalactic hues and features a 12-shade eyeshadow palette, a lipstick and gloss duo, and two-sided liquid eyeliner. (Collectors sets have since sold out.)

8. Ink Tattoo Care by David Lee Roth

Van Halen frontman (and former part-time EMT) David Lee Roth teamed with business partner and Tattoodo co-founder Ami James for Ink, a line of tattoo-focused skin care products. The brand is comprised of fragrance- and cruelty-free balms, moisturizers, and SPF 50 sunscreens, all formulated to keep ink looking as new as the day you got it. They’re also made without parabens, artificial dyes, petroleum, and mineral oil.

9. MDNA by Madonna

After debuting in Asia in 2014, Madge’s luxury skincare line, MDNA, arrived in the U.S. in 2019. The company (which shares a name with the OG pop queen’s 2012 album) uses Japan’s innovative techniques and “miraculous” thermal water sourced from Montecatini, Italy. Think best-sellers including the multi-tasking Reinvention Cream that’s packed with plant stem cells for bringing visible radiance back to the visage, and restorative eye masks that de-puff and soothe. The Madonna-owned brand’s face and body-contouring Beauty Roller is also quite the hit.