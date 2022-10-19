Night Lights: The Best Book Lamps for Reading Before Bed

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

For many people, taking some time to read before falling asleep is exactly what’s needed to set you up for a good night’s sleep. However, having bright lights on before hitting the hay can keep you (and those around you) alert and awake when you finally close your book. Enter the best book lights for reading at night, which can help prevent eye strain, but still make it easy to see the text on the page. Here’s what you should know about picking out the right book lamp for your nighttime reading routine.

Book Light Buying Guide

When you’re choosing the best book light to support your nightly reading ritual, there are a few things that you want to look out for.

First, make sure that you pick a rechargeable book light instead of a traditional battery-operated light. Not only are rechargeable lights more sustainable, but they’re also easier to depend upon. Whether you’re traveling or at home, all it takes is a simple charge to renew your book light’s life. Some of the best book lights have battery lives that last up to 20-30 hours, too.

Since blue light can interfere with your sleep cycle, the best book lights use warm, amber light instead of blue light to protect our eyes. If you read before bed, then amber light is a must-have feature to avoid strain. Many of the best book lights come with multiple light settings, including daytime light levels, that also make it easy to read during the day or in dark situations. Another feature to think about is how the light attaches. While many book lights attach to the book itself, you can also find portable book lamps that you can wear, say, around your neck, to keep your hands free.

The Best Book Lights to Buy Right Now

No matter your reading needs, we’ve found the best book lights that will keep your eyes from straining.

1. Hooga Book Light Shopping for a bedtime reading light? Consider Hooga’s book light. It emits warm light similar to the gentle glow of a fire, completely free of blue light. Reading with this book light won’t interfere with your circadian rhythm. Still, it’s bright enough for you to read clearly and comfortably without ever straining your eyes. It offers up to three brightness levels, plus a 360-degree head that rotates. When operating on its lowest setting, this book light can last for days on end. Buy Hooga Book Light $12.99

2. Vekkia Bookmark Book Light Vekkia’s bookmark-style book light is easy to attach, saving your page in the process. Whether you’re reading a paperback or writing in a journal, this book light can securely attach to your reading surface thanks to its built-in clip. It’s an ideal pick for those of us who read day and night, too, thanks to its three dimmable brightness levels. It has soothing warm light to support your bedtime reading ritual, but it also has a bright white light setting that’s ideal for travel and commutes during the daytime. When operating on its lowest setting, this book light has 20-hour battery life. Buy Vekkia Bookmark Book Light $16.99

3. GearLight Rechargeable Book Light These highly rated clip-on book lights from GearLight make excellent stocking stuffers for the readers in your life. Sold in packs of two, these book lights feature an adjustable neck and have white, amber, and daylight modes. Bonus: They feature a 30-hour battery life for days of reading in the dark before needing recharged. Each book light weighs just a couple ounces, so they make excellent travel accessories, too. Buy GearLight Rechargeable Book Light $12.58

4. Vekkia Dual Heads Rechargeable Book Light Most book lights have one head that focuses the beam on your book without disturbing others around you. However, Vekkia makes an excellent dual-head book light that increases the light’s coverage on the page without losing the precision that personal book lights are known for. Giving off a warm hue that’s comfortable on your eyes, Vekkia’s book light uses highly efficient LED lights that have over 60 hours of battery life. Plus, you can control the brightness levels. Buy Vekkia Dual Heads Rechargeable Book… $16.99