Looking to Start Boxing After Watching ‘Creed III’? Pick Up Some of These Gloves First

Creed III has arrived in theaters, garnering praise from audiences and critics alike. But the latest Rocky film, starring and directed by Michael B. Jordan, is also motivating some fans to step in the ring themselves.

And to anyone looking to start boxing, we say go for it: The sport is an incredibly effective way to get in shape, mentally as well as physically. Plus, boxing is relatively easy to pick up with a low cost of entry and minimal equipment requirements.

If you’re among these boxing newcomers (because of Creed III or not) the one piece of equipment you’ll need is a good pair of boxing gloves. All beginners should be using gloves to start (and ideally hand wraps underneath), as bare-knuckle bag work without training can quickly injure your hands and wrists.

To help get you fitted for the boxing gym, we’ve rounded up the best boxing gloves to buy online, plus some tips on shopping for boxing gloves.

Below are some of the best boxing gloves to pick up on Amazon, as well as some pointers for choosing the right pair.

Best Overall: Hayabusa T3 Boxing Gloves

Best for Beginners: Everlast Elite Training Gloves

Best for Heavy Bag Work: Venum Elite Boxing Gloves

Best for Sparring: Cleto Reyes Boxing Gloves

Best Budget Boxing Gloves: Everlast Pro Style Training Gloves

1. Hayabusa T3

best overall

These Hayabusa T3 boxing gloves get top marks from just about everyone that uses them. The vylar engineered leather is soft and durable, there’s plenty of dense padding on the knuckles, and a cool, comfortable feel throughout long workouts. But the T3s’ knockout punch is their wrist support, courtesy of dual interlocking wrist straps. The premium design of the T3s does come with a premium price tag, but they’re more than worth it for beginners and pros alike.

Buy Hayabusa T3 Boxing Gloves $159.00

2. Everlast Elite Training Gloves

Best for Beginners

Though all of our picks will work for newbies, we think these Everlast Elites are the best boxing gloves for beginners. They offer cushy padding to keep your knuckles safe, “Evershield” padding for hand and wrist support, and even a special treatment to prevent odor build-up. The gloves are also among the most breathable, which is nice for the sweaty, cardio-heavy workouts you’ll likely be doing once you start boxing. Plus, they’re relatively affordable.

Buy Everlast Elite Pro Style Training Gloves $38.85

3. Venum Elite Boxing Gloves

Best for Heavy Bag Work

If you're still somewhat new to boxing and primarily doing heavy bag work, these Venum Elite gloves are a great choice. Thanks to triple density padding and a reinforced palm, the gloves will let you hit as hard as you can all workout long without knuckle damage. However, if you've been training for a while now, you might want to pick gloves with less padding.

Buy Venum Elite Boxing Gloves $85.99

4. Cleto Reyes Boxing Gloves

Best for Sparring

So you've progressed to sparring work on a regular basis? Check out these pro-level gloves from Cleto Reyes. The handmade gloves feature thick latex foam padding, providing amble safety for both yourself and your sparring partner. They also feature genuine leather on the outside, extending the gloves' lifespan, and a large wrist strap for added support.

Buy Cleto Reyes Boxing Training Gloves $179.49

5. Everlast Pro Style Training Gloves

Best Budget Boxing Gloves

If you’re shopping on a budget (or unsure whether you’ll stick with boxing), check out these Everlast Pro Style gloves. You get all the support and cushion you’ll need to start learning the sport, as well as features like Everlast’s Everfresh treatment to prevent odor build-up. They were my first personal pair, and worked flawlessly while getting down the basics of boxing.

Buy Everlast Pro Style Training Gloves $29.99

Boxing Glove Buying Guide

Before picking up your new boxing gloves, there are some key features you’ll want to be familiar with. Here are a few things to think about while shopping:

Size: Boxing gloves come in a few “sizes,” which actually refers to the weight of their padding, measured in ounces (oz). Most gloves are offered in either 12, 14, or 16-oz sizes. Generally, for bag work, boxers weighing 125 to 150 pounds should get 12-oz gloves, those weighing 150-175 pounds should get 14-oz gloves, and anyone heavier should use 16-oz gloves. If you’re sparring, you’ll want to go up a size to ensure the safety of your partner.

Closure: You’ve probably seen professional boxers wearing lace-up gloves, which look cool and provide lightweight support, but they’re extremely inconvenient for most of us without a personal boxing coach. For that reason, we stuck with hook-and-loop (velcro) closure gloves.

Build Quality: The best boxing gloves are built to last for a year or two of regular training, but some are made better than others. Look for gloves with high-quality materials made by well-known brands to avoid gloves that fall apart after a few months.

How We Chose the Best Boxing Gloves

Besides taking gloves to the gym, working the bag, and sparring with mitts, we combed through glove reviews from experts and casual users alike to determine the best boxing gloves. We also stuck with brands that have a history of making great products, instead of the unproven, cheaper brands that you’ll see all over Amazon.