RS Recommends: The Best CBD Deals for 4/20, From Gummies to Legal Pre-Rolls

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

More and more people are turning to CBD not only as a staple of their self-care toolkit, but for a more low-key way to celebrate one of the holiest high days of the year.

Even with marijuana being legal in some way shape or form in 37 states (and New Jersey pulling the power move of allowing legal weed sales starting not on the 20th, but April 21), brands have been wanting to get with the (high) times, offering everything from post-modern pipes, to ash trays that look like home decor.

But if you’re not looking to get blazed, and there are plenty of CBD deals and discounts over the next few days that coincide with the best 4/20 sales. For a mellower way to spend the day, these are our favorite CBD brands offering deals on how to get CBD to you so you can chill out at home.

The Best CBD Deals to Shop now

If you’re looking to save some money on CBD, read on. We’ve rounded up some of the best CBD deals happening right now, including savings on products for long-time smokers and wellness aficionados alike. Bonus, all of our picks are totally legal to ingest, smoke, and order online.

1. Dad Grass

Dad Grass

Dad Grass, our favorite retro-vibe smokable CBD pre-roll, are offering 20% off almost everything on their site (including their popular “Mom Grass” CBG joints) with the promo code HIGHENOUGH. Dad Grass’s small-batch CBD and CBG are harvested by artisan farmers, so you know you’ll always get a high-quality, low-toke smoke. Order soon, because this deal expires after midnight tonight. If you’re already a Dad Grass fan, you should also check out the brand’s recent collaboration with George Harrison estate, All Things Must Grass.

Buy: Dad Grass CBD Deal at

2. Sunday Scaries

Sunday Scaries

To take the edge off of those end-of-weekend-blues, Sunday Scaries is offering 25% off sitewide for their 4/20 sale, with the promo code 420LIFE. We love their Side Piece bundle, which features the best of both worlds — you’ll get their CBD gummies, which can easily be tossed in your backpack or purse and eaten for 10mg of CBD to ease your daily frustrations. Their CBD Oil is a little more potent, just add 15mg per dropper directly under your tongue or into your beverage when you need ultimate relaxation (they have the added bonus of vitamins B12 and D3, too).

Buy: Sunday Scaries CBD Deal at

3. Cornbread Hemp CBD

Cornbread Hemp

Fans of CBD products will enjoy Cornbread Hemp’s CBD Oils, and you can savor their full cannabis flavor with with 25% off all orders over $99 from now until 4/30. Just use promo code 420 and feel total relaxation with their full spectrum cannabidiol CBD oil, which contains the highest legal levels of THC. They come in two different varieties, but the Whole Flower drops are specifically tailored for night time use. Their AM/PM Bundle also comes in Original and Extra Strength, which has 30 servings of 50mg of CBD per bottle, particularly useful if you have a hard time getting a full night of Zzz’s.

Buy: Cornbread Hemp Deal at

4. Her Highness

Her Highness

Her Highness is a sleek and classy place for all things CBD and CBD accessories, and right now you can get 20% off sitewide with the promo code 420PARTY. They’ve got everything you need to feel luxurious, with bath bombs, pleasure oils, and a CBD vape pen kit designed for “For headaches, hangovers, cramps, pains and bullshit.” We particularly like their pre-roll collaboration with Last Prisoner Project, which donates 50% of the proceeds to support women unjustly jailed for low-level marijuana offenses.

Buy: Her Highness Deal at

5. Zolt

Zolt

Zolt offers a powder-based mix that once you stir into water, become CBD drinks made for everything from jump-starting your morning, to sleeping like a baby. Zolt Mix Sticks come in both hemp CBD isolate (20 mg each), full spectrum hemp (with trace legal amounts of THC), and non-hemp versions. For for that well-balanced, mid-day focused feeling, it’s a super easy way to get in some extra CBD, and Zolt is offering 20% off your order of $50+ with promo code 420TWENTY. This offer lasts from from April 17 through the 23.

Buy: Zolt Deal at