Spice Up Your Life: These Feel-Good CBD Products Are Made for Sexual Wellness

The more that CBD goes mainstream for stress-relief, the more conversations are popping up for a different use for CBD to help people have better quality sex. After a surge in sex toy sales during quarantine, everyone is still seeking out the best ways to improve their time in the bedroom, so it’s not surprise that people are turning to CBD for their sexual health.

The best CBD for sex not only points to a wider cultural shift way from the taboos associated with CBD, but an overall different approach to intimacy. Even mainstream sites like Urban Outfitters are now carrying a whole range of CBD oils, supplements, and cannabis-infused skin care.

Sketchy “performance” pills and powders are a thing of the past, now being replaced with sophisticated intimacy oils and lubes for sharing with a partner. Because of this shift in the way we talk about improving our sexual health, brands have been releasing some of the best CBD products for sex that we’ve ever seen.

This new wave of CBD sex products are meant to satisfy a range of needs, whether you’re looking for something with two-way benefits, or ways to help your own self-pleasure time. If you’re too stressed or “in your own head”, adding CBD to the mix can be a unique way of helping you decrease in muscular tension and get a more relaxing release. Looking to spice things up? If you’re in a relationship, you can use CBD as a way to enhance the experience for the both of you as a couple.

How Can CBD Help Improve Sex?

People are turning to CBD for sex for a multitude of reasons, including increasing pleasure (for you and your partner), easing performance anxiety, and decreasing any pain that might come from stress tension (or even chronic conditions that can effect sexual performance like endometriosis).

You can also use CBD as a natural way to help lube up during sex, thanks to the cannabinoid receptors in your reproductive organs. If you’re using a body oil or topical infused with CBD, it can potentially increase blood flow, sensitivity and promote your body’s own lubrication.

CBD might also be effective at easing the anxiety that comes with all the distractions in the bedroom. Research shows that CBD could potentially help you relax (no matter the situation), as well as get you in the mood by enhancing signals to your anandamide neurotransmitter.

What Are the Best CBD Products for Sex?

As CBD has become mainstream staple in our bedside nightstands, you can find a wide variety of different forms tailor-made for your sex life, from tinctures, to body oils, to lubes and pre-rolls. There are plenty of CBD products now aimed at helping you improve your sexual wellness, so how do you know which one to choose?

First decide if you want something topical, such as personal lubricants or massage lotions, that will need to be applied during foreplay or before you start so you can give it enough time to have an effect on your body. Some topicals are also meant more for people with vulvas than those with penises, so be sure to check how they should be applied.

Pre-rolls, tinctures, and edibles will be the more bioavailable options (aka, it’ll absorb faster into your system), but it’s arguably not as sexy to pop a gummy as it is to oil your partner up. Whatever works best for you and your sex life is what you should go for, but we’ve rounded up the best CBD products for sex to help you get in the mood.

1. Papa & Barkley Releaf Body Oil

BEST CBD MASSAGE OIL

Standard Dose

If you want a sensual intimacy oil that can also double as a full-body massage oil with all the benefits of full-spectrum hemp extract, then Papa & Barkley’s Releaf Oil has got you covered from head to toe. Don’t get us wrong, at 400mg of CBD, you can totally use it as lube if you want those tingles, since the the base is jojoba and MCT oil, which can be absorbed topically. But there’s so many other calming ingredients that are aah-worthy for you skin, like Vitamin E and eucalyptus, peppermint, and lavender essential oils. Start with 2 to 3 soothing pumps, then apply liberally (to yourself or a partner), massage, and let your tension melt away.

Buy: Papa & Barkley Releaf Body Oil at $40

2. Her Highness Keep Calm Bath Bomb

BEST CBD BATH BOMB

Her Highness

What’s sexier than a bubble bath? Well, you can loosen up even more in the tub with the super relaxing Her Highness CBD Bath Bombs. The Keep Calm Bomb Box contains four of these calming bombs, each one with a whopping 100mg of CBD. Each bath bomb is handmade with all the stuff you want (essential oils like chamomile and rose), and none of the stuff you don’t (artificial colors, parabens, and sulphates). Just drop one in your bath whenever you want to feel a little extra rejuvenated. You can even use these after a long day of work, or any time you want to make your leisure time even more luxurious. However, you can intensify the experience with Her Highness’ own Pleasure Oil that works even harder to get you wet than the bath.

Buy: Her Highness Keep Calm Bath Bombs at $24 (4-Pack)

3. Foria Intimacy Sex Oil with CBD

BEST OIL-BASED CBD LUBE

Foria Wellness

Foria is the gold standard of CBD lubes, and their Intimacy Sex Oil is the real “O”-G when it comes to keeping things super simple so you can get right down to business. While they do have a best-selling “Awaken” Oil meant to boost arousal for people with vulvas, their Intimacy Oil has zero THC, and is meant to help release tension and keep everything slippery and juicy for any kind of body. Sex Oil has just two all-natural ingredients — 400mg of broad-spectrum CBD and organic MCT coconut oil, that’s it. Since your body absorbs what you put in it, it’s great for easing overall discomfort and assisting with any kind of penetration. However since Sex Oil is, well, super oil-y, it shouldn’t be mixed with latex condoms, so keep that in mind.

Buy: Foria Intimacy Sex Oil with CBD at $44

4. Kush Queen Water-Based CBD Lube

BEST WATER-BASED CBD LUBE

Kush Queen

Kush Queen’s lube is water-based, meaning it’s compatible with latex toys or condoms. It’s a great alternative to all the oil-heavy lubes out there that might get too sticky, or ruin your fun. Their CBD lube was also created with any body in mind, meant to increase blood flow overall and increase sensation, wherever you apply it to. It’s also just a much gentler lube overall, and is paraben-free, petrochemical-free, and non-staining. While it doesn’t have as much CBD as other lubes (30mg), if you have sensitive skin, or want to play with toys, this non-irritating lube should be your bedroom companion.

Buy: Kush Queen Water-Based CBD Lube at $49.99

5. Car Sex Herbal Spliff

BEST CBD PRE-ROLL

Barbari

Like ordering a “Sex on the Beach” at a bar, it might seem a little on the nose, but Barbari’s Car Sex Herbal Spliffs are meant to enhance that exact experience. These pre-rolls of organically-grown hemp flower are mixed with their Car Sex herbal smoking blend to give you, as the brand says, “a smooth and playful lift off.” There’s around 30mg of CBD and less than .3% THC in each spliff, meant to loosen you up with other ingredients like raspberry leaf, mullein, white sage and lions tail. The added mullein means it won’t be as harsh a smoke as some other CBD pre-rolls, so you can keep the dirty talk going all night long.

Buy: Car Sex Herbal Spliff at $22 (5-Pack)