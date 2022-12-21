These Calendar Planners Promise to Help You Get (and Stay) Organized

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

A new year means a new second chance to get organized. Short of hiring a personal assistant, there’s no better way to increase your productivity and keep your appointments, tasks and events streamlined than by using a calendar planner.

What Do You Use a Calendar Planner For?

Anyone who’s ever set an intention for self-improvement knows that there’s often some lag time in between the idea and the action. That’s why you need a good calendar planner. The best calendar planners aren’t limited to the current year either — with no pre-written dates or 2023 insignia on our picks, you can start using these planners whenever you happen to get around to it.

While all of the best calendar planners are designed to help you keep track of what needs to get done each day, week, and month, different planners are created with different purposes in mind. Some planners are made for the office while others help you find more room for gratitude and happiness. When you’re shopping for the best calendar planner, take stock of your motivations so that way you can choose a planner that suits your needs.

Another important consideration is your time management style. If you like to take things a day at a time, then you’ll thrive with a daily planner that gives each day its page. If you’re a big-picture thinker, you may feel most productive when you use a tear-off calendar that shows you the full week at once. Some of the best calendar planners incorporate both styles and have room for day-by-day note-taking along with pages that are full-month calendars.

No matter which you prefer, we’ve collected some of the best calendar planners to help you maximize your productivity come January – or whenever.

1. QICENCK Undated Daily Planner This daily planner can manage even your busiest workdays. It has a layout seemingly fit for those who juggle multiple projects at once. Not only does it have a to-do list, it also has an “Important List” to help you prioritize what needs to get done and what needs to get done now. Plus, it has a vertical timetable that lets you account for every hour between five a.m. and one a.m – though hopefully, you won’t need all of that space. Buy QICENCK Undated Daily Planner $9.99

2. ALSAVCHE Daily Planner Daily planners aren’t only needed for work. They can help us manage our personal lives and inner realities, too. This 432-page planner has the usual space for notes and appointments, but it goes beyond the to-do list for the day and also gives you room to focus on your goals – and measure your progress at the same time. At the bottom of each page, there are also boxes for tracking daily health and wellness activities. Buy ALSAVCHE Daily Planner $18.99

3. Bliss Collections Planner Tear Off Pad If you like to see beyond day one when you’re making plans, this weekly tear-off calendar will help you manage your time and complete your ever-revolving to-do list. While there’s room to record notes for each day, the top of the sheet has boxes for you to list your “Top Three” for the week, whether they’re goals and aspirations or tasks that need to get done. This calendar can be used for work or for personal growth, as it has a to-do list and a habit tracker. Plus, there’s room for next week’s notes too. Buy Bliss Collections Planner Tear Off Pad $13.99