RS Recommends: The Best Canned Cocktails to Sip On-the-Go This Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

We all had our hot hard seltzer summer moment last year, and that was admittedly a great time to be a refreshing drink-in-a-can. While hard seltzer has cemented its place in our backyard coolers for now, we like to think of that trend as more a stepping stone to recognizing that you don’t have to sacrifice well-crafted flavors for portability.

The best canned cocktails, or ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails, have really stepped up their game in the past few years, offering surprisingly upscale spirits, and in some case replicating the taste of a freshly mixed drink to a T, all in an easy-to-carry package. There are more diverse offerings than ever, from margs and ranch waters, to even whiskey cocktails and gin-based bevvies. Whatever your libation, we guarantee that there’s a canned cocktail out there for you.

You may think that the very nature of canning a mixed drink means simplifying flavors, or holding on to the low ABV that hard seltzers are known for. But you might just be surprised that, similar to hand-made cocktails, most of these cans can have complex recipes that pack just as much punch as the real thing. We’re talking sometimes even up to twice the ABV of a craft beer or canned wine. It’s now even easier than ever to get local favorites, cocktail six-packs, and seasonal drinks delivered straight to your door.

No longer do you need to break out the bar cart or cosplay as Tom Cruise in Bartender for your buddies — in fact, you really don’t need to be an amateur mixologist at all to whip out these boozy creations for your next poolside drinking sesh, BBQ, or beach day. From old-school cocktails, to sessionable spritzes and sparklers, here are the best canned cocktails for you to take on-the-go.

1. Cutwater Spirits

BEST OVERALL

Cutwater Spirits

You know that feeling when you’re standing at an open bar at an event and just feel giddy and a little overwhelmed by all the choices — that’s what Cutwater Spirits’ cocktails feel like. We simply can’t choose from their canned cocktail offerings, not only because of their quality across the board, but because of their impressive range.

San Diego-based Cutwater proves that craft distilleries can provide some insanely good ready-to-drink cocktails, and they’ve got some unique mixes with everything from rum, to vodka, to whiskey and tequila — even a damn good bloody mary. There is not a single miss in their repetoire, and while we like their White Russians and Mai Tais in particular, their latest crowd-pleasing Pineapple Margarita (10% ABV) made from real tequila, triple sec, and pineapple juice is top of our list for summertime sipping.

Buy: Cutwater Spirits Canned Cocktails at $16.99+

2. Fling Craft Cocktails

BEST CRAFT

Drizly

Boulevard Brewing Co.’s take the same no-nonsense approach to craft brewing beer as they do for their craft canned cocktails. They only use all-natural ingredients and real distilled spirits, with crisp, refreshing flavors that make you feel like you’re lounging in a resort town’s lodge.

You’ll find old favorites in their portfolio like Mai Tais and Margaritas, but we like that they give some of their cocktails a unique twist, like the botanical gin in their Gina and Tonic, or a blood orange-flavored Vodka Soda. You won’t find a boring cocktail here, and while the ABV tends to be on the lower side for canned cocktails (5-9% usually), they offer a nice alternative to what you’d order at the bar. While they favor dark spirits, try zesty, citrus-forward Vodka Soda or the tangy Margarita.

Buy: Fling Craft Cocktails at $12.99+

3. Kahlúa Espresso Style Martini

BEST WITH VODKA

Drizly

Espresso martinis have been en vogue for the past year or so, and while you may think of smokey, dimly-lit bars, we think that Kahlúa’s canned Espresso Style Martini brings the same class for a lighter pice tag.

Kahlúa was especially thoughtful about the recreating the experience of drinking this cocktail too — when you pop the can open, nitro foam bursts into life to give you that perfect, velvety smooth foam layer in just 20 seconds. While you can pour it out into a glass to make it extra fancy, we feel like the ingredients all sing together just as well in the can. It’s just the right mix of quality vodka (4.5% ABV), coffee liqueur, and roasted Arabica coffee to feel like you ordered it from a bar. If you’re looking for a vodka cocktail more tailored for day-drinking, Canteen’s Cucumber Mint Vodka Soda is a good alternative.

Buy: Kahlúa Espresso Style Martini at $8.99

4. Long Drink

BEST WITH GIN

Drizly

The Finnish Long Drink, or lonkero, was popularized when Finland hosted the 1952 Summer Games in Helsinki, and needed a way to quickly serve cocktails to tourists. Since 2018, this effervescent beverage has quickly been growing its U.S. cult following, and once you get a sip, you’ll see there’s a lot to love here.

Just don’t call it a “canned cocktail” — while it’s a refreshing blend of gin and soda (5.5% ABV) with a sparkle of grapefruit and juniper berry, the uniqueness of the drink means its creators would rather not have you compare it to other RTD beverages. And we’re inclined to agree. Juicy and thirst-quenching, there’s not any drink out there quite like it.

Buy: Long Drink at $15.45

5. JuneShine Rum Mai Tai

BEST WITH RUM

Juneshine

Tiki cocktails lend themselves well to being canned up, although some can end up either sickly sweet, or taste like nothing but burning alcohol — Juneshine strikes the perfect balance of tropical vibes and craft-minded distilling.

Juneshine is known best for their hard kombuchas, but their recent line of canned cocktails is sure to impress anyone tiki bar fans and high-brow mixologists alike. As the brand says, it’s “paradise in the palm of your hand,” mixing up real, award-winning Malahat craft rum, white rum, sparkling water, organic orange, pineapple, and lime. The little kick of spice from the rum really helps balance out the natural sweetness in the cocktail. There’s no added sugar, so you won’t start to feel it if you’re sipping one in the heat, but you will feel the two shots in every can at 10% ABV. Poolside lounging, here you come.

Buy: Juneshine Rum Mai Tai at $49.99

6. Onda Sparkling Tequila Lime

BEST WITH TEQUILA

Drizly

Pretty Little Liars’ actress Shay Mitchell released her sparkling canned tequila drinks at the height of the pandemic, but we still keep coming back to sip them summer after summer. Made with nostalgic beach vibes in mind, while the flavors have expanded into a more tropical line, we like the simplicity of the incredibly bright-tasting originals.

Onda is made using Blanco tequila from a woman-owned distillery in Jalisco, Mexico, as well as natural lime and grapefruit juices. There’s very few ingredients, no sugar, and low ABV, so they’re easy to sip during a backyard hangout. With a slightly tart citrus flavor, you won’t need any additional mixers either. It’s just you and your can against the summer.

Buy: Onda Sparkling Tequila Lime at $13.99

7. Hochstadter’s Slow & Low Rock & Rye

BEST WITH WHISKEY

ReserveBar