The Best Bomber Jackets We’re Buying Right Now

The bomber jacket (a.k.a, the flight jacket) has a familiar story: Developed by the military in the mid-1900s, it’s now a style staple, and today you can spot the best bomber jackets on the most stylish musicians and celebrities, from Drake to David Beckham.

So what makes the best flight jackets so good? Like most great menswear pieces, it comes down to a marriage of fashion and function. Because they’re warm yet lightweight, the best bomber jackets can be layered in the winter or rocked on their own during spring and fall. Plus, many classic nylon bomber jackets are also water-resistant.

And then there’s the timeless style of a bomber jacket: They go with almost everything and introduce some casual military-inspired edge. The best bomber jackets can be worn with go-to sneakers and jeans (say, while running errands), or they can be worn dressier with slacks and grail-worthy kicks for a night out.

The Best Bomber Jackets for Men

Thanks to the continued popularity of bomber jackets, you can now find them in a range of fabrics and fits. Nylon is the classic flight jacket material, but there are also cotton, linen, canvas, and leather options. Some are slim fit (which is great for wearing over a tee) while others are baggier and good for layering.

Below are some of the best bomber jackets to buy right now, including takes from affordable brands like Everlane and Alpha Industries, as well as designer options from the likes of TK and TK.

1. Alpha Industries MA-1 Flight Jacket

The Classic

This Alpha Industries flight jacket epitomizes the military-inspired look that made flight jackets a hit with civilians. Unlike many modern bomber jackets, this one was actually used beginning in 1959, and Alpha Industries has been smart to retain the old-school military look. It boasts a reversible design with a nylon shell and lining (for water resistance), as well as a polyester lining for warmth. We prefer the jacket in this classic sage green color, although it comes in a couple of stylish colors. Rock it casually with jeans and bold sneakers for best effect.

Buy Alpha Industries MA-1 Flight Jacket $190

2. Abercrombie & Fitch Suede Bomber Jacket

Best Suede Bomber

After their massive brand overhaul, Abercrombie & Fitch has been killing it with work-play staples from vintage-inspired button-ups to on-trend pants. This suede bomber is another great example of the brand’s current look: upscale yet youthful. Wear it with jeans and a tee on the weekends, or a light button-up and trousers to the office.

Buy Abercrombie & Fitch Suede Bomber… $160

3. Everlane The Bomber Jacket

Best Minimalist Bomber

For a more toned-down bomber jacket, check out this one from the minimalism experts at Everlane. It’s made of a polyester blend material that’s soft but also water-resistant in case of showers. Other noteworthy features include a two-way zipper and magnetic closure welt pockets. The jacket comes in a handful of muted, modern colors and works with just about everything in your wardrobe from sweats and sneakers to chinos and loafers.

Buy Everlane The Bomber Jacket $118

4. Rothco MA-1 Flight Jacket

Best Military Bomber

Another classic military surplus pick is this Rothco MA-1 flight jacket. Like Alpha Industries, Rothco started as a military supplier and offers serious build quality. This durability comes from a 100 percent water-resistant nylon shell and details like ribbed hems, collar and sleeves. But the Rothco jacket also offers minimal military style. You can throw it over almost anything in your closet for a casual night out, running errands or traveling in style.

Buy Rothco MA-1 Flight Jacket $51.99

5. Banana Republic Archives Aviator Jacket

Best Leather Bomber

This leather aviator bomber from Banana Republic is almost an exact replica of the original Navy G-2 jacket of the fifties, but it looks right at home in our 21st century wardrobe. The clean lines and high-quality leather lend the jacket to casual Nineties-inspired outfits (think, baggy jeans and white sneakers), as well as more dressy attire.

Buy Banana Republic Archives Aviator Jacket $600

6. Mr. P. Textured Bomber Jacket

Best Linen Bomber

For something a bit more softer and lighter, check out this Mr. P. linen-blend bomber. Besides being better for the warmer months, the cotton and linen materials deliver a unique look — and won’t get creased when left in a suitcase. It comes in black or “brick,” but we’re big fans of the latter for teaming with other earth tones.

Buy Mr. P. Textured Bomber Jacket $470

7. Canada Goose Chilliwack Down Bomber

Best Down Bomber

Part bomber, part parka, this Chilliwack jacket from Canada Goose is a great less bulky alternative to Canada Goose’s signature parka. You still get all the warmth that Canada Goose is famous for, thanks to 625 fill power down lining, but the jacket is more streamlined (and frankly, more stylish) than most serious winter coats.

Buy Canada Goose Chilliwack Down Bomber $1325

8. Loro Piana Kent Suede Bomber Jacket

Best designer bomber

If you can afford a designer bomber, this Kent jacket from Loro Piana is the one to get. Like everything else from the Italian brand, materials and fit are god-tier, but the jacket’s look is quietly high-end with a western wear-meets-Euro vibe. We love this kind of understated flex, as the jacket can go undercover in casual settings but still outshine louder pieces from other big designer brands.

Buy Loro Piana Kent Suede Bomber Jacket $6950