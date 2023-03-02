This Insanely Comfortable Camping Chair-Slash-Hammock is Half Off Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re planning any outdoor adventures this spring or summer, now is the time to upgrade your camping chair: The Nemo Stargaze — one of our favorite camping chairs of all time — is currently 50% off at REI.

The advanced, ridiculously comfortable chair has always been on the pricey side with an MSRP of $250, but this half-off deal makes it much more accessible at just $125. But be sure to take advantage of this deal fast, as the chair has been discontinued and will almost certainly sell out at this reduced price.

Most people who use the Stargaze will agree that it’s not just a great camping; it’s in a class of its own. This uniqueness comes courtesy of the chair’s hammock-inspired design, which sees an extra-large seat suspended on a minimal frame. The chair’s motion happens smoothly and organically — no levers, buttons, or adjustment required — letting you sit up by the campfire or recline backward to check out the night sky simply by leaning. Wherever you find yourself, your entire body is supported thanks to the chair’s deep seat, long back, and cushy adjustable headrest.

As expected from a chair with this price tag, the build quality of the Stargaze is also top-notch. The frame is a durable yet lightweight aircraft-grade aluminum, and the seat is a nylon that resists water, odor build-up, and sun damage. When packed up into its carrying bag, the chair weighs just six pounds for easy transportation, but it can support up to 300 pounds when in use.

You also get the usual camping chair convenience features with the Stargaze, like an integrated cupholder and a stash pocket for your gadgets or book.

The Stargaze has received praise from users all over the web, boasting a 4.2/5-star rating on REI with over 750 reviews. One reviewer calls it “hypnotic,” saying, “I’m not even folding our’s down, they’re just going to be set up all the time on the back porch.”

Be sure to grab the Stargaze now while the price is slashed by 50% (and it’s still in stock). Head to REI to check out the deal.