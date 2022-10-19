Sweet Relief: These Gummy Bears Are An Easy Way to Incorporate CBD Into Your Wellness Routine

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Gummy bears aren’t just for kids anymore — at least not these CBD ones. A number of CBD brands have introduced CBD gummy bears, that taste like the fruit-flavored gummies we grew up with, only with the power of hemp and CBD.

Here’s what you need to know about adding these colorful CBD chews to your wellness routine.

How Do CBD Gummy Bears Work?

When it comes to regular gummy bears vs. CBD gummy bears, there are a few things to keep in mind, namely that you shouldn’t be eating CBD gummy bears the same way you would enjoy the candy version.

Since CBD gummy bears contain cannabidiols, a cannabinoid found in cannabis plants, they should not be ingested by children.

As with CBD drinks and CBD oils, the best CBD gummy bears are used to help find some relief from stress, minor aches and pains and sleeplessness. These aren’t medicinal aids though, so if you’re suffering from serious symptoms, you should consult your doctor.

But if you’re just looking for a way to wind down and zone out at home, CBD gummy bears are an easy way to do that.

Are CBD Gummy Bears Legal?

The short answer is yes… ish. CBD — and CBD gummy bears — are legal in most U.S. states, as long as the edibles are hemp-based.

CBD derived from hemp (with 0.3% THC or lower) is considered a non-psychoactive compound, meaning it won’t get you “high” (unlike tetrahydrocannabinol or THC). Hemp-based CBD is legal at the federal level and legal to ship across the country too. What that means: you can safely — and legally — order these CBD gummy bears without worry.

What Are the Best CBD Gummy Bears?

Looking to chill out with CBD? Check out our list of CBD gummy bears below and pick up a jar or two to incorporate a little CBD into your daily — and nightly — wellness ritual.

1. CBD Relax Bears

Greenroads

These CBD gummy bears come in fun flavors like “blue raspberry,” green apple, lemon and cherry. Each gummy bear contains 10mg of CBD and Green Roads says the gummies are the perfect way to relax after a stressful day at school or work.

Green Roads gummy bears are made from USA-grown hemp and formulated with the help of physicians to ensure functionality (I.e. they work!).

Each jar contains 30 gummies; take one daily to start. Need something stronger? Green Roads also makes “extra strength” CBD gummy bears with 25mg of CBD per serving here.

Buy CBD Relax Bears $37.99

2. JustCBD Gummy Bears

JustCBD

We’ve been taking these CBD gummy bears from JustCBD for the last year or so and can’t recommend them enough. The hemp-infused gummies look and taste just like the clear gummy bears we remember from our childhood, only with the relaxation power of CBD.

This jar gets you 100 gummy bears. Each gummy contains 10mg CBD and the jar comes with assorted fruit flavors like grapefruit, watermelon, mango and pineapple.

Buy JustCBD Gummy Bears $45

3. Evn CBD Sour Gummy Bears

Evn CBD

Sour gummies for CBD? Count us in. Evn CBD’s popular gummy bears contain 10mg of CBD per serving and are designed to help you relax and wind down after work, a workout, long travel or when you just need to find a little bit of calm.

Made from organically-sourced hemp, these Evn sour gummy bears are non-GMO and are certified gluten-free. Start with one gummy then increase to 2-3 gummies per day as needed. Each jar contains 20 CBD gummy bears.

BONUS: use promo code ROLLINGSTONE20 right now to get 20% off your purchase.

Buy Evn CBD Sour Gummy Bears $35

4. Verma Farms Beary Beach Gummies

Verma Farms

Need a stronger CBD gummy bear? Try these “Beary Beach” gummies from Verma Farms, a company that sources U.S.-grown hemp for all its products. Each of these gummy bears contains 12.5mg CBD per piece, giving you a slightly higher dose than other options on our list. They come in fun “Hawaiian-inspired” flavors too.

Buy Beary Beach CBD Gummies $44.99