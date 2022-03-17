RS Recommends: The Best Cashmere Sweaters for Every Outfit (and Every Budget)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Cashmere is to sweaters as “Italian” is to sportscars, or “Wagyu” is to beef: it signifies the ultimate kind of sweater, not just a good one. But, unlike Italian sportscars or a Wagyu beef steak, the best cashmere sweaters are now more varied and more attainable than ever.

The main reason for cashmere’s superiority is unrivaled softness, but the fabric is also stronger and warmer than other types of wool, and it even naturally blocks body odor. Take care of a great cashmere sweater, and it’ll treat you well for years without unraveling or sprouting holes.

Plus, unlike some other long-lasting pieces of clothing, the best cashmere sweaters are likely to stay in style for all those years. Pick one up in a neutral color and you can wear it with sweats in the morning, jeans and tees on the weekend, a suit on special occasions, and almost anything else in your wardrobe.

What Are the Best Cashmere Sweaters?

Although cashmere is rarer than normal wool (it only comes from a select few breeds of goats), a slew of brands have recently started offering more affordable cashmere sweaters. Whether you’re looking for one of these new budget-friendly cashmere sweaters, or a thick, softer-than-anything designer cashmere sweater, read on: we’ve rounded up the best cashmere sweaters to buy online right now.

1. Naked Cashmere Gabriel Sweater

Naked Cashmere has built its brand around the luxurious wool, and its obsession pays off. Naked offers some of the best cashmere sweaters on the market, such as this zip-up Gabriel cardigan. Made using 514 grams of pure cashmere, the sweater feels thick and warm in cold weather — not to mention ridiculously cozy.

We also love the zip-up front because it lets us open up the chest to cool down while still enjoying the sweater’s softness. Coming in neutral colors, the Gabriel is just as versatile as any crewneck sweater (wear it casually or with slacks), yet more unique.

2. Gobi Basic Turtle Neck Sweater

It’s hard not to look handsome in a cashmere turtleneck. With a slimming silhouette and pulled-together James Bond vibes, good examples like this one from Gobi will likely become a go-to for office and date night outfits. We like Gobi’s because it’s the right thickness (slim enough to fit under a blazer yet thick enough to keep you warm), and it comes in several classic colors like this taupe, as well as navy and black.

3. Everlane Grade-A Cashmere Crew

This Grade-A cashmere crewneck from Everlane lives up to its name. Everlane sources the longest and finest cashmere fibers from Mongolia to make the sweater, creating one of the softest and strongest sweaters you’ll come across. It comes in a couple of easy colors, and makes a great addition to just about any wardrobe — no matter your personal style.

4. Naadam Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater

Naadam is (rightfully) so proud of the fact that their cashmere sweater costs just $75 that they named it the Essential $75 cashmere sweater. But, despite its affordable price tag, the sweater is still very high quality with 100% Mongolian cashmere and a medium weight. Naadam also offers a ton of color options, tempting us to buy more than one at this price.

5. Todd Snyder Italian Recycled Cashmere Crew

For a more casual look, check out this cashmere crewneck from Todd Snyder. With a waffle knit, the sweater feels right at home with worn-in jeans and boots, although you could throw it over slacks and clean sneakers for an office look. The Italian cashmere fabric is recycled, scoring the sweater some sustainability points as well.

6. J. Crew Cashmere Cable-knit Sweater

We’ve owned this J. Crew cable-knit cashmere sweater for a couple years now, and it never seems to leave the top of our sweater pile. It’s got a great mix of prep and minimalism, making it easy to throw on with jeans, chinos, button-ups, and T-shirts. The cashmere, which is sustainably sourced from well-treated goats, is very high-quality as well.

7. Wills Cashmere Waffle Stitch Crewneck

Wills is dedicated to offering premium fabrics like cashmere, linen, and merino wool at a more attainable price. But, as proven by this cashmere crewneck, the brand doesn’t forgo quality in the process. Made using 100% Mongolian cashmere, the sweater boasts a midweight waffle knit and comes in this uniquely stylish saffron color. Despite its thickness, the sweater is still breathable enough for warmer days in spring and fall.

8. The Elder Statesman Web Flare Sweater

Clean, no-frills cashmere sweaters are great, but we also love a bold statement knit like this cashmere sweater from The Elder Statesman. The LA-based brand specializes in ultra-premium cashmere fabrics and a well-heeled surfer look — both of which are exemplified in the sweater. The white-and-blue tie-dye pattern is bold enough to turn heads yet versatile enough to pair with a range of outfits. Try it with dark jeans and chunky boots on a chilly night out.

