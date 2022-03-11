RS Recommends: The Best Car-Camping Tents for Road Trips and Festivals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

As the weather warms up, the opportunities for outdoor activities are on everyone’s minds, and that includes car camping. Innovative car-camping tents help you transform your car, truck, or SUV into a makeshift RV, set up a campsite, and comfortably sleep inside or tailgate. The best car-camping tents are excellent for road-tripping or camping for music festivals, and most can be set up in minutes.

How to Pick the Best Car-Camping Tent

Before packing for your next adventure, here’s what to know before getting a car-camping tent.

Placement: For hatchback cars and SUVs, most tents attach to the rear of your vehicle, so having the trunk open lets you easily pass through the tent into the car’s interior — instantly doubling the amount of room. The sleeves lock onto the cargo storage area, which also allows you to crawl into the car if the tent section becomes too cold at night or the weather gets nasty.

Other options, like rooftop tent models, also exist. These turn the roof of your vehicle into the “ground” surface that your tent’s floor will be on (usually along with a ladder), but make sure your ride can support the weight first. Also be certain the “sleeve,” or opening that connects to the car, is wide enough to fit your make and model.

Size: If this is just for you and a partner, even a small tent should have enough room to sleep two, though it’s still best to check the measurements, as some are made just for sitting and may be too tight to lay down. For families, it’s better to go bigger: 10×10-foot tents can generally fit multiple people, but if you want more space, we recommend going with a larger tent.

Materials: Water-resistant fabric is something you’ll be glad to have after a rainy night, but polyethylene or polyurethane can hold up to light rain and winds. For the poles, fiberglass strikes a nice balance between sturdy and giving just enough bend to form a curved roof while resistant to rust, and steel is even stronger.

Extras: An additional tarp or covering can be a simple but invaluable addition when a sudden downpour strikes, along with a “bathtub” style base which can also keep out bugs. Plus, multiple ventilation windows, skylights, and exits make it easier to get in and out or let in fresh air. An awning is a nice option when you want to sit in the shade and fully enjoy the outdoors, while pockets are convenient to keep supplies like food and flashlights within reach.

If you’re not sure where exactly you’ll be setting up for the night, or simply want some added versatility and not be forced to use it with a car all the time, some of these can also work as a standalone tent too. This also makes it a whole lot easier when you need to use the car for errands, but don’t want to take down the entire tent.

What Are the Best Tents for Car Camping?

If you’re ready to upgrade your spring camping gear, check out our top recommendations below.